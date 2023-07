The Fund invests under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the ICE BofA 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index) and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Index is comprised of U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity of at least 1 year and less than 5 years at the time of index rebalancing. The Fund can also invest the remainder of its assets in fixed income securities that are not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s investment adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), believes will help the Fund track the Index. The Fund generally expects that its duration, yield and maturity will be substantially similar to those of the Index.

The Fund normally seeks to maintain an average portfolio effective duration that is within +/- 1 year of the duration of the Index, which was 3.20 years as of February 28, 2022.

TIPS are publicly issued, U.S dollar denominated, U.S. government debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury that have principal and interest payments linked to official inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index or CPI) and their payments are supported by the full faith and credit of the United States. As of February 28, 2022, there were 18 TIPS in the Index.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, such as swap contracts, options and futures contracts, to seek exposure to certain securities or groups of securities included in the Index.

The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis, which means that the Fund buys or sells a security with payment and delivery taking place in the future.

The portfolio manager primarily uses a replication strategy to track, as closely as possible, the securities in the Index and their respective weightings, by investing directly in securities that make up the Index. The portfolio manager adjusts the composition of the Fund to reflect changes in the composition of the Index generally at each rebalance of the Index. The Fund may also use a representative sampling methodology to track the performance of the Index. Representative sampling means that the portfolio manager may use a quantitative analysis to select either a subset of the securities that make up the Index or a combination of some or all of the securities that make up the Index and other securities that are not part of the Index. In either case, the representative sampling of securities selected by the portfolio manager should have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics that are similar to the Index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization, duration, maturity, credit quality, yield and coupon, as

applicable. It is expected that the portfolio manager will use this representative sampling methodology where it is difficult to acquire the necessary securities that make up the Index, where the asset levels of the Fund do not allow for the holding of all the securities that make up the Index or where it is otherwise beneficial to the Fund to do so.