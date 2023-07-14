The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the performance of the Russell Small Cap Completeness Index (the “Index”). The Index is a float-adjusted, market capitalization index which measures the performance of the Russell 3000® Index companies excluding S&P 500® constituents. The Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer of the extended broad market beyond the S&P 500 exposure. The index is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are included. As of February 28, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies included in the Index ranged from $5.74 million to 86.68 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the Index comprised 2,545 securities. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies in the information technology, financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors, although this may change from time to time.

The Fund is not managed according to traditional methods of “active” investment management, which involve the buying and selling of securities based upon economic, financial and market analysis and investment judgment. Instead, the Fund, using a “passive” or “indexing” investment approach, seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return of the Index.

The Fund generally intends to invest in all stocks comprising the Index in approximate proportion to their weightings in the Index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all stocks in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of the stocks in the Index in proportions expected by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, to match generally the performance of the Index as a whole. In addition, from time to time, stocks are added to or removed from the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in the Index, in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings, if any) in stocks in the Index. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least sixty (60) days' notice prior to any change in this 80% investment policy. The notional value of the Fund's investments in derivatives or other synthetic instruments that provide exposures comparable, in the judgment of the Adviser, to investments in the Index may be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. In addition, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser).

The Fund may purchase or sell futures contracts on the Index, or options on those futures, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in the stocks comprising the Index. Alternatively, the Fund might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the stocks in its portfolio but the sale has not yet been completed. The Fund may also enter into other derivatives transactions, including the use of options or swap transactions relating to the Index or any securities comprising the Index, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of other mutual funds whose investment objectives and policies are similar to those of the Fund (including funds advised by the Adviser).

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its investable assets in the State Street Small/Mid Cap Equity Index Portfolio, a separate series of the State Street Institutional Investment Trust, with an identical investment objective as the Fund and that has substantially identical investment policies, strategies and risks, to the Fund. When the Fund invests in this “master-feeder” structure, the Fund's only investments are shares of the Portfolio and it participates in the investment returns achieved by the Portfolio.

The Index is sponsored by FTSE Russell (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.