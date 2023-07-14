Home
SSHFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sound Shore Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sound Shore
  • Inception Date
    May 17, 1985
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    T. Gibbs Kane

Fund Description

The Adviser seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective of growth of capital by employing a value investment strategy to its selection of predominantly Large Cap and Mid Cap common stocks for the portfolio. The Adviser considers Large Cap companies to be those with market capitalizations in excess of $10 billion at the time of purchase (“Large Cap”). The Adviser considers Mid Cap companies to be those with market capitalizations between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of purchase (“Mid Cap”). The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of December 31, 2021, the Fund had invested 28.3% in the Health Care sector. The investment strategy is built upon three components:

Disciplined Approach — Since the Fund’s inception in 1985, the Adviser has consistently applied its value-oriented investment philosophy and process. This process is driven by strict valuation screening, rigorous company specific research, and stock selection. The Adviser strives to be at or near fully invested.

Risk Aversion — The Adviser’s focus and emphasis on companies selling at low absolute and relative P/E valuations provides risk control. The portfolio is oriented toward financially sound companies that have underperformed and have lost Wall Street’s attention due to low expectations. The Adviser analyzes risk on a company-by-company basis and establishes maximum position constraints in portfolio construction. The Adviser also considers governance as well as environmental and social factors as appropriate. While valuation, governance, environmental and social factors are analyzed, the evaluation of all key investment considerations is industry-and company-specific. Consequently, no one issue necessarily disqualifies a company from investment and no individual characteristic must be present prior to investment.

Long-Term Orientation — The Adviser’s bottom-up, stock by stock process generally incorporates a 12-36 month investment time horizon while resisting fads, themes and market timing.

While most of the Fund’s assets will be invested in domestic common stock, the Fund may also invest in U.S. traded Large Cap and Mid Cap securities issued by companies organized outside the United States including American Depositary Receipts. 

SSHFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -13.6% 215.2% 22.17%
1 Yr 5.5% -58.6% 197.5% 39.24%
3 Yr 0.7%* -23.3% 64.1% 89.23%
5 Yr -4.0%* -15.4% 29.3% 87.29%
10 Yr -1.3%* -17.0% 13.3% 86.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -65.1% 22.3% 73.24%
2021 -1.4% -25.3% 25.5% 96.55%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 53.19%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 80.05%
2018 -4.2% -9.4% 3.1% 72.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -13.6% 215.2% 20.70%
1 Yr 5.5% -58.6% 197.5% 36.51%
3 Yr 0.7%* -23.3% 64.1% 89.54%
5 Yr -4.0%* -15.2% 31.9% 91.25%
10 Yr -1.3%* -4.7% 19.9% 95.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSHFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -65.1% 22.3% 73.24%
2021 -1.4% -25.3% 25.5% 96.55%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 53.10%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 80.69%
2018 -4.2% -8.9% 3.3% 84.17%

NAV & Total Return History

SSHFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSHFX Category Low Category High SSHFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.14 B 1 M 151 B 42.83%
Number of Holdings 35 2 1727 92.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 432 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 38.18%
Weighting of Top 10 36.75% 5.0% 99.2% 18.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Flex Ltd 4.66%
  2. Perrigo Co PLC 4.20%
  3. Oracle Corp 3.98%
  4. Cigna Corp 3.97%
  5. Vistra Corp 3.93%
  6. Citigroup Inc 3.69%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.69%
  8. Alleghany Corp 3.56%
  9. Bank of America Corp 3.54%
  10. Wells Fargo & Co 3.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSHFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.41% 28.02% 125.26% 66.83%
Cash 		2.58% -88.20% 71.98% 31.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 77.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 74.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 75.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 76.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSHFX % Rank
Healthcare 		26.28% 0.00% 30.08% 1.90%
Financial Services 		21.31% 0.00% 58.05% 28.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.65% 0.00% 22.74% 1.32%
Technology 		15.07% 0.00% 54.02% 20.79%
Energy 		4.82% 0.00% 54.00% 80.28%
Communication Services 		4.46% 0.00% 26.58% 70.30%
Utilities 		4.04% 0.00% 27.04% 57.18%
Industrials 		3.19% 0.00% 42.76% 97.11%
Consumer Defense 		2.17% 0.00% 34.10% 94.22%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 95.96%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 98.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSHFX % Rank
US 		89.34% 24.51% 121.23% 70.03%
Non US 		8.07% 0.00% 41.42% 29.23%

SSHFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.04% 45.41% 49.79%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 87.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 6.61%

Sales Fees

SSHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSHFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.00% 488.00% 59.44%

SSHFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSHFX Category Low Category High SSHFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.83% 0.00% 41.90% 90.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSHFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSHFX Category Low Category High SSHFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.85% -1.51% 4.28% 76.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSHFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SSHFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

T. Gibbs Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 1985

37.06

37.1%

T. Gibbs Kane, Jr. holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received his B.S.E. from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. He co-founded Sound Shore Management, Inc. in 1978 and has served as a portfolio manager since that date.

Harry Burn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 1985

37.06

37.1%

Harry Burn, III holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received his B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. He co-founded Sound Shore Management, Inc. in 1978 and has served as a portfolio manager since that date.

John DeGulis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2003

18.68

18.7%

John P. DeGulis received a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University, and M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. He joined the Sound Shore Management, Inc. as an analyst in 1996 and became a portfolio manager in 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

