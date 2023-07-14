Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
15.7%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
80.5%
Net Assets
$359 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SSMJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|10.03%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|90.75%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|86.79%
|5 Yr
|80.5%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|0.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|SSMJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSMJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|359 M
|481 K
|145 B
|52.37%
|Number of Holdings
|1
|1
|2445
|99.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|359 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|16.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|0.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSMJX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.88%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|45.02%
|Cash
|1.11%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|53.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|13.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|12.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|11.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|12.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSMJX % Rank
|Technology
|23.08%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|10.22%
|Financial Services
|13.96%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|54.11%
|Industrials
|12.51%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|78.30%
|Healthcare
|11.83%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|30.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.85%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|64.84%
|Real Estate
|9.39%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|26.93%
|Energy
|4.39%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|63.09%
|Basic Materials
|4.04%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|74.56%
|Communication Services
|3.98%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|18.70%
|Consumer Defense
|3.53%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|70.07%
|Utilities
|2.45%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|72.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSMJX % Rank
|US
|97.61%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|37.31%
|Non US
|1.27%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|52.49%
|SSMJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|79.19%
|Management Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|1.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.82%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|18.49%
|SSMJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|70.83%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SSMJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSMJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|30.03%
|SSMJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSMJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.04%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|37.97%
|SSMJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SSMJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSMJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.82%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|0.50%
|SSMJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$13.448
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$3.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 12, 2015
6.81
6.8%
Ted Janowsky, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, he manages a diverse group of equity and derivative-based index portfolios and has played a significant role designing proprietary portfolio management software. Mr. Janowsky is head of the portfolio management team of SSGA's Company Stock Group, which manages all fiduciary transactions and company stock investments including employee stock ownership plans, 401(k) plans, defined benefit plans and non-qualified plans. Prior to joining the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group, he worked as an application developer in Investor Technology Services within State Street Corporation. He also worked as a business analyst in State Street's London and Sydney offices. Mr. Janowsky joined SSGA in 2005. Mr. Janowsky holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bucknell University and a Master of Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 12, 2015
6.81
6.8%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 12, 2015
6.81
6.8%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
