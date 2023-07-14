Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
11.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$208 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.3%
Expense Ratio 2.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SILLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|9.28%
|1 Yr
|11.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|43.75%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|68.13%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|64.83%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|52.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|SILLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|51.89%
|2021
|6.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|81.67%
|2020
|4.0%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|74.02%
|2019
|3.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|25.62%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|15.47%
|Period
|SILLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|9.40%
|1 Yr
|11.0%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|43.86%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|65.94%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|62.68%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|51.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|SILLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|51.89%
|2021
|6.8%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|81.92%
|2020
|4.0%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|81.43%
|2019
|3.4%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|46.41%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|29.35%
|SILLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SILLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|208 M
|199 K
|133 B
|63.93%
|Number of Holdings
|141
|1
|9075
|27.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|47.7 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|69.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.25%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|76.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SILLX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.38%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|15.53%
|Cash
|0.62%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|80.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|23.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|32.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|14.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|18.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SILLX % Rank
|Technology
|22.40%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|37.78%
|Healthcare
|13.29%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|67.84%
|Financial Services
|13.23%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|47.69%
|Industrials
|11.68%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|35.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.17%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|35.35%
|Consumer Defense
|7.52%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|56.61%
|Communication Services
|7.39%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|39.98%
|Energy
|4.33%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|47.14%
|Basic Materials
|3.88%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|60.90%
|Real Estate
|2.90%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|28.63%
|Utilities
|2.21%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|41.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SILLX % Rank
|US
|69.11%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|11.67%
|Non US
|30.27%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|85.68%
|SILLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.24%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|13.57%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|54.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|SILLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|19.00%
|SILLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SILLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|47.36%
|SILLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SILLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.99%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|12.58%
|SILLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SILLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SILLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|68.86%
|SILLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.984
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2009
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2013
8.55
8.6%
Joseph S. Giroux Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he managed both US and non-US assets for 5 years at several firms—Golden Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and Evergreen Investments—that were affiliated with or acquired by Wells Fargo. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at TriPoint Asset Management and The Boston Company Asset Management. Education: BS in Computer Science from New England Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
