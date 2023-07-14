Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities (common stocks) of U.S. companies. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of small to middle capitalization U.S. companies that the Adviser selects using a research-driven, value-oriented investment strategy. The Fund defines the investable universe of small to middle capitalization securities to include securities of issuers with a market capitalization at the time of purchase within the capitalization range of companies in the

Russell 2500 Index during the most recent 12 month period (based on month-end data). This capitalization range will change over time. As of November 30, 2021, the range of the Russell 2500 Index was $34.64 million to $34.50 billion.

The Fund typically invests in 20-40 companies the Adviser believes are niche dominant and attractively valued with financial flexibility and uniquely fitted management teams. When selecting companies for investment, the Adviser seeks opportunities that it believes have the following characteristics:

● Financial Flexibility: The Adviser seeks companies that have strong balance sheets while generating discretionary cash flow and organic revenue growth (revenue growth not obtained through mergers or acquisitions).

● Management Adaptability: The Adviser seeks management teams with measurable, transparent goals that are held accountable for performance. As long-term owners of businesses, the Adviser is looking for like-minded management teams that know how to adapt and innovate.

● Niche Dominance: The Adviser seeks companies that it believes possess meaningful competitive advantages over peers with attractive opportunities in their target markets.

Under normal market conditions, the majority of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to equity securities. The Fund may hold assets in cash and cash equivalents, and at times these holdings may be significant. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s holdings in cash and cash equivalents will not exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund’s cash level at any point typically relates to the Adviser’s individual security selection process, and therefore may vary, depending on the Adviser’s desired security weightings or other factors. The Fund may also allocate a greater percentage of its portfolio to investments in a particular sector, such as the industrials sector.

The Fund generally seeks to buy and hold stocks for the long-term, and sells holdings that the Adviser believes have exceeded their intrinsic market value, become too large a position, experienced a change in fundamentals or are subject to other factors that the Adviser believes may contribute to underperformance.

The Fund generally seeks to hold positions in companies as they increase in market capitalization, potentially beyond the small to mid-capitalization range, as long as the Adviser considers the company to remain an attractive investment with capital appreciation potential.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund.