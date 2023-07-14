Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$6.96
$2.41 B
10.02%
$0.70
1.29%
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
-10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
Net Assets
$2.41 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.3%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$6.96
$2.41 B
10.02%
$0.70
1.29%
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate total return over time by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes based upon SEI Investments Management Corporation's (SIMC) or the sub-adviser's (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) expectations of risk and return. The asset classes used and the Fund's allocations among asset classes will be determined based on SIMC's or the Sub-Adviser's views of fundamental, technical or valuation measures. The Fund's allocations among asset classes may be adjusted over short periods of time. At any point in time, the Fund may be diversified across many asset classes or concentrated in a limited number of asset classes. The Fund may obtain its exposures to the asset classes by investing directly in securities and other investments or indirectly through the use of other pooled investment vehicles and derivative instruments.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SIMC, allocating its assets among one or more Sub-Advisers using different investment strategies. SIMC may also directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.
The Fund may allocate all or a portion of its assets using a "risk parity" approach that seeks to balance risk across all capital market exposures, which may result in asset classes with lower perceived risk having a greater notional allocation within the Fund's portfolio than asset classes with higher perceived risk. Notional allocation refers to the Fund's use of one or more derivative contracts to attempt to obtain exposure to a potential gain or loss on the market value of the instruments underlying the Fund's derivative contracts (e.g., a security, currency or commodity (or a basket or index)). The market value of such underlying instruments generally exceeds the amount of cash or assets required to establish or maintain the derivative contracts. In addition, the Fund may further adjust asset allocations and capital market exposures based on realized and expected measures of volatility with the goal of managing the Fund's volatility. This may result in the Fund increasing capital market exposures during periods of perceived falling risk and decreasing capital market exposures during periods of perceived rising risk.
The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and depositary receipts of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers (including emerging markets) of various market capitalizations and industries.
The Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment or non-investment grade (also known as junk bonds), U.S.- or foreign-issued (including emerging markets) and corporate- or government-issued.
The Fund's fixed income investments may include asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and debentures, commercial paper, exchange traded notes (ETNs), money market instruments, mortgage dollar rolls, repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements, when issued/delayed delivery securities, zero coupon bonds, obligations of foreign governments and obligations of either supranational entities issued or guaranteed by certain banks and entities organized to restructure the outstanding debt of such issuers. The Fund's fixed income investments may also include obligations of U.S. and foreign banks, such as certificates of deposit and time deposits, U.S. Treasury obligations, obligations issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government (including obligations not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury), such as obligations issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities, and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and other inflation-linked debt securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. governments and corporations, and municipal
bonds and debentures. The Fund may invest in fixed, variable and floating rate fixed income instruments. The Fund's portfolio and the Fund's investments in particular fixed income securities are not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions.
The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade floating rate instruments, in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.
In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated funds, subject to the limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). Such investment may include open-end funds, money market funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (including leveraged and inverse ETFs). The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies.
A portion of the Fund's assets may also be invested in commodity investments to provide exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets. Commodity investments include notes with interest payments that are tied to an underlying commodity or commodity index, ETFs or other exchange-traded products that are tied to the performance of a commodity or commodity index or other types of investment vehicles or instruments that provide returns that are tied to commodities or commodity indexes. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of issuers in commodity-related industries.
The Fund may also seek to gain exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (Subsidiary). The Subsidiary, unlike the Fund, may invest to a significant extent in commodities, commodity contracts and commodity investments (including through derivatives). The Subsidiary may also invest in other instruments in which the Fund is permitted to invest, either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral for its derivative positions. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by SIMC.
The Fund, either directly or through its investment in the Subsidiary, may also purchase or sell futures contracts, options, forward contracts and swaps to obtain the Fund's desired exposure to an asset class or for return enhancement or hedging purposes. Futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. Due to the Fund's structure and level of turnover, derivative instruments may be an efficient method of obtaining exposure to various types of markets. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. Securities index swaps may be used to obtain exposure to different U.S. and foreign equity markets. Futures and swaps on futures may be used to gain exposure to U.S. and foreign sovereign bond markets, equity markets and commodities markets. The Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities.
The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Sub-Advisers may also seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency
exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.
|Period
|SAAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|63.64%
|1 Yr
|-10.8%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|97.93%
|3 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|97.06%
|5 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|95.98%
|10 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|92.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.3%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|94.61%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|80.42%
|2020
|0.4%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|80.00%
|2019
|2.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|73.06%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|54.63%
|Period
|SAAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|63.22%
|1 Yr
|-10.8%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|96.28%
|3 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|96.98%
|5 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|95.79%
|10 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|97.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.3%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|94.61%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|80.00%
|2020
|0.4%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|80.00%
|2019
|2.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|73.06%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|70.73%
|SAAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.41 B
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|11.11%
|Number of Holdings
|1199
|2
|3255
|3.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.08 B
|349 K
|12.1 B
|11.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.25%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|85.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAAAX % Rank
|Bonds
|56.85%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|18.93%
|Stocks
|19.48%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|74.49%
|Cash
|18.78%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|34.16%
|Other
|4.88%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|32.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|52.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|33.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAAAX % Rank
|Technology
|16.41%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|49.51%
|Financial Services
|15.23%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|23.30%
|Healthcare
|11.73%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|47.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.98%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|41.75%
|Industrials
|9.57%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|47.09%
|Communication Services
|7.86%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|25.24%
|Consumer Defense
|7.64%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|33.98%
|Energy
|6.84%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|39.32%
|Basic Materials
|6.04%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|24.76%
|Utilities
|5.23%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|28.64%
|Real Estate
|3.48%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|44.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAAAX % Rank
|US
|12.48%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|75.72%
|Non US
|7.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|44.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAAAX % Rank
|Government
|74.94%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|10.70%
|Cash & Equivalents
|24.41%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|63.37%
|Corporate
|0.38%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|63.79%
|Derivative
|0.26%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|37.86%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|54.32%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|41.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAAAX % Rank
|US
|33.07%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|25.51%
|Non US
|23.78%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|13.58%
|SAAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|58.40%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|37.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|90.28%
|SAAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SAAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|97.30%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.75%
|441.00%
|30.86%
|SAAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|10.02%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|50.84%
|SAAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SAAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.12%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|66.26%
|SAAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.638
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$1.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2012
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2012
10.15
10.2%
Yao Hua Ooi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Macro and Multi-Strategy team. In this role, he leads the Research and Portfolio Management teams focused on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Risk Parity, Alternative Risk Premia, Multi-Strategy, Multi-Asset and Global Macro products. His research has been published in the Journal of Financial Economics, the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Financial Analysts Journal and the Journal of Investment Management. He was named the 2013 Alternatives Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar for his work on managed futures, and shared the 2013 Whitebox Prize for his work on time series momentum. Yao Hua earned a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in engineering from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2012
10.15
10.2%
Mr. Michael Mendelson serves as Principal & Portfolio Manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2012
9.9
9.9%
Mr. Belton is a Managing Director within the Multi Asset group. Mr. Belton is responsible for research as well as the daily management of the firm’s Risk Parity, global fixed income, currency and commodity portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2012
9.9
9.9%
Dr. Qian is the Chief Investment Officer and Head of Research, Multi Asset at PanAgora. His primary responsibilities include investment research and portfolio management in PanAgora’s Multi Asset group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2012
9.9
9.9%
Jonathon Beaulieu, CFA, Director — Multi Asset Investments, joined PanAgora in 2010 and joined the financial services industry in 1995. Mr. Beaulieu is responsible for the daily management of the Panagora Asset Management Inc's Risk Parity Portfolios. He also assists with the management of the Panagora Asset Management Inc's domestic and global fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining PanAgora, Mr. Beaulieu was responsible for actively managing and hedging fixed income portfolios at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston. Mr. Beaulieu was a quantitative analyst at MFS Investment Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Steven Treftz, CFA, joined SIMC in 2012, and is responsible for the oversight, monitoring and manager selection for the Investment Management Unit's Multi Asset and Short Duration strategies. Prior to his employment at SEI, Mr. Treftz was employed by Citi Private Bank where he was responsible for maintaining the firm's research opinions on third party international, global and emerging market equity managers. Prior to his employment at Citi Private Bank Mr. Treftz was employed by Lockwood Advisors, Inc. where he was responsible for the management of one of the firm's mutual fund/ETF wrap portfolio programs. Mr. Treftz earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Risk Management from Temple University. Mr. Treftz is also a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jim Smigiel is Chief Investment Officer of Non-Traditional Strategies. He oversees alternative, hedge fund, property and multi-asset strategies. Previously, he oversaw SEI’s Portfolio Strategies Group and the Global Fixed Income team. Prior to joining SEI, Smigiel served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Officer at PNC Advisors/BlackRock Financial Management, where he managed institutional fixed-income portfolios. Smigiel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Drexel University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Dr. Asness is a Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. He is an research notable for its relevance and enduring value to investment professionals. Prior to co-founding AQR Capital Management, he was a Managing Director and Director of Quantitative Research for the Asset Management Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Dr. Asness is on the editorial board of The Journal of Portfolio Management, the governing board of the Courant Institute of Mathematical Finance at NYU, the Board of Directors of the Q-Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...