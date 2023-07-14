Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate total return over time by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes based upon SEI Investments Management Corporation's (SIMC) or the sub-adviser's (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) expectations of risk and return. The asset classes used and the Fund's allocations among asset classes will be determined based on SIMC's or the Sub-Adviser's views of fundamental, technical or valuation measures. The Fund's allocations among asset classes may be adjusted over short periods of time. At any point in time, the Fund may be diversified across many asset classes or concentrated in a limited number of asset classes. The Fund may obtain its exposures to the asset classes by investing directly in securities and other investments or indirectly through the use of other pooled investment vehicles and derivative instruments.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SIMC, allocating its assets among one or more Sub-Advisers using different investment strategies. SIMC may also directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund may allocate all or a portion of its assets using a "risk parity" approach that seeks to balance risk across all capital market exposures, which may result in asset classes with lower perceived risk having a greater notional allocation within the Fund's portfolio than asset classes with higher perceived risk. Notional allocation refers to the Fund's use of one or more derivative contracts to attempt to obtain exposure to a potential gain or loss on the market value of the instruments underlying the Fund's derivative contracts (e.g., a security, currency or commodity (or a basket or index)). The market value of such underlying instruments generally exceeds the amount of cash or assets required to establish or maintain the derivative contracts. In addition, the Fund may further adjust asset allocations and capital market exposures based on realized and expected measures of volatility with the goal of managing the Fund's volatility. This may result in the Fund increasing capital market exposures during periods of perceived falling risk and decreasing capital market exposures during periods of perceived rising risk.

The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and depositary receipts of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers (including emerging markets) of various market capitalizations and industries.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment or non-investment grade (also known as junk bonds), U.S.- or foreign-issued (including emerging markets) and corporate- or government-issued.

The Fund's fixed income investments may include asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and debentures, commercial paper, exchange traded notes (ETNs), money market instruments, mortgage dollar rolls, repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements, when issued/delayed delivery securities, zero coupon bonds, obligations of foreign governments and obligations of either supranational entities issued or guaranteed by certain banks and entities organized to restructure the outstanding debt of such issuers. The Fund's fixed income investments may also include obligations of U.S. and foreign banks, such as certificates of deposit and time deposits, U.S. Treasury obligations, obligations issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government (including obligations not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury), such as obligations issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities, and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and other inflation-linked debt securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. governments and corporations, and municipal

bonds and debentures. The Fund may invest in fixed, variable and floating rate fixed income instruments. The Fund's portfolio and the Fund's investments in particular fixed income securities are not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions.

The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade floating rate instruments, in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.

In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated funds, subject to the limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). Such investment may include open-end funds, money market funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (including leveraged and inverse ETFs). The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies.

A portion of the Fund's assets may also be invested in commodity investments to provide exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets. Commodity investments include notes with interest payments that are tied to an underlying commodity or commodity index, ETFs or other exchange-traded products that are tied to the performance of a commodity or commodity index or other types of investment vehicles or instruments that provide returns that are tied to commodities or commodity indexes. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of issuers in commodity-related industries.

The Fund may also seek to gain exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (Subsidiary). The Subsidiary, unlike the Fund, may invest to a significant extent in commodities, commodity contracts and commodity investments (including through derivatives). The Subsidiary may also invest in other instruments in which the Fund is permitted to invest, either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral for its derivative positions. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by SIMC.

The Fund, either directly or through its investment in the Subsidiary, may also purchase or sell futures contracts, options, forward contracts and swaps to obtain the Fund's desired exposure to an asset class or for return enhancement or hedging purposes. Futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. Due to the Fund's structure and level of turnover, derivative instruments may be an efficient method of obtaining exposure to various types of markets. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. Securities index swaps may be used to obtain exposure to different U.S. and foreign equity markets. Futures and swaps on futures may be used to gain exposure to U.S. and foreign sovereign bond markets, equity markets and commodities markets. The Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities.

The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Sub-Advisers may also seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency

exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.