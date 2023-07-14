Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
7.4%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
Net Assets
$1.14 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.8%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Adviser seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective of growth of capital by employing a value investment strategy to its selection of predominantly Large Cap and Mid Cap common stocks for the portfolio. The Adviser considers Large Cap companies to be those with market capitalizations in excess of $10 billion at the time of purchase (“Large Cap”). The Adviser considers Mid Cap companies to be those with market capitalizations between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of purchase (“Mid Cap”). The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of December 31, 2021, the Fund had invested 28.3% in the Health Care sector. The investment strategy is built upon three components:
Disciplined Approach — Since the Fund’s inception in 1985, the Adviser has consistently applied its value-oriented investment philosophy and process. This process is driven by strict valuation screening, rigorous company specific research, and stock selection. The Adviser strives to be at or near fully invested.
Risk Aversion — The Adviser’s focus and emphasis on companies selling at low absolute and relative P/E valuations provides risk control. The portfolio is oriented toward financially sound companies that have underperformed and have lost Wall Street’s attention due to low expectations. The Adviser analyzes risk on a company-by-company basis and establishes maximum position constraints in portfolio construction. The Adviser also considers governance as well as environmental and social factors as appropriate. While valuation, governance, environmental and social factors are analyzed, the evaluation of all key investment considerations is industry-and company-specific. Consequently, no one issue necessarily disqualifies a company from investment and no individual characteristic must be present prior to investment.
Long-Term Orientation — The Adviser’s bottom-up, stock by stock process generally incorporates a 12-36 month investment time horizon while resisting fads, themes and market timing.
While most of the Fund’s assets will be invested in domestic common stock, the Fund may also invest in U.S. traded Large Cap and Mid Cap securities issued by companies organized outside the United States including American Depositary Receipts.
|Period
|SSHVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|21.84%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|38.09%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|88.97%
|5 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|86.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|26.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSHVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|71.98%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|95.86%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|51.68%
|2019
|3.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|79.33%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|72.63%
|SSHVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSHVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.14 B
|1 M
|151 B
|42.75%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|1727
|91.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|432 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|38.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.75%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|18.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSHVX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.41%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|66.75%
|Cash
|2.58%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|31.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|22.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|15.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|16.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|18.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSHVX % Rank
|Healthcare
|26.28%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|1.82%
|Financial Services
|21.31%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|28.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.65%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|1.24%
|Technology
|15.07%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|20.71%
|Energy
|4.82%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|80.20%
|Communication Services
|4.46%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|70.21%
|Utilities
|4.04%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|57.10%
|Industrials
|3.19%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|97.03%
|Consumer Defense
|2.17%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|94.14%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|85.73%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|93.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSHVX % Rank
|US
|89.34%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|69.95%
|Non US
|8.07%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|29.15%
|SSHVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|57.35%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|4.67%
|SSHVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSHVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSHVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|58.37%
|SSHVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSHVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.90%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|63.58%
|SSHVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SSHVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSHVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|68.81%
|SSHVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$2.835
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2017
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$1.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 1985
37.06
37.1%
Harry Burn, III holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received his B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. He co-founded Sound Shore Management, Inc. in 1978 and has served as a portfolio manager since that date.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 1985
37.06
37.1%
T. Gibbs Kane, Jr. holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received his B.S.E. from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. He co-founded Sound Shore Management, Inc. in 1978 and has served as a portfolio manager since that date.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2003
18.68
18.7%
John P. DeGulis received a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University, and M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. He joined the Sound Shore Management, Inc. as an analyst in 1996 and became a portfolio manager in 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
