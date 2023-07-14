Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

9.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.6%

Net Assets

$315 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SKSEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 23, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Whitney

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are those with a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, of less than $5 billion or otherwise within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. As of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Russell 2000® Index (implemented by the Index June 25, 2021), the range of market capitalizations of the Russell 2000® Index was $257.1 million to $7.3 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index was $146.6 million to $5.82 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index was $36.72 million to $22.052 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the small-capitalization threshold. Because of this, the Fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies at 
any given time. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). 
Through its fundamental research and proprietary screening, GW&K Investment Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“GW&K” or the “Subadviser”), seeks to identify well-managed, undervalued companies with improving fundamental and financial characteristics. GW&K seeks to assemble a portfolio of securities diversified as to companies and sectors. 
Read More

SKSEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SKSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -14.5% 140.9% 72.50%
1 Yr 9.0% -34.7% 196.6% 49.58%
3 Yr -1.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 88.21%
5 Yr -9.6%* -23.8% 9.2% 92.88%
10 Yr -1.9%* -11.7% 15.3% 70.66%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SKSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -59.3% 118.2% 21.09%
2021 7.6% -17.3% 18.6% 26.64%
2020 -10.4% -21.2% 28.2% 99.47%
2019 4.7% -17.9% 8.4% 56.15%
2018 -6.8% -20.0% 0.2% 88.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SKSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -17.6% 140.9% 67.74%
1 Yr 9.0% -34.7% 196.6% 43.82%
3 Yr -1.5%* -21.8% 37.2% 88.05%
5 Yr -9.6%* -23.8% 10.7% 94.54%
10 Yr -1.9%* -9.1% 15.3% 87.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SKSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -59.3% 118.2% 21.09%
2021 7.6% -17.3% 18.6% 26.64%
2020 -10.4% -21.2% 28.2% 99.47%
2019 4.7% -17.9% 8.4% 56.15%
2018 -6.8% -19.9% 0.2% 92.44%

NAV & Total Return History

SKSEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SKSEX Category Low Category High SKSEX % Rank
Net Assets 315 M 1.48 M 120 B 59.33%
Number of Holdings 74 2 2519 82.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.2 M 213 K 4.6 B 51.35%
Weighting of Top 10 22.29% 2.8% 101.7% 25.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Interfundloan 00429A .945% 06/30/2021 11.39%
  2. Interfundloan 00429A .945% 06/30/2021 11.39%
  3. Interfundloan 00429A .945% 06/30/2021 11.39%
  4. Interfundloan 00429A .945% 06/30/2021 11.39%
  5. Interfundloan 00429A .945% 06/30/2021 11.39%
  6. Interfundloan 00429A .945% 06/30/2021 11.39%
  7. Interfundloan 00429A .945% 06/30/2021 11.39%
  8. Interfundloan 00429A .945% 06/30/2021 11.39%
  9. Interfundloan 00429A .945% 06/30/2021 11.39%
  10. Interfundloan 00429A .945% 06/30/2021 11.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SKSEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.17% 25.32% 100.32% 29.12%
Cash 		0.83% -79.10% 74.68% 71.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 82.66%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 80.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 81.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 81.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SKSEX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.74% 0.00% 35.52% 1.70%
Industrials 		14.89% 2.46% 37.42% 79.25%
Real Estate 		10.77% 0.00% 29.43% 8.16%
Energy 		9.58% 0.00% 37.72% 4.59%
Healthcare 		9.38% 0.00% 26.53% 79.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.39% 0.99% 47.79% 82.14%
Technology 		6.62% 0.00% 54.70% 98.13%
Basic Materials 		4.72% 0.00% 18.66% 51.02%
Utilities 		4.09% 0.00% 18.58% 13.95%
Consumer Defense 		2.99% 0.00% 18.87% 76.19%
Communication Services 		1.83% 0.00% 14.85% 71.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SKSEX % Rank
US 		97.70% 24.89% 100.00% 25.59%
Non US 		1.47% 0.00% 36.31% 52.02%

SKSEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SKSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.01% 13.16% 41.13%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 45.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.45% 73.08%

Sales Fees

SKSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SKSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 56.16%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SKSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 1.00% 314.00% 45.67%

SKSEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SKSEX Category Low Category High SKSEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.55% 0.00% 38.20% 84.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SKSEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SKSEX Category Low Category High SKSEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -2.40% 2.49% 39.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SKSEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SKSEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Whitney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Jeff is a Portfolio Manager for the GW&K Small Cap Value Strategy and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Jeff also provides research support for our other equity strategies. As a seasoned analyst with extensive experience covering the Financial Services sector he identifies investment opportunities and analyzes companies within this sector, with a greater focus on the small and mid cap market segments. Jeff also serves as the lead analyst on our Equity Dividend Plus Strategy given its typically large weighting in Financial stocks. Prior to joining the firm he was an Assistant Portfolio Manager at ING Investment Management and a Vice President and Equity Analyst at J.P. Morgan Fleming Asset Management. He started his investment career in 1992 working for Dean Witter Intercapital as an Investment Management Associate. Jeff earned a BS in Finance from Central Connecticut State University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. He also earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Daniel Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Dan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of our Equity teams, including portfolio management, research, and trading. He also is a member of the firm’s Management, Investment and ESG Committees. Dan brings more than three decades of industry experience to GW&K. Prior to joining the firm, Dan worked with various companies in the Boston area as an Investment and Financial Consultant. Previously he spent 21 years at Putnam Investments in Boston, where he was Chief Investment Officer for the Specialty Growth Group overseeing a team of twenty and up to $100 billion in assets under management. He was a portfolio management team member of several small and mid cap growth funds, and the lead manager for the Putnam New Opportunities Fund since its inception in 1990. Dan was also a member of Putnam’s Management Committee and Partners Group. He began his career as an Analyst at Morgan Stanley. Dan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He earned the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

