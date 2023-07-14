Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are those with a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, of less than $5 billion or otherwise within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. As of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Russell 2000® Index (implemented by the Index June 25, 2021), the range of market capitalizations of the Russell 2000® Index was $257.1 million to $7.3 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index was $146.6 million to $5.82 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index was $36.72 million to $22.052 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the small-capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies at

any given time. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Through its fundamental research and proprietary screening, GW&K Investment Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”), seeks to identify well-managed, undervalued companies with improving fundamental and financial characteristics. GW&K seeks to assemble a portfolio of securities diversified as to companies and sectors.