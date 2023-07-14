Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.3%
1 yr return
10.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$2.84 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.8%
Expense Ratio 2.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SLPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|54.33%
|1 Yr
|10.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|42.81%
|3 Yr
|8.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|33.28%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|16.79%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|9.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|67.18%
|2021
|6.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|39.27%
|2020
|5.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|21.53%
|2019
|5.3%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|32.11%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|12.67%
|SLPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.84 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|99.83%
|Number of Holdings
|2039
|2
|2519
|1.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.77 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|96.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.83%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|4.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.57%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|99.33%
|Cash
|39.45%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|0.51%
|Other
|1.96%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|3.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|87.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|86.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|86.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLPIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.54%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|15.31%
|Financial Services
|15.61%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|45.92%
|Industrials
|15.08%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|77.04%
|Technology
|14.08%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|47.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.67%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|59.01%
|Real Estate
|9.02%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|29.25%
|Energy
|5.10%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|67.86%
|Consumer Defense
|3.94%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|58.33%
|Basic Materials
|3.75%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|74.32%
|Communication Services
|3.46%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|29.76%
|Utilities
|2.76%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|43.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLPIX % Rank
|US
|57.85%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|99.33%
|Non US
|0.72%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|82.66%
|SLPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.03%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|8.87%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|59.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|12.27%
|SLPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SLPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SLPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|86.13%
|SLPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|89.08%
|SLPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SLPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.40%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|99.15%
|SLPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
