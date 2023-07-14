Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$11.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.8%
Expense Ratio 1.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SMIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|87.22%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|56.25%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|63.73%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|67.03%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|73.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.2%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|13.96%
|2021
|2.5%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|72.87%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|89.54%
|2019
|6.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|8.73%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|86.22%
|Period
|SMIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|77.69%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|47.13%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|63.76%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|69.19%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-9.0%
|12.9%
|89.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.2%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|13.96%
|2021
|2.5%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|72.87%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|89.54%
|2019
|6.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|8.73%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|92.38%
|SMIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMIPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.8 M
|481 K
|145 B
|92.27%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|1
|2445
|66.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.45 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|91.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.81%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|21.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIPX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.62%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|93.03%
|Cash
|7.38%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|5.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|12.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|11.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|11.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|11.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIPX % Rank
|Utilities
|17.62%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|0.50%
|Industrials
|17.47%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|39.65%
|Technology
|12.94%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|76.81%
|Healthcare
|12.62%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|23.69%
|Financial Services
|11.49%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|78.05%
|Energy
|8.54%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|11.47%
|Basic Materials
|7.21%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|16.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.50%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|93.02%
|Communication Services
|3.34%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|30.42%
|Consumer Defense
|1.68%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|91.27%
|Real Estate
|1.58%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|82.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMIPX % Rank
|US
|92.08%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|76.37%
|Non US
|0.54%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|80.35%
|SMIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.64%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|19.80%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|63.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|65.85%
|SMIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SMIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|7.69%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|60.34%
|SMIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMIPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|37.47%
|SMIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SMIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMIPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.19%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|79.95%
|SMIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2006
16.1
16.1%
Mr. Alff has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2006. He began his investment career since 1997 and has also served as Vice President, Credit Arbitrage and Asset Investments at Koch Capital Markets and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2006
16.1
16.1%
Christopher D. Wallis, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Wallis received his BBA in Accounting from Baylor University in 1991 and his MBA in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Wallis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of Texas. Prior to joining Vaughan Nelson Investment Management in 1999, he was an Associate at Simmons & Company International.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2013
8.58
8.6%
Dr. Fargason has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2013. Before joining Vaughan Nelson, he was a Director at KKR&Co. from 2003 to 2013. Prior to that, he also served as a Senior Vice President at El Paso Corp. and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
