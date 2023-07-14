Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$9.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.5%
Expense Ratio 1.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SHSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|62.80%
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|47.56%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-21.7%
|15.7%
|57.69%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-15.2%
|12.1%
|42.03%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-6.2%
|15.9%
|41.88%
* Annualized
|SHSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.49 B
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|4.88%
|Number of Holdings
|150
|25
|473
|11.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.17 B
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|6.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.45%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|63.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHSCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.90%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|73.75%
|Cash
|2.30%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|26.25%
|Other
|0.80%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|17.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|29.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|31.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|27.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHSCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|98.96%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|73.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.73%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|14.38%
|Financial Services
|0.31%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|5.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|31.88%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|29.38%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|30.63%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|28.13%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|35.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|30.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHSCX % Rank
|US
|90.61%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|25.00%
|Non US
|6.29%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|77.50%
|SHSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.84%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|18.13%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|52.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|15.79%
|SHSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|40.00%
|SHSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|15.11%
|SHSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|46.06%
|SHSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SHSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.77%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|82.80%
|SHSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$2.297
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2003
18.85
18.9%
Ms. Xie is the managing director and Portfolio Manager of BlackRock Advisor since 2006. Before becoming part of BlackRock Advisors in 2005, she was with State Street Research & Management since 2001. Ms. Xie began her investment career as a pharmaceutical analyst for Sanford Bernstein in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Director of BlackRock since 2016. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2008, Mr. Liu was a Partner and Biotech Analyst at Mehta Partners. Mr. Liu began his investment career in 2000 and has a BS from the University of Science & Technology (China), an MBA from the University of Chicago and a PhD degree in Chemistry from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Director of BlackRock since 2011. Mr. Lee began his investment career in 2006 and has a BA from Princeton University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
