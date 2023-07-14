The Real Estate Fund invests primarily in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) with successful track records. REITs are pooled investment vehicles which invest primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests.

A REIT is a company that derives at least 75% of its gross income from (a) rents from real property, (b) interests in real property or interest on obligations secured by mortgages, (c) the sale or other disposition of real property, (d) dividends, distributions or other gains from investments in other REITs, (e) abatements or tax refunds on real property, (f) income and gain derived from certain foreclosure property, (g) amounts received or accrued for entering into agreements to make loans secured by mortgages on real property or to purchase or lease property, and (h) certain other qualified temporary investment income. A REIT must also receive 95% of its gross income from (a) dividends, (b) interest, (c) rents from real property, (d) gain from the sale or other disposition of stock, securities, and real property, (e) abatements and refunds on taxes on real property, (f) income and gain from certain foreclosure property, (g) amounts received or accrued for entering into agreements to make loans secured by mortgages on real property or to purchase or lease property, and (h) mineral royalty income. REITs are pooled investment vehicles which invest primarily in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests. REITs generally are classified as equity REITs, mortgage REITs or a combination of equity and mortgage REITs. Equity REITs invest the majority of their assets directly in real property and derive income primarily from the collection of rents. Mortgage REITs invest the majority of their assets in companies that own real estate mortgages and derive income from the collection of interest payments. REITs are not taxed on income distributed to shareholders provided they comply with several requirements of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Real Estate Fund will indirectly bear its proportionate share of expenses incurred by REITs in which it invests, in addition to the expenses incurred directly by the Real Estate Fund.

The Real Estate Fund intends to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its total assets in equity REITs and the equity securities of real estate industry companies. The Real Estate Fund looks for stock where the price is low relative to the underlying value of the company and its real estate. The Real Estate Fund evaluates price/earnings ratios to attempt to identify those REITs which have strong underlying value; selects REITs paying high dividends in comparison to other REITs; evaluates earnings and dividend growth potential and continuously monitors interest rates, occupancies, rental income and new construction.

The Real Estate Fund may also invest in mortgage-backed securities, investment-grade taxable municipal obligations, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and short-term investments.