Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities, primarily common stock, of companies in health sciences and related industries. The health sciences sector can include companies in health care equipment and supplies, health care providers and services, biotechnology, and

pharmaceuticals. Health sciences and related industries can include, but are not limited to, businesses involved in the development, production, and distribution or delivery of medical and pharmaceutical products and services, companies engaged in biotechnology and medical research and development, companies that may design, manufacture or distribute medical, dental and optical equipment and supplies, including diagnostic equipment, and companies that may also provide diagnostic services or operate health facilities and hospitals, or provide related administrative, management and financial support. The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e., invest more than 25% of its assets) in health sciences or related industries, and may invest in companies located in non-U.S. countries.

The Fund reserves the right to invest up to 20% of its total assets in other types of securities. These may include stocks of companies not associated with health sciences.