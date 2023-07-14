Home
X-Square Balanced Fund, LLC

mutual fund
SQCBX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$11.3 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (SQBIX) Primary A (SQBFX) C (SQCBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

X-Square Balanced Fund, LLC

SQCBX | Fund

$11.30

$34.3 M

0.00%

4.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$34.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.40%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SQCBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -2.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    X-Square Balanced Fund, LLC
  • Fund Family Name
    Xsquare Capital
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    354589
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ignacio Canto

Fund Description

The Fund uses a balanced approach to invest in a broad range of securities, including common stocks and investment-grade bonds (rated Baa3 or better or BBB or better by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization designated by the Adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality).

Normally, the Fund will target a 60% allocation towards U.S. equity securities and a 40% allocation towards fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, investment-grade corporate debt, U.S. agency securities, and U.S. mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities and related derivatives. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers. Although the Fund focuses on investments in larger capitalization companies, the Fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size. Certain less liquid or illiquid holdings of the Fund may include small- and micro-capitalization stocks.

The Fund may also hold cash or money market instruments, including commercial paper and short-term securities issued by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities. The percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in such holdings varies and depends on various factors, including market conditions and purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. The Adviser may determine that it is appropriate to invest a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets in such instruments in response to certain circumstances, such as periods of market turmoil. The Fund may invest without limitation in such instruments for temporary defensive purposes.

The Fund is classified as non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than “diversified” mutual funds.

The Fund relies on the professional judgment of the Adviser to make decisions about the Fund’s portfolio investments. The Adviser seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent long-term investment opportunities. The Adviser believes that an important way to accomplish this is through fundamental analysis, which may include meeting with company executives and employees, suppliers, customers and competitors. Securities may be sold when the Adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Read More

SQCBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SQCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -8.3% 18.1% 73.81%
1 Yr 7.6% -13.3% 143.9% 18.40%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SQCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -34.7% 92.4% 11.28%
2021 3.7% -6.1% 19.5% 36.44%
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SQCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -11.9% 18.1% 73.68%
1 Yr 7.6% -13.3% 143.9% 18.08%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SQCBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -34.7% 92.4% 11.28%
2021 3.7% -6.1% 19.5% 36.44%
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SQCBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SQCBX Category Low Category High SQCBX % Rank
Net Assets 34.3 M 658 K 207 B 93.32%
Number of Holdings 72 2 15351 48.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.1 M 660 K 48.5 B 92.64%
Weighting of Top 10 43.89% 8.4% 105.0% 48.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 25.29%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.03%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 4.44%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.11%
  5. Etsy Inc 3.50%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 2.78%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 2.76%
  8. Mercadolibre Inc 2.25%
  9. Apple Inc 2.21%
  10. Suncor Energy Inc 2.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SQCBX % Rank
Stocks 		68.15% 0.00% 99.40% 7.49%
Bonds 		30.27% 0.00% 116.75% 70.44%
Cash 		0.85% -16.75% 81.51% 88.15%
Other 		0.73% -2.51% 25.19% 27.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 66.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 88.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SQCBX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		19.23% 0.00% 19.36% 0.82%
Financial Services 		16.34% 0.00% 38.77% 27.05%
Technology 		15.84% 0.00% 44.21% 81.01%
Consumer Defense 		13.30% 0.00% 19.93% 0.82%
Industrials 		9.04% 0.00% 24.37% 73.50%
Communication Services 		7.65% 0.00% 23.67% 37.70%
Energy 		6.67% 0.00% 85.65% 28.96%
Healthcare 		5.88% 0.00% 29.35% 93.17%
Basic Materials 		4.73% 0.00% 33.35% 28.83%
Utilities 		1.32% 0.00% 99.55% 85.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 95.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SQCBX % Rank
US 		53.97% -1.65% 98.67% 27.38%
Non US 		14.18% 0.00% 37.06% 40.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SQCBX % Rank
Government 		97.26% 0.00% 97.26% 0.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.74% 0.14% 100.00% 94.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 41.83%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 87.33%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.21% 95.91%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 63.22%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SQCBX % Rank
US 		30.27% 0.00% 62.18% 45.64%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 92.92%

SQCBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SQCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.23% 0.01% 17.63% 1.67%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.83% 95.68%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 79.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

SQCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 10.10%

Trading Fees

SQCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 66.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SQCBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.40% 0.00% 343.00% 21.08%

SQCBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SQCBX Category Low Category High SQCBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 65.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SQCBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SQCBX Category Low Category High SQCBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.34% -2.34% 19.41% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SQCBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SQCBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ignacio Canto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Ignacio Canto, CFA – Mr. Canto, President of X-Square Capital, LLC, joined the Adviser in 2013. Mr. Canto was Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico (GDB) from August 2010 until December 31, 2012. In such capacity, he was responsible for GDB’s asset and liability management, and for pricing and structuring bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities. While at GDB, Mr. Canto implemented a global macro trading strategy with success, focusing on fundamental trends and technical studies. Between July 2005 and August 2010, Mr. Canto worked as a portfolio manager and portfolio analyst at Santander Asset Management Corporation, where he traded interest rate derivatives, U.S. Government agency debentures, structured products, municipal bonds, equities and equity derivatives, and in the Investment Banking division of Santander Securities Corporation. Mr. Canto has a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Boston University’s School of Management. Mr. Canto holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation.

Gabriel Medina

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Gabriel Medina, CFA – Mr. Medina, Portfolio Manager, joined X-Square Capital, LLC in 2015. Mr. Medina began his career as a Process Engineer in Boston as part of a leadership program focused on developing performance, cross-cutting, and leadership skills at Saint-Gobain, a worldwide manufacturer. While working toward his graduate degree in 2013, he consulted for Lionchase Holdings, a private equity firm focused on the development of microcap firms. As part of his work, Mr. Medina assisted the general partner in the development of LBO models for distressed, privately-owned firms. In 2014, Mr. Medina joined Liberty Mutual Insurance as a Business Analyst responsible for the development and monitoring of monthly performance reports for the auto claims department division. Mr. Medina later joined Accenture as a Business Analyst in Los Angeles, where he worked on the delivery and implementation of solutions to IT challenges faced by multinational companies. Mr. Medina has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Boston University and a Master in Finance from the University of Massachusetts. Mr. Medina holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

