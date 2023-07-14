Home
Trending ETFs

SRAAX (Mutual Fund)

SRAAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Real Return Fund

SRAAX | Fund

$9.34

$291 M

5.12%

$0.48

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

-5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$291 M

Holdings in Top 10

66.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SRAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust Real Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    26373569
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sean Simko

Fund Description

The Real Return Fund seeks to produce a return similar to that of the Bloomberg 1-5 Year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Index, which is the Fund's benchmark index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest a significant portion of its assets in investment grade fixed income securities, including inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S.

Treasury, other U.S. Government agencies and instrumentalities. An inflation-indexed bond is a bond that is structured so that its principal value will change with inflation. TIPS are a type of inflation-indexed bond in which the Fund may invest. The Fund's exposure to fixed income securities is not restricted by maturity requirements.

The Fund may also invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks, such as time deposits, U.S. and foreign corporate debt including commercial paper; and securitized issues, such as mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. Government agencies. Although the Real Return Fund is able to use a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser) whereby Fund assets would be allocated among multiple sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers), the Fund's assets currently are managed directly by SIMC.

Read More

SRAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -10.2% 200.9% 73.81%
1 Yr -5.7% -19.6% 151.3% 33.33%
3 Yr -3.1%* -30.3% 8.3% 31.34%
5 Yr -1.2%* -18.4% 9.7% 45.45%
10 Yr -0.9%* -3.3% 4.6% 40.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -52.3% -2.9% 25.12%
2021 0.1% -4.0% 3.8% 66.50%
2020 1.5% -11.0% 7.7% 79.00%
2019 0.7% 0.2% 4.1% 89.45%
2018 -0.5% -2.3% 0.1% 18.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -20.7% 200.9% 70.95%
1 Yr -5.7% -19.6% 151.3% 33.33%
3 Yr -3.1%* -30.3% 8.3% 32.34%
5 Yr -1.2%* -18.3% 9.7% 51.28%
10 Yr -0.9%* -3.3% 4.6% 59.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -52.3% -2.9% 25.12%
2021 0.1% -4.0% 3.8% 66.50%
2020 1.5% -11.0% 7.7% 79.00%
2019 0.7% 0.2% 4.1% 89.45%
2018 -0.5% -1.9% 0.1% 47.89%

NAV & Total Return History

SRAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRAAX Category Low Category High SRAAX % Rank
Net Assets 291 M 6.4 M 61.7 B 78.67%
Number of Holdings 19 6 1306 97.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 192 M -122 M 35.7 B 71.56%
Weighting of Top 10 66.06% 9.2% 100.0% 31.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 7.99%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 7.72%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 7.63%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 6.93%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 6.90%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 6.76%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 6.75%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 6.56%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 6.49%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 6.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRAAX % Rank
Bonds 		99.32% 59.62% 150.30% 38.86%
Cash 		0.68% -50.72% 30.48% 55.92%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 81.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 77.25%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 74.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 87.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRAAX % Rank
Government 		99.32% 6.70% 112.97% 12.32%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.68% 0.00% 18.36% 75.36%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 84.36%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 58.03% 95.26%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 50.64% 93.84%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 80.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRAAX % Rank
US 		99.32% 13.82% 120.98% 30.81%
Non US 		0.00% -8.42% 54.30% 87.68%

SRAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.03% 8.35% 41.83%
Management Fee 0.22% 0.00% 0.99% 24.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.40% 78.67%

Sales Fees

SRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 246.00% 36.82%

SRAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRAAX Category Low Category High SRAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.12% 0.00% 10.33% 64.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRAAX Category Low Category High SRAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.18% -0.06% 6.71% 37.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SRAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean Simko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Sean P. Simko has served as Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of the SEI Fixed Income Portfolio Management team for SIMC since 2005. Mr. Simko is responsible for the oversight of the SEI Fixed Income Portfolio Management team's overall investment process and management of daily trading. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Simko was Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Weiss, Peck & Greer Investments. Mr. Simko earned a Master of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Slippery Rock University and is a ChFC charterholder.

Tim Sauermelch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2014

7.63

7.6%

Tim Sauermelch is a Portfolio Manager with the SEI Fixed Income Portfolio Management Team.In this capacity, he is responsible for the management of fixed income portfolios including evaluating current market opportunities and providing fundamental and relative value assessments across various fixed income asset class and sectors. Portfolios managed by Mr. Sauermelch consist of US government securities, inflation linkers, investment grade corporate debt and floating-rate instruments. Mr. Sauermelch is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and The CFA Society of Philadelphia. He earned a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Villanova University and graduated summa cum laude from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a minor in Economics. Mr. Sauermelch also holds the FINRA Series 65 license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

