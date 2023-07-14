Home
Trending ETFs

Saratoga Mid Capitalization Portfolio

mutual fund
SPMCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.68 -0.04 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SPMAX) Primary C (SPMCX) Inst (SMIPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Saratoga Mid Capitalization Portfolio

SPMCX | Fund

$7.68

$11.8 M

0.00%

2.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

6.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$11.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SPMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Saratoga Mid Capitalization Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Saratoga
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dennis Alff

Fund Description

SPMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -23.7% 31.6% 90.48%
1 Yr 6.4% -41.1% 28.9% 62.00%
3 Yr -0.9%* -20.8% 20.7% 90.67%
5 Yr -5.0%* -15.0% 80.6% 88.46%
10 Yr -4.4%* -10.0% 11.3% 92.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -52.6% 20.1% 20.81%
2021 -1.2% -25.0% 15.1% 92.51%
2020 -1.0% -2.9% 196.6% 96.78%
2019 6.6% -2.6% 8.3% 10.42%
2018 -6.5% -11.1% 0.0% 92.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -27.0% 31.6% 80.95%
1 Yr 6.4% -41.1% 48.6% 52.62%
3 Yr -0.9%* -20.8% 20.7% 90.48%
5 Yr -5.0%* -15.0% 80.6% 89.83%
10 Yr -4.4%* -9.0% 12.9% 99.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -52.6% 20.1% 20.81%
2021 -1.2% -25.0% 15.1% 92.51%
2020 -1.0% -2.9% 196.6% 96.78%
2019 6.6% -2.6% 8.3% 10.42%
2018 -6.5% -11.1% 0.0% 97.07%

NAV & Total Return History

SPMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPMCX Category Low Category High SPMCX % Rank
Net Assets 11.8 M 481 K 145 B 92.77%
Number of Holdings 63 1 2445 67.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.45 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 91.54%
Weighting of Top 10 38.81% 2.9% 100.0% 22.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Govt MMkt Instl 8.28%
  2. Motorola Solutions Inc 4.22%
  3. Performance Food Group Co 3.99%
  4. Skechers USA Inc Class A 3.80%
  5. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.54%
  6. Ameren Corp 3.38%
  7. Evergy Inc 3.36%
  8. Elanco Animal Health Inc 3.36%
  9. CMS Energy Corp 3.31%
  10. Alliant Energy Corp 3.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPMCX % Rank
Stocks 		92.62% 0.00% 100.57% 93.53%
Cash 		7.38% -2.51% 100.00% 5.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 82.84%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 81.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 83.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 82.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPMCX % Rank
Utilities 		17.62% 0.00% 18.97% 2.00%
Industrials 		17.47% 0.00% 45.89% 40.15%
Technology 		12.94% 0.00% 40.65% 78.30%
Healthcare 		12.62% 0.00% 47.15% 24.19%
Financial Services 		11.49% 0.00% 46.10% 79.55%
Energy 		8.54% 0.00% 58.13% 12.97%
Basic Materials 		7.21% 0.00% 26.18% 16.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.50% 2.49% 46.48% 94.51%
Communication Services 		3.34% 0.00% 30.98% 32.42%
Consumer Defense 		1.68% 0.00% 32.18% 92.77%
Real Estate 		1.58% 0.00% 25.82% 84.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPMCX % Rank
US 		92.08% 0.00% 100.04% 76.87%
Non US 		0.54% 0.00% 27.19% 81.84%

SPMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.64% 0.03% 33.98% 4.57%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 76.50%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 73.98%

Sales Fees

SPMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 88.37%

Trading Fees

SPMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 0.00% 321.00% 61.19%

SPMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPMCX Category Low Category High SPMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 87.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPMCX Category Low Category High SPMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.19% -2.06% 3.38% 98.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SPMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dennis Alff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2006

16.1

16.1%

Mr. Alff has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2006. He began his investment career since 1997 and has also served as Vice President, Credit Arbitrage and Asset Investments at Koch Capital Markets and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.

Christopher Wallis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2006

16.1

16.1%

Christopher D. Wallis, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Wallis received his BBA in Accounting from Baylor University in 1991 and his MBA in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Wallis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of Texas. Prior to joining Vaughan Nelson Investment Management in 1999, he was an Associate at Simmons & Company International.

Chad Fargason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

Dr. Fargason has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2013. Before joining Vaughan Nelson, he was a Director at KKR&Co. from 2003 to 2013. Prior to that, he also served as a Senior Vice President at El Paso Corp. and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

