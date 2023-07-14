Home
Spirit of America Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
SOAVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.41 -0.06 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SOAVX) Primary C (SACVX) Inst (SOIVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$134 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SOAVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Spirit of America Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Spirit of America
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Revello

Fund Description

The Value Fund focuses on the large cap value segment of the U.S. equity market. The Value Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in large cap equity securities of companies in the value segment of the market. The Value Fund considers a company to be a large cap company if it has a market capitalization of $5 billion or greater at the time of purchase. Using the “value” approach, Spirit of America Management Corp. (the “Adviser”) buys for the Value Fund those securities considered to be conservatively valued relative to the securities of comparable companies. To earn current income, the Value Fund will invest in the equity securities of companies that have a proven history of paying consistent dividends. The Value Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The Value Fund emphasizes stocks of companies that are believed to be fundamentally attractive based on certain valuation factors. Among the valuation factors used to evaluate these stocks are companies with lower debt ratios than their peer group and companies that are undervalued vs. the company’s intrinsic worth and future income potential. These stocks generally have growth prospects that are viewed as sub-par by the market. Reflecting these market expectations, the prices of value stocks typically are below-average relative to such factors as revenue, earnings, book value and dividends.

Read More

SOAVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -14.3% 35.6% 58.33%
1 Yr 9.8% -55.6% 38.6% 56.57%
3 Yr 5.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 50.70%
5 Yr 3.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 44.55%
10 Yr 4.6%* -18.8% 37.4% 35.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.1% -64.5% 28.9% 76.93%
2021 9.9% -20.5% 152.6% 31.94%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 69.81%
2019 5.0% -8.3% 8.9% 60.02%
2018 -3.0% -13.5% 12.6% 52.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -20.5% 35.6% 52.49%
1 Yr 9.8% -55.6% 40.3% 47.67%
3 Yr 5.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 50.48%
5 Yr 3.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 53.82%
10 Yr 4.6%* -13.5% 37.4% 71.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.1% -64.5% 28.9% 77.01%
2021 9.9% -20.5% 152.6% 32.40%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 69.73%
2019 5.0% -8.3% 8.9% 60.52%
2018 -3.0% -10.9% 12.6% 73.67%

NAV & Total Return History

SOAVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SOAVX Category Low Category High SOAVX % Rank
Net Assets 134 M 177 K 1.21 T 82.19%
Number of Holdings 176 2 4154 39.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.6 M 288 K 270 B 82.82%
Weighting of Top 10 32.24% 1.8% 106.2% 45.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.56%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 5.21%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.76%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.10%
  5. AbbVie Inc 2.51%
  6. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.38%
  7. Texas Instruments Inc 2.11%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 2.09%
  9. The Home Depot Inc 2.07%
  10. Target Corp 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SOAVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.43% 0.00% 130.24% 64.07%
Preferred Stocks 		1.33% 0.00% 1.57% 0.68%
Cash 		0.24% -102.29% 100.00% 77.34%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 77.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 75.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 75.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOAVX % Rank
Technology 		28.47% 0.00% 48.94% 9.21%
Financial Services 		12.02% 0.00% 55.59% 78.84%
Healthcare 		10.74% 0.00% 60.70% 91.02%
Industrials 		10.32% 0.00% 29.90% 33.11%
Consumer Defense 		9.72% 0.00% 47.71% 14.38%
Energy 		9.57% 0.00% 41.64% 3.42%
Communication Services 		5.88% 0.00% 27.94% 81.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.06% 0.00% 30.33% 93.23%
Utilities 		3.26% 0.00% 20.91% 21.69%
Real Estate 		3.11% 0.00% 31.91% 34.63%
Basic Materials 		1.83% 0.00% 25.70% 79.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOAVX % Rank
US 		96.49% 0.00% 127.77% 51.39%
Non US 		1.94% 0.00% 32.38% 50.04%

SOAVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SOAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.01% 49.27% 16.17%
Management Fee 0.97% 0.00% 2.00% 94.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 64.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SOAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 70.06%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SOAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SOAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 496.00% 24.07%

SOAVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SOAVX Category Low Category High SOAVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.51% 0.00% 24.20% 89.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SOAVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SOAVX Category Low Category High SOAVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.06% -54.00% 6.06% 82.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SOAVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SOAVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Revello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2018

4.39

4.4%

Douglas Revello serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Revello became the Co-Portfolio Manager in November 18, 2015 and transitioned to Portfolio Manager on July 1, 2016. Mr. Revello has been associated with Spirit of America Management Corp. since May 18, 2009 as the Co-Portfolio Manager through November 17, 2015, and was designated Portfolio Manager on November 18, 2015. Mr. Revello started working at DLA in 1988 as an assistant municipal bond trader and was soon promoted to municipal bond underwriter. As municipal bond underwriter, he led DLA to obtain syndicate membership and manager status for numerous municipal issuers by successfully spearheading the development of DLA’s Syndicate Department and increasing DLA’s municipal underwriting presence. His responsibilities also include institutional and dealer sales. In 2007, Mr. Revello was promoted to Senior Vice President at DLA. He received a Master of Business Administration from Dowling College. Previous employments include J.P. Morgan and Drexel, Burnham & Lambert. Mr. Revello holds a General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, and Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

