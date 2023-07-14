Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.4%
1 yr return
10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$208 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.3%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SMYSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|7.72%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|38.07%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|58.52%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|53.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|37.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|SMYSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|50.95%
|2021
|6.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|4.0%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|SMYSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMYSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|208 M
|199 K
|133 B
|64.14%
|Number of Holdings
|141
|1
|9075
|27.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|47.7 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|69.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.25%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|76.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMYSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.38%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|15.86%
|Cash
|0.62%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|80.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|97.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|97.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|97.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|97.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMYSX % Rank
|Technology
|22.40%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|38.00%
|Healthcare
|13.29%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|68.61%
|Financial Services
|13.23%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|47.91%
|Industrials
|11.68%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|35.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.17%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|35.57%
|Consumer Defense
|7.52%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|56.83%
|Communication Services
|7.39%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|40.20%
|Energy
|4.33%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|48.02%
|Basic Materials
|3.88%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|61.12%
|Real Estate
|2.90%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|28.96%
|Utilities
|2.21%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|42.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMYSX % Rank
|US
|69.11%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|11.89%
|Non US
|30.27%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|85.90%
|SMYSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|62.71%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|63.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|SMYSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SMYSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMYSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|49.77%
|SMYSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMYSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.03%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|97.37%
|SMYSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SMYSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMYSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.14%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|31.02%
|SMYSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2013
8.55
8.6%
Joseph S. Giroux Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he managed both US and non-US assets for 5 years at several firms—Golden Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and Evergreen Investments—that were affiliated with or acquired by Wells Fargo. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at TriPoint Asset Management and The Boston Company Asset Management. Education: BS in Computer Science from New England Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
