State Street Equity 500 Index Fund

mutual fund
SSSYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$340.44 -0.35 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (STFAX) Primary S (STBIX) Retirement (SSFRX) Inst (SSSWX) Other (SSSYX) A (SSSVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street Equity 500 Index Fund

SSSYX | Fund

$340.44

$3.28 B

0.92%

$3.14

0.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.4%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

71.5%

Net Assets

$3.28 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$340.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 71.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Equity 500 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Sep 17, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karl Schneider

Fund Description

The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the performance of the S&P 500. The Index is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of 500 companies from a number of sectors and that measures the performance of the large-cap sector of the U.S. equities market. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies in the Information Technology, Health Care and Consumer Discretionary sectors, although this may change from time to time. 
The Fund is not managed according to traditional methods of “active” investment management, which involve the buying and selling of securities based upon economic, financial and market analysis and investment judgment. Instead, the Fund, using a “passive” or “indexing” investment approach, seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return of the S&P 500. 
The Fund generally intends to invest in all stocks comprising the S&P 500 in approximate proportion to their weightings in the Index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all stocks in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of the stocks in the Index in proportions expected by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, to match generally the performance of the Index as a whole. In addition, from time to time, stocks are added to or removed from the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in the Index, in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will not invest less than 80% of its total assets in stocks in the Index. Shareholders will receive sixty (60) days' notice prior to a change in the 80% investment policy. For this purpose, “total assets” means net assets plus borrowings, if any. The notional value of the Fund's investments in derivatives or other synthetic instruments that provide exposures comparable, in the judgment of the Adviser, to investments in the Index may be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. In addition, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). 
The Fund may at times purchase or sell futures contracts, or options on those futures, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in the stocks comprising the Index. Alternatively, the Fund might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the stocks in its portfolio but the sale has not yet been completed. The Fund may also enter into other derivatives transactions, including the use of options or swap transactions, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund may also, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of other mutual funds whose investment objectives and policies are similar to those of the Fund (including funds advised by the Adviser). 
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its investable assets in the Equity 500 Index II Portfolio, which has substantially similar investment policies to the Fund. When the Fund invests in this “master-feeder” structure, the Fund's only investments are shares of the Portfolio, and it participates in the investment returns achieved by the Portfolio. Descriptions in this section of the investment activities of the “Fund” also generally describe the expected investment activities of the Portfolio. 
SSSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -14.3% 35.6% 18.76%
1 Yr 16.1% -55.6% 38.6% 26.30%
3 Yr 10.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 16.43%
5 Yr 71.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 0.17%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 63.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -64.5% 28.9% 36.12%
2021 11.8% -20.5% 152.6% 17.21%
2020 126.5% -13.9% 183.6% 0.48%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 34.57%
2018 -1.9% -13.5% 12.6% 25.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -20.5% 35.6% 15.84%
1 Yr 16.1% -55.6% 40.3% 20.35%
3 Yr 10.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 17.23%
5 Yr 71.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 0.17%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 91.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -64.5% 28.9% 36.19%
2021 11.8% -20.5% 152.6% 17.75%
2020 126.5% -13.9% 183.6% 0.48%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 35.08%
2018 -1.9% -10.9% 12.6% 52.74%

NAV & Total Return History

SSSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSSYX Category Low Category High SSSYX % Rank
Net Assets 3.28 B 177 K 1.21 T 30.84%
Number of Holdings 507 2 4154 17.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 385 M 288 K 270 B 48.09%
Weighting of Top 10 26.46% 1.8% 106.2% 78.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.55%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.78%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.98%
  4. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.15%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.15%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.15%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.15%
  8. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.15%
  9. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.15%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSSYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 0.00% 130.24% 21.38%
Cash 		0.24% -102.29% 100.00% 77.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 40.96%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 41.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 38.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 39.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSSYX % Rank
Technology 		24.45% 0.00% 48.94% 46.80%
Healthcare 		14.47% 0.00% 60.70% 47.34%
Financial Services 		13.42% 0.00% 55.59% 49.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.74% 0.00% 30.33% 48.40%
Communication Services 		8.78% 0.00% 27.94% 41.78%
Industrials 		8.22% 0.00% 29.90% 69.33%
Consumer Defense 		6.91% 0.00% 47.71% 45.36%
Energy 		4.79% 0.00% 41.64% 33.03%
Utilities 		2.98% 0.00% 20.91% 27.70%
Real Estate 		2.78% 0.00% 31.91% 47.26%
Basic Materials 		2.47% 0.00% 25.70% 54.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSSYX % Rank
US 		98.66% 0.00% 127.77% 18.53%
Non US 		1.10% 0.00% 32.38% 62.87%

SSSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.01% 49.27% 94.41%
Management Fee 0.02% 0.00% 2.00% 2.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.42%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.85% 25.00%

Sales Fees

SSSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 496.00% 15.72%

SSSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSSYX Category Low Category High SSSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.92% 0.00% 24.20% 68.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSSYX Category Low Category High SSSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.65% -54.00% 6.06% 3.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SSSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Amy Scofield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Amy Scofield is a Principal of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Ms. Scofield rejoined SSGA in November of 2010, after spending two years at Atlantic Trust Company, a private wealth management firm. In her role at Atlantic Trust Company, Ms. Scofield specialized in asset allocation and performance analysis for high net worth clients. Prior to Atlantic Trust Company, Ms. Scofield was a compliance officer at SSGA, where she was responsible for ensuring equity portfolios met specified guidelines. Ms. Scofield also worked as an operations associate in SSGA's International Structured Products Group. Ms. Scofield holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Boston College.

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 11, 2014

7.89

7.9%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

