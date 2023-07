Robert Young, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco Advisers and/or its affiliates since 2001. Robert Young is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Young manages and trades for institutional investment grade and non-investment grade convertible portfolios. He is also responsible for Invesco's structured convertible security effort that focuses on customized risk-return solutions as stand-alone products or as a complement to existing portfolios. In addition, he co-manages two inflation-focused products. He entered the industry in 1993. Previously, Mr. Young wor