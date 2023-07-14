Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
-5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$291 M
Holdings in Top 10
66.1%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Real Return Fund seeks to produce a return similar to that of the Bloomberg 1-5 Year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Index, which is the Fund's benchmark index.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest a significant portion of its assets in investment grade fixed income securities, including inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S.
Treasury, other U.S. Government agencies and instrumentalities. An inflation-indexed bond is a bond that is structured so that its principal value will change with inflation. TIPS are a type of inflation-indexed bond in which the Fund may invest. The Fund's exposure to fixed income securities is not restricted by maturity requirements.
The Fund may also invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks, such as time deposits, U.S. and foreign corporate debt including commercial paper; and securitized issues, such as mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. Government agencies. Although the Real Return Fund is able to use a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser) whereby Fund assets would be allocated among multiple sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers), the Fund's assets currently are managed directly by SIMC.
|Period
|SRYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|73.33%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|32.38%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|30.85%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|42.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|71.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|SRYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|24.64%
|2021
|0.1%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|67.00%
|2020
|1.5%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|78.50%
|2019
|0.7%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|89.95%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|17.89%
|Period
|SRYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-20.7%
|200.9%
|70.48%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|32.38%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|31.84%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-18.3%
|9.7%
|48.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|67.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|SRYRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|24.64%
|2021
|0.1%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|67.00%
|2020
|1.5%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|78.50%
|2019
|0.7%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|89.95%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|47.37%
|SRYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRYRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|291 M
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|79.15%
|Number of Holdings
|19
|6
|1306
|98.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|192 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|72.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|66.06%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|31.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRYRX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.32%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|39.34%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|56.40%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|93.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|90.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|83.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|95.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRYRX % Rank
|Government
|99.32%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|12.80%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.68%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|75.83%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|89.57%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|98.10%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|98.58%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|93.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRYRX % Rank
|US
|99.32%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|31.28%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|91.00%
|SRYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|65.38%
|Management Fee
|0.22%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|25.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|85.33%
|SRYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SRYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SRYRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|37.31%
|SRYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRYRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.21%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|64.45%
|SRYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SRYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRYRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.11%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|39.42%
|SRYRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2021
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2019
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2013
9.05
9.1%
Sean P. Simko has served as Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of the SEI Fixed Income Portfolio Management team for SIMC since 2005. Mr. Simko is responsible for the oversight of the SEI Fixed Income Portfolio Management team's overall investment process and management of daily trading. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Simko was Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Weiss, Peck & Greer Investments. Mr. Simko earned a Master of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Slippery Rock University and is a ChFC charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2014
7.63
7.6%
Tim Sauermelch is a Portfolio Manager with the SEI Fixed Income Portfolio Management Team.In this capacity, he is responsible for the management of fixed income portfolios including evaluating current market opportunities and providing fundamental and relative value assessments across various fixed income asset class and sectors. Portfolios managed by Mr. Sauermelch consist of US government securities, inflation linkers, investment grade corporate debt and floating-rate instruments. Mr. Sauermelch is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and The CFA Society of Philadelphia. He earned a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Villanova University and graduated summa cum laude from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a minor in Economics. Mr. Sauermelch also holds the FINRA Series 65 license.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
