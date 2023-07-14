Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

State Street Small/Mid Cap Equity Index Fund

mutual fund
SSMLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$249.93 -2.47 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (SSMKX) Primary A (SSMJX) Inst (SSMLX)
SSMLX (Mutual Fund)

State Street Small/Mid Cap Equity Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$249.93 -2.47 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (SSMKX) Primary A (SSMJX) Inst (SSMLX)
SSMLX (Mutual Fund)

State Street Small/Mid Cap Equity Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$249.93 -2.47 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (SSMKX) Primary A (SSMJX) Inst (SSMLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street Small/Mid Cap Equity Index Fund

SSMLX | Fund

$249.93

$359 M

1.29%

$3.23

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.9%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

80.5%

Net Assets

$359 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$252.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street Small/Mid Cap Equity Index Fund

SSMLX | Fund

$249.93

$359 M

1.29%

$3.23

0.35%

SSMLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 80.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Small/Mid Cap Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Oct 16, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karl Schneider

Fund Description

The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the performance of the Russell Small Cap Completeness Index (the “Index”). The Index is a float-adjusted, market capitalization index which measures the performance of the Russell 3000® Index companies excluding S&P 500® constituents. The Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer of the extended broad market beyond the S&P 500 exposure. The index is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are included. As of February 28, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies included in the Index ranged from $5.74 million to 86.68 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the Index comprised 2,545 securities. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies in the information technology, financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors, although this may change from time to time. 
The Fund is not managed according to traditional methods of “active” investment management, which involve the buying and selling of securities based upon economic, financial and market analysis and investment judgment. Instead, the Fund, using a “passive” or “indexing” investment approach, seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return of the Index. 
The Fund generally intends to invest in all stocks comprising the Index in approximate proportion to their weightings in the Index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all stocks in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of the stocks in the Index in proportions expected by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, to match generally the performance of the Index as a whole. In addition, from time to time, stocks are added to or removed from the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in the Index, in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings, if any) in stocks in the Index. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least sixty (60) days' notice prior to any change in this 80% investment policy. The notional value of the Fund's investments in derivatives or other synthetic instruments that provide exposures comparable, in the judgment of the Adviser, to investments in the Index may be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. In addition, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). 
The Fund may purchase or sell futures contracts on the Index, or options on those futures, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in the stocks comprising the Index. Alternatively, the Fund might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the stocks in its portfolio but the sale has not yet been completed. The Fund may also enter into other derivatives transactions, including the use of options or swap transactions relating to the Index or any securities comprising the Index, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of other mutual funds whose investment objectives and policies are similar to those of the Fund (including funds advised by the Adviser). 
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its investable assets in the State Street Small/Mid Cap Equity Index Portfolio, a separate series of the State Street Institutional Investment Trust, with an identical investment objective as the Fund and that has substantially identical investment policies, strategies and risks, to the Fund. When the Fund invests in this “master-feeder” structure, the Fund's only investments are shares of the Portfolio and it participates in the investment returns achieved by the Portfolio. 
The Index is sponsored by FTSE Russell (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

SSMLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -23.7% 31.6% 9.77%
1 Yr -0.9% -41.1% 28.9% 91.25%
3 Yr 0.2%* -20.8% 20.7% 87.05%
5 Yr 80.5%* -15.0% 80.6% 0.82%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.4% -52.6% 20.1% 97.21%
2021 1.3% -25.0% 15.1% 82.69%
2020 196.6% -2.9% 196.6% 0.54%
2019 4.9% -2.6% 8.3% 63.10%
2018 -2.6% -11.1% 0.0% 25.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -27.0% 31.6% 9.27%
1 Yr -0.9% -41.1% 48.6% 83.04%
3 Yr 0.2%* -20.8% 20.7% 87.30%
5 Yr 80.5%* -15.0% 80.6% 0.87%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.4% -52.6% 20.1% 97.21%
2021 1.3% -25.0% 15.1% 82.69%
2020 196.6% -2.9% 196.6% 0.54%
2019 4.9% -2.6% 8.3% 63.10%
2018 -2.6% -11.1% 0.0% 48.09%

NAV & Total Return History

SSMLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSMLX Category Low Category High SSMLX % Rank
Net Assets 359 M 481 K 145 B 52.87%
Number of Holdings 1 1 2445 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 359 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 17.41%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 2.9% 100.0% 0.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Small/Mid Cap Equity Index 100.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSMLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.88% 0.00% 100.57% 45.52%
Cash 		1.11% -2.51% 100.00% 53.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 96.77%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 95.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 96.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 96.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSMLX % Rank
Technology 		23.08% 0.00% 40.65% 10.72%
Financial Services 		13.96% 0.00% 46.10% 54.61%
Industrials 		12.51% 0.00% 45.89% 78.80%
Healthcare 		11.83% 0.00% 47.15% 31.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.85% 2.49% 46.48% 65.34%
Real Estate 		9.39% 0.00% 25.82% 27.43%
Energy 		4.39% 0.00% 58.13% 63.59%
Basic Materials 		4.04% 0.00% 26.18% 75.06%
Communication Services 		3.98% 0.00% 30.98% 19.20%
Consumer Defense 		3.53% 0.00% 32.18% 71.07%
Utilities 		2.45% 0.00% 18.97% 72.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSMLX % Rank
US 		97.61% 0.00% 100.04% 38.31%
Non US 		1.27% 0.00% 27.19% 52.99%

SSMLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.03% 33.98% 87.56%
Management Fee 0.03% 0.00% 1.50% 2.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 23.08%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.30% 20.17%

Sales Fees

SSMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 321.00% 30.59%

SSMLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSMLX Category Low Category High SSMLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.29% 0.00% 3.08% 98.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSMLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSMLX Category Low Category High SSMLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.65% -2.06% 3.38% 1.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSMLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSMLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2015

6.81

6.8%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Ted Janowsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2015

6.81

6.8%

Ted Janowsky, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, he manages a diverse group of equity and derivative-based index portfolios and has played a significant role designing proprietary portfolio management software. Mr. Janowsky is head of the portfolio management team of SSGA's Company Stock Group, which manages all fiduciary transactions and company stock investments including employee stock ownership plans, 401(k) plans, defined benefit plans and non-qualified plans. Prior to joining the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group, he worked as an application developer in Investor Technology Services within State Street Corporation. He also worked as a business analyst in State Street's London and Sydney offices. Mr. Janowsky joined SSGA in 2005. Mr. Janowsky holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bucknell University and a Master of Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2015

6.81

6.8%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×