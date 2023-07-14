Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities include common and preferred stock, warrants and rights, securities convertible into other equity securities, and securities of other investment companies. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization.
Under normal market conditions: (i) the Fund will invest in securities of issuers tied economically to at least six different countries excluding the United States; and (ii) substantially all of the Fund’s assets will be invested outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers tied economically to emerging markets, which Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, identifies by reference to emerging market countries included in the MSCI EAFE + Emerging Markets Index (“Emerging Markets”).
The Adviser employs a value approach to managing the Fund’s assets, emphasizing long-term investment and focusing on the selection of individual securities using a bottom-up, research driven approach. Country and sector exposures result from this stock-selection process. The Adviser will consider a company for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio if the company meets the Adviser’s standards of investment quality, including what the Adviser considers to be a history of above average financial performance, a secure financial position, reputable management, and a growth opportunity in terms of sales, earnings, and share price. The Adviser’s valuation criteria include normalized price earnings multiples, price-to-book ratios and dividend yield. The Adviser may sell a security, among other reasons, if it considers the security’s market valuation to be too high, if it develops a less favorable view of the issuer or if it views other opportunities to be more attractive.
|Period
|SPRDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|10.88%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|88.31%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|95.26%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|92.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|88.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPRDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|92.12%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|SPRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPRDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.02 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|99.72%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|1
|10801
|61.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|89.1 M
|0
|34.5 B
|64.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.46%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|56.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPRDX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.37%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|62.54%
|Cash
|2.62%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|32.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|10.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|40.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|2.96%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|12.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPRDX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.55%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|7.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.77%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|1.44%
|Basic Materials
|17.75%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|1.58%
|Financial Services
|14.34%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|85.47%
|Consumer Defense
|6.50%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|88.78%
|Healthcare
|6.42%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|93.09%
|Energy
|5.84%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|29.64%
|Technology
|5.15%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|93.24%
|Communication Services
|3.29%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|89.06%
|Real Estate
|0.85%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|67.48%
|Utilities
|0.55%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|80.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPRDX % Rank
|Non US
|94.16%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|59.94%
|US
|3.21%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|31.17%
|SPRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|26.51%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|0.14%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|31.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SPRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SPRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPRDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|SPRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPRDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|52.94%
|SPRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SPRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPRDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.38%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|0.14%
|SPRDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$1.594
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Mr. Kumar joined Sprucegrove in 2002 as an Investment Analyst, focusing on global equities. In 2010, Mr. Kumar was promoted to Senior Investment Analyst, with a larger role in mentoring and training new Analysts. As an analyst Mr. Kumar’s broad coverage included companies globally, particularly in technology, banking and emerging markets. Mr. Kumar was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in 2013 and in 2014, Mr. Kumar was appointed Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the International Equities strategy, a role in which he currently holds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Ms. Woo was a founding shareholder of Sprucegrove and joined in 1993 as an Assistant Portfolio Manager, specializing in International Equities. In 2001, Ms. Woo was appointed Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the International Equities strategy, a role in which she currently holds. Ms. Woo served as Research Director from 2009 to 2011 and was appointed to the Sprucegrove Business Management Committee in 2005 with the responsibility for managing the day to day running of the business. In 2013, Ms. Woo was appointed to the Sprucegrove Board of Directors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
