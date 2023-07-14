Home
BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio

mutual fund
SHSCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$54.88 +0.71 +1.31%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (SHSAX) Primary C (SHSCX) Inst (SHSSX) S (SHISX) Retirement (BHSRX) Retirement (SHSKX)
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (SHSAX) Primary C (SHSCX) Inst (SHSSX) S (SHISX) Retirement (BHSRX) Retirement (SHSKX)
BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio

SHSCX | Fund

$54.88

$9.49 B

0.00%

1.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$9.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio

SHSCX | Fund

$54.88

$9.49 B

0.00%

1.84%

SHSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Oct 16, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erin Xie

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities, primarily common stock, of companies in health sciences and related industries. The health sciences sector can include companies in health care equipment and supplies, health care providers and services, biotechnology, and 
pharmaceuticals. Health sciences and related industries can include, but are not limited to, businesses involved in the development, production, and distribution or delivery of medical and pharmaceutical products and services, companies engaged in biotechnology and medical research and development, companies that may design, manufacture or distribute medical, dental and optical equipment and supplies, including diagnostic equipment, and companies that may also provide diagnostic services or operate health facilities and hospitals, or provide related administrative, management and financial support. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its assets) in health sciences or related industries, and may invest in companies located in non-U.S. countries. 
The Fund reserves the right to invest up to 20% of its total assets in other types of securities. These may include stocks of companies not associated with health sciences. 
Read More

SHSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -11.3% 31.3% 62.80%
1 Yr 4.6% -23.6% 34.8% 47.56%
3 Yr -3.5%* -21.7% 15.7% 57.69%
5 Yr 0.9%* -15.2% 12.1% 42.03%
10 Yr 4.0%* -6.2% 15.9% 41.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -53.9% 5.0% 70.59%
2021 0.3% -22.3% 12.3% 50.33%
2020 4.3% -4.7% 41.4% 55.41%
2019 4.5% -10.2% 13.1% 65.91%
2018 -0.2% -5.7% 16.7% 28.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -50.0% 21.6% 54.27%
1 Yr 4.6% -60.2% 34.8% 43.03%
3 Yr -3.5%* -21.7% 17.8% 61.18%
5 Yr 0.9%* -15.2% 16.9% 49.62%
10 Yr 4.0%* -6.2% 18.5% 64.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -53.9% 5.0% 70.59%
2021 0.3% -22.3% 12.3% 50.33%
2020 4.3% -4.7% 41.4% 55.41%
2019 4.5% -10.2% 13.1% 65.91%
2018 -0.2% -5.7% 16.7% 35.71%

NAV & Total Return History

SHSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SHSCX Category Low Category High SHSCX % Rank
Net Assets 9.49 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 4.88%
Number of Holdings 150 25 473 11.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.17 B 1.78 M 21.6 B 6.25%
Weighting of Top 10 41.45% 12.3% 80.8% 63.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 9.44%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 4.46%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co 4.02%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.94%
  5. Pfizer Inc 3.79%
  6. Abbott Laboratories 3.45%
  7. AbbVie Inc 3.26%
  8. Cigna Corp 3.09%
  9. Danaher Corp 3.05%
  10. Medtronic PLC 2.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SHSCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.90% 85.37% 106.13% 73.75%
Cash 		2.30% -0.04% 9.01% 26.25%
Other 		0.80% -22.99% 3.38% 17.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 29.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 31.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 27.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHSCX % Rank
Healthcare 		98.96% 59.26% 100.00% 73.75%
Basic Materials 		0.73% 0.00% 7.16% 14.38%
Financial Services 		0.31% 0.00% 1.60% 5.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 25.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 31.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 29.38%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 30.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 25.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 28.13%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 35.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 30.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHSCX % Rank
US 		90.61% 53.67% 104.41% 25.00%
Non US 		6.29% 0.00% 45.40% 77.50%

SHSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SHSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.08% 33.47% 18.13%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.03% 1.25% 52.44%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.21%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.03% 0.25% 15.79%

Sales Fees

SHSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 40.00%

Trading Fees

SHSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SHSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 238.00% 15.11%

SHSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SHSCX Category Low Category High SHSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 46.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SHSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SHSCX Category Low Category High SHSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -2.54% 1.85% 82.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SHSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SHSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erin Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2003

18.85

18.9%

Ms. Xie is the managing director and Portfolio Manager of BlackRock Advisor since 2006. Before becoming part of BlackRock Advisors in 2005, she was with State Street Research & Management since 2001. Ms. Xie began her investment career as a pharmaceutical analyst for Sanford Bernstein in 1999.

Xiang Liu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Director of BlackRock since 2016. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2008, Mr. Liu was a Partner and Biotech Analyst at Mehta Partners. Mr. Liu began his investment career in 2000 and has a BS from the University of Science & Technology (China), an MBA from the University of Chicago and a PhD degree in Chemistry from Yale University.

Jeff Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Director of BlackRock since 2011. Mr. Lee began his investment career in 2006 and has a BA from Princeton University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

