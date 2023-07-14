Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.8%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$134 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.2%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Value Fund focuses on the large cap value segment of the U.S. equity market. The Value Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in large cap equity securities of companies in the value segment of the market. The Value Fund considers a company to be a large cap company if it has a market capitalization of $5 billion or greater at the time of purchase. Using the “value” approach, Spirit of America Management Corp. (the “Adviser”) buys for the Value Fund those securities considered to be conservatively valued relative to the securities of comparable companies. To earn current income, the Value Fund will invest in the equity securities of companies that have a proven history of paying consistent dividends. The Value Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).
The Value Fund emphasizes stocks of companies that are believed to be fundamentally attractive based on certain valuation factors. Among the valuation factors used to evaluate these stocks are companies with lower debt ratios than their peer group and companies that are undervalued vs. the company’s intrinsic worth and future income potential. These stocks generally have growth prospects that are viewed as sub-par by the market. Reflecting these market expectations, the prices of value stocks typically are below-average relative to such factors as revenue, earnings, book value and dividends.
|Period
|SOAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|58.33%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|56.57%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|50.70%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|44.55%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|35.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|SOAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|76.93%
|2021
|9.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|31.94%
|2020
|2.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|69.81%
|2019
|5.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|60.02%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|52.21%
|Period
|SOAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|52.49%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|47.67%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|50.48%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|53.82%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|71.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|SOAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|77.01%
|2021
|9.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|32.40%
|2020
|2.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|69.73%
|2019
|5.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|60.52%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|73.67%
|SOAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|134 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|82.19%
|Number of Holdings
|176
|2
|4154
|39.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.6 M
|288 K
|270 B
|82.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.24%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|45.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.43%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|64.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.33%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|0.68%
|Cash
|0.24%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|77.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|77.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|75.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|75.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAVX % Rank
|Technology
|28.47%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|9.21%
|Financial Services
|12.02%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|78.84%
|Healthcare
|10.74%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|91.02%
|Industrials
|10.32%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|33.11%
|Consumer Defense
|9.72%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|14.38%
|Energy
|9.57%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|3.42%
|Communication Services
|5.88%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|81.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.06%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|93.23%
|Utilities
|3.26%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|21.69%
|Real Estate
|3.11%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|34.63%
|Basic Materials
|1.83%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|79.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAVX % Rank
|US
|96.49%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|51.39%
|Non US
|1.94%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|50.04%
|SOAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|16.17%
|Management Fee
|0.97%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|94.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SOAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|70.06%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SOAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SOAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|24.07%
|SOAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.51%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|89.26%
|SOAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SOAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.06%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|82.38%
|SOAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2003
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2018
4.39
4.4%
Douglas Revello serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Revello became the Co-Portfolio Manager in November 18, 2015 and transitioned to Portfolio Manager on July 1, 2016. Mr. Revello has been associated with Spirit of America Management Corp. since May 18, 2009 as the Co-Portfolio Manager through November 17, 2015, and was designated Portfolio Manager on November 18, 2015. Mr. Revello started working at DLA in 1988 as an assistant municipal bond trader and was soon promoted to municipal bond underwriter. As municipal bond underwriter, he led DLA to obtain syndicate membership and manager status for numerous municipal issuers by successfully spearheading the development of DLA’s Syndicate Department and increasing DLA’s municipal underwriting presence. His responsibilities also include institutional and dealer sales. In 2007, Mr. Revello was promoted to Senior Vice President at DLA. He received a Master of Business Administration from Dowling College. Previous employments include J.P. Morgan and Drexel, Burnham & Lambert. Mr. Revello holds a General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, and Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...