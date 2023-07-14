Christopher D. Wallis, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Wallis received his BBA in Accounting from Baylor University in 1991 and his MBA in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Wallis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of Texas. Prior to joining Vaughan Nelson Investment Management in 1999, he was an Associate at Simmons & Company International.