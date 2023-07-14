Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.8%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$2.84 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.8%
Expense Ratio 3.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SLPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|61.46%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|50.08%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|41.42%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|21.35%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|11.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|71.94%
|2021
|5.5%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|43.94%
|2020
|4.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|27.94%
|2019
|5.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|41.10%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|16.26%
|Period
|SLPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|58.40%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|44.33%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|40.42%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|27.50%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|32.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|71.94%
|2021
|5.5%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|43.94%
|2020
|4.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|27.94%
|2019
|5.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|41.10%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|33.46%
|SLPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.84 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|99.66%
|Number of Holdings
|2039
|2
|2519
|1.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.77 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|96.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.83%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|4.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLPSX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.57%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|99.16%
|Cash
|39.45%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|0.34%
|Other
|1.96%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|3.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|86.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|86.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|85.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLPSX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.54%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|15.14%
|Financial Services
|15.61%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|45.75%
|Industrials
|15.08%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|76.87%
|Technology
|14.08%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|47.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.67%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|58.84%
|Real Estate
|9.02%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|29.08%
|Energy
|5.10%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|67.69%
|Consumer Defense
|3.94%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|58.16%
|Basic Materials
|3.75%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|74.15%
|Communication Services
|3.46%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|29.59%
|Utilities
|2.76%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|43.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLPSX % Rank
|US
|57.85%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|99.16%
|Non US
|0.72%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|82.49%
|SLPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.03%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|1.88%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|58.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|96.77%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|11.82%
|SLPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SLPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SLPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|85.97%
|SLPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|88.74%
|SLPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SLPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.40%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|SLPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...