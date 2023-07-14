Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$9.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.5%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BHSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|58.54%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|44.51%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|48.72%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|36.96%
|10 Yr
|4.9%*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|34.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|BHSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|56.21%
|2021
|0.9%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|41.83%
|2020
|4.5%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|51.35%
|2019
|4.7%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|58.33%
|2018
|0.0%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|25.40%
|BHSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.49 B
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|7.93%
|Number of Holdings
|150
|25
|473
|15.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.17 B
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|9.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.45%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|66.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHSRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.90%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|76.88%
|Cash
|2.30%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|29.38%
|Other
|0.80%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|20.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|100.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHSRX % Rank
|Healthcare
|98.96%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|78.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.73%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|20.00%
|Financial Services
|0.31%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|8.75%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|100.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHSRX % Rank
|US
|90.61%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|28.13%
|Non US
|6.29%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|80.63%
|BHSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|29.38%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|57.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|72.37%
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|23.68%
|BHSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|BHSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BHSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|20.14%
|BHSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.03%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|21.21%
|BHSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BHSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.37%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|63.69%
|BHSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$2.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2003
18.85
18.9%
Ms. Xie is the managing director and Portfolio Manager of BlackRock Advisor since 2006. Before becoming part of BlackRock Advisors in 2005, she was with State Street Research & Management since 2001. Ms. Xie began her investment career as a pharmaceutical analyst for Sanford Bernstein in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Director of BlackRock since 2016. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2008, Mr. Liu was a Partner and Biotech Analyst at Mehta Partners. Mr. Liu began his investment career in 2000 and has a BS from the University of Science & Technology (China), an MBA from the University of Chicago and a PhD degree in Chemistry from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Director of BlackRock since 2011. Mr. Lee began his investment career in 2006 and has a BA from Princeton University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
