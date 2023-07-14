Home
Trending ETFs

SOAAX (Mutual Fund)

SOAAX (Mutual Fund)

Spirit of America Real Estate Income & Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.29 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
A (SOAAX) Primary C (SACRX) Inst (SOIAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Spirit of America Real Estate Income & Growth Fund

SOAAX | Fund

$9.29

$114 M

9.15%

$0.85

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$114 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Spirit of America Real Estate Income & Growth Fund

SOAAX | Fund

$9.29

$114 M

9.15%

$0.85

1.52%

SOAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Spirit of America Real Estate Income & Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Spirit of America
  • Inception Date
    Jan 09, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Revello

Fund Description

The Real Estate Fund invests primarily in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) with successful track records. REITs are pooled investment vehicles which invest primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests.

A REIT is a company that derives at least 75% of its gross income from (a) rents from real property, (b) interests in real property or interest on obligations secured by mortgages, (c) the sale or other disposition of real property, (d) dividends, distributions or other gains from investments in other REITs, (e) abatements or tax refunds on real property, (f) income and gain derived from certain foreclosure property, (g) amounts received or accrued for entering into agreements to make loans secured by mortgages on real property or to purchase or lease property, and (h) certain other qualified temporary investment income. A REIT must also receive 95% of its gross income from (a) dividends, (b) interest, (c) rents from real property, (d) gain from the sale or other disposition of stock, securities, and real property, (e) abatements and refunds on taxes on real property, (f) income and gain from certain foreclosure property, (g) amounts received or accrued for entering into agreements to make loans secured by mortgages on real property or to purchase or lease property, and (h) mineral royalty income. REITs are pooled investment vehicles which invest primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests. REITs generally are classified as equity REITs, mortgage REITs or a combination of equity and mortgage REITs. Equity REITs invest the majority of their assets directly in real property and derive income primarily from the collection of rents. Mortgage REITs invest the majority of their assets in companies that own real estate mortgages and derive income from the collection of interest payments. REITs are not taxed on income distributed to shareholders provided they comply with several requirements of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Real Estate Fund will indirectly bear its proportionate share of expenses incurred by REITs in which it invests, in addition to the expenses incurred directly by the Real Estate Fund.

The Real Estate Fund intends to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its total assets in equity REITs and the equity securities of real estate industry companies. The Real Estate Fund looks for stock where the price is low relative to the underlying value of the company and its real estate. The Real Estate Fund evaluates price/earnings ratios to attempt to identify those REITs which have strong underlying value; selects REITs paying high dividends in comparison to other REITs; evaluates earnings and dividend growth potential and continuously monitors interest rates, occupancies, rental income and new construction.

The Real Estate Fund may also invest in mortgage-backed securities, investment-grade taxable municipal obligations, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and short-term investments.

Read More

SOAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -10.9% 328.6% 83.75%
1 Yr -8.1% -35.3% 246.7% 57.91%
3 Yr -2.3%* -14.0% 46.9% 82.82%
5 Yr -3.9%* -14.6% 23.4% 68.18%
10 Yr -1.7%* -7.6% 9.9% 66.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -51.3% 81.2% 76.81%
2021 15.3% -3.9% 24.3% 47.23%
2020 -4.4% -14.7% 10.5% 75.89%
2019 4.5% -0.2% 9.4% 51.23%
2018 -3.0% -7.1% 0.8% 78.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -22.8% 328.6% 76.53%
1 Yr -8.1% -35.3% 246.7% 58.27%
3 Yr -2.3%* -14.0% 46.9% 82.38%
5 Yr -3.9%* -14.6% 23.4% 72.46%
10 Yr -1.7%* -6.6% 14.1% 91.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -51.3% 81.2% 76.81%
2021 15.3% -3.9% 24.3% 47.23%
2020 -4.4% -14.7% 10.5% 75.89%
2019 4.5% -0.2% 9.4% 51.23%
2018 -3.0% -6.8% 0.8% 87.39%

NAV & Total Return History

SOAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SOAAX Category Low Category High SOAAX % Rank
Net Assets 114 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 76.89%
Number of Holdings 115 20 642 16.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.3 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 77.58%
Weighting of Top 10 42.14% 15.9% 99.8% 82.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 12.35%
  2. CyrusOne Inc 5.05%
  3. CoreSite Realty Corp 4.27%
  4. Sun Communities Inc 4.18%
  5. Equinix Inc 4.14%
  6. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A 4.08%
  7. Digital Realty Trust Inc 3.94%
  8. AvalonBay Communities Inc 3.14%
  9. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Registered Shs 3.13%
  10. Simon Property Group Inc 3.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SOAAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.78% 0.01% 106.94% 79.72%
Cash 		2.09% -98.06% 25.84% 24.56%
Preferred Stocks 		1.99% -0.12% 33.96% 14.23%
Bonds 		0.14% -3.17% 97.45% 11.03%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 81.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 83.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOAAX % Rank
Real Estate 		96.95% 34.46% 100.00% 75.94%
Energy 		1.14% 0.00% 33.11% 1.88%
Technology 		0.99% 0.00% 12.02% 16.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.64% 0.00% 45.29% 35.34%
Financial Services 		0.29% 0.00% 37.05% 13.91%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 81.95%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 84.96%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 81.95%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 84.21%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 81.95%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 82.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOAAX % Rank
US 		95.06% 0.01% 101.17% 76.51%
Non US 		0.72% 0.00% 44.90% 27.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOAAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		49.56% 0.19% 100.00% 84.50%
Corporate 		47.20% 0.00% 99.81% 14.76%
Municipal 		3.24% 0.00% 3.24% 1.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 10.66% 82.66%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 96.61% 83.03%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 69.19% 82.66%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SOAAX % Rank
US 		0.14% -3.17% 96.67% 11.03%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.48% 83.99%

SOAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SOAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.07% 26.04% 34.89%
Management Fee 0.97% 0.00% 1.50% 83.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 65.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SOAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 62.50%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SOAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SOAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.11% 380.00% 16.41%

SOAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SOAAX Category Low Category High SOAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.15% 0.00% 12.22% 95.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SOAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SOAAX Category Low Category High SOAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.68% -1.14% 6.05% 72.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SOAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SOAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Revello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2015

6.54

6.5%

Douglas Revello serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Revello became the Co-Portfolio Manager in November 18, 2015 and transitioned to Portfolio Manager on July 1, 2016. Mr. Revello has been associated with Spirit of America Management Corp. since May 18, 2009 as the Co-Portfolio Manager through November 17, 2015, and was designated Portfolio Manager on November 18, 2015. Mr. Revello started working at DLA in 1988 as an assistant municipal bond trader and was soon promoted to municipal bond underwriter. As municipal bond underwriter, he led DLA to obtain syndicate membership and manager status for numerous municipal issuers by successfully spearheading the development of DLA’s Syndicate Department and increasing DLA’s municipal underwriting presence. His responsibilities also include institutional and dealer sales. In 2007, Mr. Revello was promoted to Senior Vice President at DLA. He received a Master of Business Administration from Dowling College. Previous employments include J.P. Morgan and Drexel, Burnham & Lambert. Mr. Revello holds a General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, and Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

