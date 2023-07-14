The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the performance of the S&P 500. The Index is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of 500 companies from a number of sectors and that measures the performance of the large-cap sector of the U.S. equities market. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies in the Information Technology, Health Care and Consumer Discretionary sectors, although this may change from time to time.

The Fund is not managed according to traditional methods of “active” investment management, which involve the buying and selling of securities based upon economic, financial and market analysis and investment judgment. Instead, the Fund, using a “passive” or “indexing” investment approach, seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return of the S&P 500.

The Fund generally intends to invest in all stocks comprising the S&P 500 in approximate proportion to their weightings in the Index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all stocks in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of the stocks in the Index in proportions expected by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, to match generally the performance of the Index as a whole. In addition, from time to time, stocks are added to or removed from the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in the Index, in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will not invest less than 80% of its total assets in stocks in the Index. Shareholders will receive sixty (60) days' notice prior to a change in the 80% investment policy. For this purpose, “total assets” means net assets plus borrowings, if any. The notional value of the Fund's investments in derivatives or other synthetic instruments that provide exposures comparable, in the judgment of the Adviser, to investments in the Index may be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. In addition, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser).

The Fund may at times purchase or sell futures contracts, or options on those futures, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in the stocks comprising the Index. Alternatively, the Fund might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the stocks in its portfolio but the sale has not yet been completed. The Fund may also enter into other derivatives transactions, including the use of options or swap transactions, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund may also, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of other mutual funds whose investment objectives and policies are similar to those of the Fund (including funds advised by the Adviser).

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its investable assets in the Equity 500 Index II Portfolio, which has substantially similar investment policies to the Fund. When the Fund invests in this “master-feeder” structure, the Fund's only investments are shares of the Portfolio, and it participates in the investment returns achieved by the Portfolio. Descriptions in this section of the investment activities of the “Fund” also generally describe the expected investment activities of the Portfolio.