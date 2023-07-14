Home
Trending ETFs

Franklin Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
SILLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.35 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CFIPX) Primary C (SILLX) Inst (SMYIX) No Load (LMPEX) Inst (SMYSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Global Equity Fund

SILLX | Fund

$19.35

$208 M

0.99%

$0.19

2.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$208 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Global Equity Fund

SILLX | Fund

$19.35

$208 M

0.99%

$0.19

2.24%

SILLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Giroux

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in the common stock of U.S. and non‑U.S. issuers. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity-related securities. Equity securities include exchange-traded and over‑the‑counter (OTC) common and preferred stocks, warrants and rights, securities convertible into common stocks, and securities of other investment companies and of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). As a global fund, the fund can seek investment opportunities anywhere in the world, and under normal circumstances, the fund invests in at least three countries, which may include the United States. Although the fund’s focus is on large capitalization securities, the fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, including medium capitalization and small capitalization securities. The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets, determined at the time of purchase, in emerging market issuers.
The portfolio managers will seek a broadly diversified portfolio of securities and to add value through stock selection and region, country and sector allocation. The portfolio managers use a quantitative process that assesses stocks by relative attractiveness based on a variety of measures including value, cash flow, earnings growth and sentiment. Region, country and sector allocations are based on rankings generated by the subadviser’s proprietary models. The subadviser will periodically review these allocations and may adjust them based on current or anticipated market conditions or in an effort to manage risk consistent with the fund’s investment objective. The portfolio managers are part of a team approach to research to improve the quantitative models, and thus the models are expected to evolve over time as changes are incorporated.
Read More

SILLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -35.6% 29.2% 9.28%
1 Yr 11.0% 17.3% 252.4% 43.75%
3 Yr 6.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 68.13%
5 Yr 1.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 64.83%
10 Yr 6.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 52.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -24.3% 957.1% 51.89%
2021 6.8% -38.3% 47.1% 81.67%
2020 4.0% -54.2% 0.6% 74.02%
2019 3.4% -76.0% 54.1% 25.62%
2018 -3.9% -26.1% 47.8% 15.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -35.6% 29.2% 9.40%
1 Yr 11.0% 11.4% 252.4% 43.86%
3 Yr 6.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 65.94%
5 Yr 1.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 62.68%
10 Yr 6.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 51.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -24.3% 957.1% 51.89%
2021 6.8% -33.1% 47.1% 81.92%
2020 4.0% -44.4% 1.8% 81.43%
2019 3.4% -6.5% 54.1% 46.41%
2018 -3.9% -14.4% 47.8% 29.35%

NAV & Total Return History

SILLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SILLX Category Low Category High SILLX % Rank
Net Assets 208 M 199 K 133 B 63.93%
Number of Holdings 141 1 9075 27.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 47.7 M -18 M 37.6 B 69.05%
Weighting of Top 10 22.25% 9.1% 100.0% 76.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.67%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.97%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.12%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 1.98%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.95%
  6. ASML Holding NV 1.67%
  7. ASML Holding NV 1.67%
  8. ASML Holding NV 1.67%
  9. ASML Holding NV 1.67%
  10. ASML Holding NV 1.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SILLX % Rank
Stocks 		99.38% 61.84% 125.47% 15.53%
Cash 		0.62% -174.70% 23.12% 80.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 23.02%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 32.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 14.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 18.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SILLX % Rank
Technology 		22.40% 0.00% 49.87% 37.78%
Healthcare 		13.29% 0.00% 35.42% 67.84%
Financial Services 		13.23% 0.00% 38.42% 47.69%
Industrials 		11.68% 0.00% 44.06% 35.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 0.00% 40.94% 35.35%
Consumer Defense 		7.52% 0.00% 73.28% 56.61%
Communication Services 		7.39% 0.00% 57.66% 39.98%
Energy 		4.33% 0.00% 21.15% 47.14%
Basic Materials 		3.88% 0.00% 38.60% 60.90%
Real Estate 		2.90% 0.00% 39.48% 28.63%
Utilities 		2.21% 0.00% 29.12% 41.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SILLX % Rank
US 		69.11% 0.13% 103.82% 11.67%
Non US 		30.27% 0.58% 99.46% 85.68%

SILLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.24% 0.01% 44.27% 13.57%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 54.49%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 79.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

SILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 19.00%

Trading Fees

SILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 395.00% 47.36%

SILLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SILLX Category Low Category High SILLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.99% 0.00% 3.26% 12.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SILLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SILLX Category Low Category High SILLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.06% -4.27% 12.65% 68.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SILLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SILLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Giroux

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2013

8.55

8.6%

Joseph S. Giroux Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he managed both US and non-US assets for 5 years at several firms—Golden Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and Evergreen Investments—that were affiliated with or acquired by Wells Fargo. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at TriPoint Asset Management and The Boston Company Asset Management. Education: BS in Computer Science from New England Institute of Technology.

Christopher Floyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

