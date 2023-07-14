Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$34.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.9%
Expense Ratio 3.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.40%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund uses a balanced approach to invest in a broad range of securities, including common stocks and investment-grade bonds (rated Baa3 or better or BBB or better by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization designated by the Adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality).
Normally, the Fund will target a 60% allocation towards U.S. equity securities and a 40% allocation towards fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, investment-grade corporate debt, U.S. agency securities, and U.S. mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities and related derivatives. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers. Although the Fund focuses on investments in larger capitalization companies, the Fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size. Certain less liquid or illiquid holdings of the Fund may include small- and micro-capitalization stocks.
The Fund may also hold cash or money market instruments, including commercial paper and short-term securities issued by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities. The percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in such holdings varies and depends on various factors, including market conditions and purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. The Adviser may determine that it is appropriate to invest a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets in such instruments in response to certain circumstances, such as periods of market turmoil. The Fund may invest without limitation in such instruments for temporary defensive purposes.
The Fund is classified as non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than “diversified” mutual funds.
The Fund relies on the professional judgment of the Adviser to make decisions about the Fund’s portfolio investments. The Adviser seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent long-term investment opportunities. The Adviser believes that an important way to accomplish this is through fundamental analysis, which may include meeting with company executives and employees, suppliers, customers and competitors. Securities may be sold when the Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.
|Period
|SQBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|69.88%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|7.04%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SQBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|10.04%
|2021
|4.2%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|28.55%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|SQBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|69.47%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|6.88%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SQBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|10.04%
|2021
|4.2%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|28.69%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|SQBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SQBIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.3 M
|658 K
|207 B
|93.45%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|2
|15351
|48.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.1 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|92.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.89%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|48.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SQBIX % Rank
|Stocks
|68.15%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|7.63%
|Bonds
|30.27%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|70.57%
|Cash
|0.85%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|88.28%
|Other
|0.73%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|28.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|67.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|88.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SQBIX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.23%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|0.96%
|Financial Services
|16.34%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|27.19%
|Technology
|15.84%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|81.15%
|Consumer Defense
|13.30%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|0.96%
|Industrials
|9.04%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|73.63%
|Communication Services
|7.65%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|37.84%
|Energy
|6.67%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|29.10%
|Healthcare
|5.88%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|93.31%
|Basic Materials
|4.73%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|28.96%
|Utilities
|1.32%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|85.79%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|95.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SQBIX % Rank
|US
|53.97%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|27.52%
|Non US
|14.18%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|41.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SQBIX % Rank
|Government
|97.26%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|0.41%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.74%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|95.10%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|41.96%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|87.47%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|96.05%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|63.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SQBIX % Rank
|US
|30.27%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|45.78%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|93.05%
|SQBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.37%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|2.22%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|95.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.23%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|SQBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SQBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|71.43%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SQBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.40%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|21.23%
|SQBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SQBIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|65.32%
|SQBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SQBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SQBIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.37%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|99.30%
|SQBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Ignacio Canto, CFA – Mr. Canto, President of X-Square Capital, LLC, joined the Adviser in 2013. Mr. Canto was Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico (GDB) from August 2010 until December 31, 2012. In such capacity, he was responsible for GDB’s asset and liability management, and for pricing and structuring bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities. While at GDB, Mr. Canto implemented a global macro trading strategy with success, focusing on fundamental trends and technical studies. Between July 2005 and August 2010, Mr. Canto worked as a portfolio manager and portfolio analyst at Santander Asset Management Corporation, where he traded interest rate derivatives, U.S. Government agency debentures, structured products, municipal bonds, equities and equity derivatives, and in the Investment Banking division of Santander Securities Corporation. Mr. Canto has a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Boston University’s School of Management. Mr. Canto holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Gabriel Medina, CFA – Mr. Medina, Portfolio Manager, joined X-Square Capital, LLC in 2015. Mr. Medina began his career as a Process Engineer in Boston as part of a leadership program focused on developing performance, cross-cutting, and leadership skills at Saint-Gobain, a worldwide manufacturer. While working toward his graduate degree in 2013, he consulted for Lionchase Holdings, a private equity firm focused on the development of microcap firms. As part of his work, Mr. Medina assisted the general partner in the development of LBO models for distressed, privately-owned firms. In 2014, Mr. Medina joined Liberty Mutual Insurance as a Business Analyst responsible for the development and monitoring of monthly performance reports for the auto claims department division. Mr. Medina later joined Accenture as a Business Analyst in Los Angeles, where he worked on the delivery and implementation of solutions to IT challenges faced by multinational companies. Mr. Medina has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Boston University and a Master in Finance from the University of Massachusetts. Mr. Medina holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
