Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio

mutual fund
BHSRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$64.24 +0.83 +1.31%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (SHSAX) Primary Inst (SHSSX) C (SHSCX) S (SHISX) Retirement (BHSRX) Retirement (SHSKX)
BHSRX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$64.24 +0.83 +1.31%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (SHSAX) Primary Inst (SHSSX) C (SHSCX) S (SHISX) Retirement (BHSRX) Retirement (SHSKX)
BHSRX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$64.24 +0.83 +1.31%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (SHSAX) Primary Inst (SHSSX) C (SHSCX) S (SHISX) Retirement (BHSRX) Retirement (SHSKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio

BHSRX | Fund

$64.24

$9.49 B

0.03%

$0.02

1.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$9.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$63.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio

BHSRX | Fund

$64.24

$9.49 B

0.03%

$0.02

1.44%

BHSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erin Xie

Fund Description

BHSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BHSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -11.3% 31.3% 58.54%
1 Yr 5.0% -23.6% 34.8% 44.51%
3 Yr -1.9%* -21.3% 15.7% 48.72%
5 Yr 2.0%* -15.0% 12.1% 36.96%
10 Yr 4.9%* -6.2% 16.0% 34.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BHSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -53.9% 5.0% 56.21%
2021 0.9% -22.3% 12.3% 41.83%
2020 4.5% -4.7% 41.4% 51.35%
2019 4.7% -10.2% 13.1% 58.33%
2018 0.0% -5.7% 16.7% 25.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BHSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -50.0% 21.6% 50.00%
1 Yr 5.0% -60.2% 34.8% 40.61%
3 Yr -1.9%* -21.3% 17.8% 53.95%
5 Yr 2.0%* -15.0% 16.9% 44.36%
10 Yr 7.3%* -6.2% 18.5% 42.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BHSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -53.9% 5.0% 56.21%
2021 0.9% -22.3% 12.3% 41.83%
2020 4.5% -4.7% 41.4% 51.35%
2019 4.7% -10.2% 13.1% 58.33%
2018 0.0% -5.7% 16.7% 30.16%

NAV & Total Return History

BHSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BHSRX Category Low Category High BHSRX % Rank
Net Assets 9.49 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 7.93%
Number of Holdings 150 25 473 15.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.17 B 1.78 M 21.6 B 9.38%
Weighting of Top 10 41.45% 12.3% 80.8% 66.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 9.44%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 4.46%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co 4.02%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.94%
  5. Pfizer Inc 3.79%
  6. Abbott Laboratories 3.45%
  7. AbbVie Inc 3.26%
  8. Cigna Corp 3.09%
  9. Danaher Corp 3.05%
  10. Medtronic PLC 2.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BHSRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.90% 85.37% 106.13% 76.88%
Cash 		2.30% -0.04% 9.01% 29.38%
Other 		0.80% -22.99% 3.38% 20.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BHSRX % Rank
Healthcare 		98.96% 59.26% 100.00% 78.13%
Basic Materials 		0.73% 0.00% 7.16% 20.00%
Financial Services 		0.31% 0.00% 1.60% 8.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 100.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BHSRX % Rank
US 		90.61% 53.67% 104.41% 28.13%
Non US 		6.29% 0.00% 45.40% 80.63%

BHSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BHSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.08% 33.47% 29.38%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.03% 1.25% 57.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 72.37%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.03% 0.25% 23.68%

Sales Fees

BHSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

BHSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BHSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 238.00% 20.14%

BHSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BHSRX Category Low Category High BHSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.03% 0.00% 2.01% 21.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BHSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BHSRX Category Low Category High BHSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.37% -2.54% 1.85% 63.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BHSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BHSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erin Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2003

18.85

18.9%

Ms. Xie is the managing director and Portfolio Manager of BlackRock Advisor since 2006. Before becoming part of BlackRock Advisors in 2005, she was with State Street Research & Management since 2001. Ms. Xie began her investment career as a pharmaceutical analyst for Sanford Bernstein in 1999.

Xiang Liu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Director of BlackRock since 2016. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2008, Mr. Liu was a Partner and Biotech Analyst at Mehta Partners. Mr. Liu began his investment career in 2000 and has a BS from the University of Science & Technology (China), an MBA from the University of Chicago and a PhD degree in Chemistry from Yale University.

Jeff Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Director of BlackRock since 2011. Mr. Lee began his investment career in 2006 and has a BA from Princeton University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×