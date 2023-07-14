Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
-8.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
Net Assets
$114 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.1%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Real Estate Fund invests primarily in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) with successful track records. REITs are pooled investment vehicles which invest primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests.
A REIT is a company that derives at least 75% of its gross income from (a) rents from real property, (b) interests in real property or interest on obligations secured by mortgages, (c) the sale or other disposition of real property, (d) dividends, distributions or other gains from investments in other REITs, (e) abatements or tax refunds on real property, (f) income and gain derived from certain foreclosure property, (g) amounts received or accrued for entering into agreements to make loans secured by mortgages on real property or to purchase or lease property, and (h) certain other qualified temporary investment income. A REIT must also receive 95% of its gross income from (a) dividends, (b) interest, (c) rents from real property, (d) gain from the sale or other disposition of stock, securities, and real property, (e) abatements and refunds on taxes on real property, (f) income and gain from certain foreclosure property, (g) amounts received or accrued for entering into agreements to make loans secured by mortgages on real property or to purchase or lease property, and (h) mineral royalty income. REITs are pooled investment vehicles which invest primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests. REITs generally are classified as equity REITs, mortgage REITs or a combination of equity and mortgage REITs. Equity REITs invest the majority of their assets directly in real property and derive income primarily from the collection of rents. Mortgage REITs invest the majority of their assets in companies that own real estate mortgages and derive income from the collection of interest payments. REITs are not taxed on income distributed to shareholders provided they comply with several requirements of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Real Estate Fund will indirectly bear its proportionate share of expenses incurred by REITs in which it invests, in addition to the expenses incurred directly by the Real Estate Fund.
The Real Estate Fund intends to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its total assets in equity REITs and the equity securities of real estate industry companies. The Real Estate Fund looks for stock where the price is low relative to the underlying value of the company and its real estate. The Real Estate Fund evaluates price/earnings ratios to attempt to identify those REITs which have strong underlying value; selects REITs paying high dividends in comparison to other REITs; evaluates earnings and dividend growth potential and continuously monitors interest rates, occupancies, rental income and new construction.
The Real Estate Fund may also invest in mortgage-backed securities, investment-grade taxable municipal obligations, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and short-term investments.
|Period
|SOAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|83.75%
|1 Yr
|-8.1%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|57.91%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|82.82%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|68.18%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|66.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|SOAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.4%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|76.81%
|2021
|15.3%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|47.23%
|2020
|-4.4%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|75.89%
|2019
|4.5%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|51.23%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|78.26%
|SOAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|114 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|76.89%
|Number of Holdings
|115
|20
|642
|16.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51.3 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|77.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.14%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|82.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.78%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|79.72%
|Cash
|2.09%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|24.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.99%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|14.23%
|Bonds
|0.14%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|11.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|81.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|83.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAAX % Rank
|Real Estate
|96.95%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|75.94%
|Energy
|1.14%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|1.88%
|Technology
|0.99%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|16.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.64%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|35.34%
|Financial Services
|0.29%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|13.91%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|81.95%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|84.96%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|81.95%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|84.21%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|81.95%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|82.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAAX % Rank
|US
|95.06%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|76.51%
|Non US
|0.72%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|27.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|49.56%
|0.19%
|100.00%
|84.50%
|Corporate
|47.20%
|0.00%
|99.81%
|14.76%
|Municipal
|3.24%
|0.00%
|3.24%
|1.11%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.66%
|82.66%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.61%
|83.03%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.19%
|82.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SOAAX % Rank
|US
|0.14%
|-3.17%
|96.67%
|11.03%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.48%
|83.99%
|SOAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|34.89%
|Management Fee
|0.97%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|SOAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|62.50%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|SOAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SOAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|16.41%
|SOAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.15%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|95.04%
|SOAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|SOAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SOAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.68%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|72.30%
|SOAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2003
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2001
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2015
6.54
6.5%
Douglas Revello serves as the Portfolio Manager. Mr. Revello became the Co-Portfolio Manager in November 18, 2015 and transitioned to Portfolio Manager on July 1, 2016. Mr. Revello has been associated with Spirit of America Management Corp. since May 18, 2009 as the Co-Portfolio Manager through November 17, 2015, and was designated Portfolio Manager on November 18, 2015. Mr. Revello started working at DLA in 1988 as an assistant municipal bond trader and was soon promoted to municipal bond underwriter. As municipal bond underwriter, he led DLA to obtain syndicate membership and manager status for numerous municipal issuers by successfully spearheading the development of DLA’s Syndicate Department and increasing DLA’s municipal underwriting presence. His responsibilities also include institutional and dealer sales. In 2007, Mr. Revello was promoted to Senior Vice President at DLA. He received a Master of Business Administration from Dowling College. Previous employments include J.P. Morgan and Drexel, Burnham & Lambert. Mr. Revello holds a General Securities Representative (Series 7) license, and Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination (Series 63) license.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
