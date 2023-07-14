Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Sprucegrove International Equity Fund

mutual fund
SPRNX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$77.26 +0.04 +0.05%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SPRVX) Primary Inst (SPRNX) Adv (SPRDX)
SPRNX (Mutual Fund)

Sprucegrove International Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$77.26 +0.04 +0.05%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SPRVX) Primary Inst (SPRNX) Adv (SPRDX)
SPRNX (Mutual Fund)

Sprucegrove International Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$77.26 +0.04 +0.05%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SPRVX) Primary Inst (SPRNX) Adv (SPRDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sprucegrove International Equity Fund

SPRNX | Fund

$77.26

$1.02 M

0.00%

22.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.1%

1 yr return

12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.02 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$77.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 22.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sprucegrove International Equity Fund

SPRNX | Fund

$77.26

$1.02 M

0.00%

22.03%

SPRNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sprucegrove International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sprucegrove Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    11927
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shirley Woo

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities include common and preferred stock, warrants and rights, securities convertible into other equity securities, and securities of other investment companies. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization.

Under normal market conditions: (i) the Fund will invest in securities of issuers tied economically to at least six different countries excluding the United States; and (ii) substantially all of the Fund’s assets will be invested outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers tied economically to emerging markets, which Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, identifies by reference to emerging market countries included in the MSCI EAFE + Emerging Markets Index (“Emerging Markets”).

The Adviser employs a value approach to managing the Fund’s assets, emphasizing long-term investment and focusing on the selection of individual securities using a bottom-up, research driven approach. Country and sector exposures result from this stock-selection process. The Adviser will consider a company for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio if the company meets the Adviser’s standards of investment quality, including what the Adviser considers to be a history of above average financial performance, a secure financial position, reputable management, and a growth opportunity in terms of sales, earnings, and share price. The Adviser’s valuation criteria include normalized price earnings multiples, price-to-book ratios and dividend yield. The Adviser may sell a security, among other reasons, if it considers the security’s market valuation to be too high, if it develops a less favorable view of the issuer or if it views other opportunities to be more attractive.

Read More

SPRNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.1% 2.1% 19.2% 8.76%
1 Yr 12.2% -20.6% 27.8% 87.61%
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 25.3% 89.50%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 71.54%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 75.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -43.6% 71.3% 90.69%
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.1% -16.4% 19.2% 8.76%
1 Yr 12.2% -27.2% 27.8% 80.85%
3 Yr N/A* -14.8% 25.3% 84.91%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 67.02%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 72.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -43.6% 71.3% 90.69%
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SPRNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPRNX Category Low Category High SPRNX % Rank
Net Assets 1.02 M 1.02 M 369 B 99.86%
Number of Holdings 92 1 10801 62.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 89.1 M 0 34.5 B 64.60%
Weighting of Top 10 21.46% 1.9% 101.9% 56.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Denso Corp 2.62%
  2. Denso Corp 2.62%
  3. Denso Corp 2.62%
  4. Denso Corp 2.62%
  5. Denso Corp 2.62%
  6. Denso Corp 2.62%
  7. Denso Corp 2.62%
  8. Denso Corp 2.62%
  9. Denso Corp 2.62%
  10. Denso Corp 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPRNX % Rank
Stocks 		97.37% 0.00% 122.60% 62.68%
Cash 		2.62% -65.15% 100.00% 33.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 63.61%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 75.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 60.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 64.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPRNX % Rank
Industrials 		20.55% 5.17% 99.49% 8.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.77% 0.00% 36.36% 1.58%
Basic Materials 		17.75% 0.00% 23.86% 1.73%
Financial Services 		14.34% 0.00% 47.75% 85.61%
Consumer Defense 		6.50% 0.00% 32.29% 88.92%
Healthcare 		6.42% 0.00% 21.01% 93.24%
Energy 		5.84% 0.00% 16.89% 29.78%
Technology 		5.15% 0.00% 36.32% 93.38%
Communication Services 		3.29% 0.00% 21.69% 89.35%
Real Estate 		0.85% 0.00% 14.59% 67.63%
Utilities 		0.55% 0.00% 13.68% 80.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPRNX % Rank
Non US 		94.16% 0.00% 125.24% 60.08%
US 		3.21% -7.78% 68.98% 31.31%

SPRNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 22.03% 0.02% 26.51% 0.43%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.60% 33.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

SPRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% N/A

SPRNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPRNX Category Low Category High SPRNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 82.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPRNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPRNX Category Low Category High SPRNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.49% -0.93% 6.38% 17.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPRNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPRNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shirley Woo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Ms. Woo was a founding shareholder of Sprucegrove and joined in 1993 as an Assistant Portfolio Manager, specializing in International Equities. In 2001, Ms. Woo was appointed Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the International Equities strategy, a role in which she currently holds. Ms. Woo served as Research Director from 2009 to 2011 and was appointed to the Sprucegrove Business Management Committee in 2005 with the responsibility for managing the day to day running of the business. In 2013, Ms. Woo was appointed to the Sprucegrove Board of Directors.

Arjun Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Mr. Kumar joined Sprucegrove in 2002 as an Investment Analyst, focusing on global equities. In 2010, Mr. Kumar was promoted to Senior Investment Analyst, with a larger role in mentoring and training new Analysts. As an analyst Mr. Kumar’s broad coverage included companies globally, particularly in technology, banking and emerging markets. Mr. Kumar was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in 2013 and in 2014, Mr. Kumar was appointed Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the International Equities strategy, a role in which he currently holds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×