The Value Fund focuses on the large cap value segment of the U.S. equity market. The Value Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in large cap equity securities of companies in the value segment of the market. The Value Fund considers a company to be a large cap company if it has a market capitalization of $5 billion or greater at the time of purchase. Using the “value” approach, Spirit of America Management Corp. (the “Adviser”) buys for the Value Fund those securities considered to be conservatively valued relative to the securities of comparable companies. To earn current income, the Value Fund will invest in the equity securities of companies that have a proven history of paying consistent dividends. The Value Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The Value Fund emphasizes stocks of companies that are believed to be fundamentally attractive based on certain valuation factors. Among the valuation factors used to evaluate these stocks are companies with lower debt ratios than their peer group and companies that are undervalued vs. the company’s intrinsic worth and future income potential. These stocks generally have growth prospects that are viewed as sub-par by the market. Reflecting these market expectations, the prices of value stocks typically are below-average relative to such factors as revenue, earnings, book value and dividends.