Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|SPMQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|42.19%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|38.76%
|3 Yr
|22.8%*
|-4.1%
|128.8%
|21.88%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|33.1%
|10.92%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.2%
|25.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPMQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|14.7%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|53.49%
|2021
|14.6%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|42.97%
|2020
|-14.8%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|74.02%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|Period
|SPMQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|37.50%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|43.85%
|3 Yr
|22.8%*
|-8.0%
|128.8%
|17.05%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|34.1%
|10.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|14.6%
|23.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPMQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|13.9%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|54.26%
|2021
|14.6%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|43.75%
|2020
|-14.8%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|74.80%
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|N/A
|SPMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPMQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.96 B
|22 M
|6.32 B
|6.15%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|1
|175
|54.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.25 B
|0
|5.88 B
|5.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|79.37%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|18.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPMQX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.88%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|85.48%
|Cash
|2.69%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|16.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.42%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|16.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|80.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|83.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|83.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPMQX % Rank
|Energy
|96.99%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|38.71%
|Industrials
|1.10%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|13.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.79%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|41.94%
|Utilities
|0.58%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|78.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.54%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|13.71%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|87.90%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|83.87%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.06%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|83.06%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|83.87%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|83.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPMQX % Rank
|US
|95.58%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|27.42%
|Non US
|1.30%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|80.65%
|SPMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|87.90%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|42.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|SPMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|SPMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|25.00%
|SPMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPMQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.09%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|25.19%
|SPMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SPMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPMQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.78%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|74.38%
|SPMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 09, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2010
12.18
12.2%
Brian Watson, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2019 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to the commencement of the Fund’s operations, Mr. Watson managed the predecessor fund since 2010 and was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm since 2012. Brian Watson serves as portfolio manager for SteelPath Alpha, Income, Select 40, Alpha Plus, Panoramic and Focused MLP strategies. Prior to joining SteelPath in 2009, Brian was a portfolio manager and led the MLP research effort at Swank Capital LLC, in Dallas, Texas. He also covered the MLP and Diversified Energy sectors for RBC Capital Markets in the Equity Research Division from 2002 to 2005. Prior to this, Brian worked for Prudential Capital Group, helping to analyze, structure, and invest in debt private placements issued primarily by companies involved in the energy industry including those involved in oil field services, midstream services, and oil and gas exploration and production. Brian holds a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a CFA charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2010
12.18
12.2%
Stuart Cartner, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Invesco Advisers, Inc. since 2019 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to the commencement of operations, Mr. Cartner managed the predecessor fund since 2010 and was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2012. Stuart Cartner served as portfolio manager for SteelPath Alpha, Income, Select 40, Alpha Plus, Focused MLP, and MLP & Energy Infrastructure strategies. Prior to joining SteelPath, Stuart was Vice President in the Private Wealth Management Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. As a Private Wealth Advisor for nineteen years at Goldman, he was responsible for managing a $200 million portfolio of midstream Master Limited Partnerships for over a decade. Prior to his time at Goldman, Stuart worked at Trammell Crow Company and General Electric. Stuart holds a B.S. in Finance and Management from Indiana University and an MBA in Finance and Marketing with Distinction from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
