Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.3%
1 yr return
4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$45.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.3%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (common stocks) of U.S. companies. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of small to middle capitalization U.S. companies that the Adviser selects using a research-driven, value-oriented investment strategy. The Fund defines the investable universe of small to middle capitalization securities to include securities of issuers with a market capitalization at the time of purchase within the capitalization range of companies in the
Russell 2500 Index during the most recent 12 month period (based on month-end data). This capitalization range will change over time. As of November 30, 2021, the range of the Russell 2500 Index was $34.64 million to $34.50 billion.
The Fund typically invests in 20-40 companies the Adviser believes are niche dominant and attractively valued with financial flexibility and uniquely fitted management teams. When selecting companies for investment, the Adviser seeks opportunities that it believes have the following characteristics:
|
●
|
Financial Flexibility: The Adviser seeks companies that have strong balance sheets while generating discretionary cash flow and organic revenue growth (revenue growth not obtained through mergers or acquisitions).
|
●
|
Management Adaptability: The Adviser seeks management teams with measurable, transparent goals that are held accountable for performance. As long-term owners of businesses, the Adviser is looking for like-minded management teams that know how to adapt and innovate.
|
●
|
Niche Dominance: The Adviser seeks companies that it believes possess meaningful competitive advantages over peers with attractive opportunities in their target markets.
Under normal market conditions, the majority of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to equity securities. The Fund may hold assets in cash and cash equivalents, and at times these holdings may be significant. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s holdings in cash and cash equivalents will not exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s cash level at any point typically relates to the Adviser’s individual security selection process, and therefore may vary, depending on the Adviser’s desired security weightings or other factors. The Fund may also allocate a greater percentage of its portfolio to investments in a particular sector, such as the industrials sector.
The Fund generally seeks to buy and hold stocks for the long-term, and sells holdings that the Adviser believes have exceeded their intrinsic market value, become too large a position, experienced a change in fundamentals or are subject to other factors that the Adviser believes may contribute to underperformance.
The Fund generally seeks to hold positions in companies as they increase in market capitalization, potentially beyond the small to mid-capitalization range, as long as the Adviser considers the company to remain an attractive investment with capital appreciation potential.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund.
|Period
|SSEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.3%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|4.76%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|72.75%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|20.73%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|38.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|91.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|52.54%
|2021
|3.4%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|68.99%
|2020
|4.1%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|28.69%
|2019
|6.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|7.89%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|93.26%
|Period
|SSEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.3%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|4.26%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|63.09%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|20.63%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|49.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|12.9%
|90.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|52.54%
|2021
|3.4%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|68.99%
|2020
|4.1%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|28.69%
|2019
|6.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|7.89%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|97.36%
|SSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|45.1 M
|481 K
|145 B
|84.54%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|1
|2445
|98.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.8 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|72.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.31%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|5.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.47%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|96.52%
|Cash
|8.53%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|2.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|83.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|81.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|83.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|82.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSEFX % Rank
|Industrials
|45.89%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|0.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.19%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|8.23%
|Consumer Defense
|12.49%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|5.99%
|Technology
|9.87%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|90.27%
|Basic Materials
|6.24%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|40.15%
|Healthcare
|3.29%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|96.26%
|Financial Services
|3.04%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|97.76%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|98.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|99.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|98.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|98.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSEFX % Rank
|US
|91.47%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|79.35%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|99.75%
|SSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|23.10%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|76.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.97%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|78.15%
|SSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|53.85%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|41.36%
|SSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.26%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|88.34%
|SSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.52%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|38.60%
|SSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2012
10.15
10.2%
Michael Cook is the Founder, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at SouthernSun responsible for all portfolio management activities for the firm. In his over 30 years of experience as a research analyst and portfolio manager, Mr. Cook has developed a unique investment philosophy and process which serves as the core of the firm’s U.S. and Global Equity strategies. Prior to founding SouthernSun in 1989, Mr. Cook was a portfolio manager/analyst at Front Street Capital Management from 1986 to 1988, and was an account executive at Merrill Lynch from 1985 to 1986. Throughout his career, he has been featured and quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and Bloomberg Markets Magazine and has been a speaker on CNBC, Fox Business News, and Bloomberg TV. Mr. Cook attended Covenant College and the OCCA Business Programme, Wycliffe Hall, University of Oxford, and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Cook joined SouthernSun in 2006. He is responsible for coordination of research and communication within the Investment Team and is responsible for the research and analysis of existing portfolio companies as well as new ideas. He also provides input on portfolio management and construction. Prior to joining SouthernSun, Mr. Cook served as the Analyst to the Chairman and CEO of Trivest Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm focused on middle-market LBOs. He received his B.S. in International Business, summa cum laude, from Auburn University. Mr. Cook serves on the Board of Su Casa Family Ministries.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
