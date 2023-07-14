Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$1.44 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.5%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SHOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|80.84%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|64.25%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|11.11%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|26.79%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|33.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|SHOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|17.13%
|2021
|1.5%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|13.51%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|62.34%
|2019
|1.4%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|78.90%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|30.26%
|Period
|SHOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|77.94%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|58.67%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|10.91%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|31.09%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|44.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|SHOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.0%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|16.98%
|2021
|1.5%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|13.66%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|62.34%
|2019
|1.4%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|79.07%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|42.39%
|SHOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.44 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|28.72%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|2
|2736
|93.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|255 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|22.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.52%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|16.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHOAX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.34%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|48.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|6.22%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|2.88%
|Stocks
|4.13%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|5.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.07%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|4.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|62.97%
|Cash
|-6.77%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|97.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHOAX % Rank
|Energy
|91.84%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.88%
|Real Estate
|8.16%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|14.77%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.55%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|62.69%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.77%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|55.18%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.88%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|75.13%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.84%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHOAX % Rank
|US
|4.13%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|5.04%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|62.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHOAX % Rank
|Corporate
|99.60%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|3.75%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.40%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|91.05%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|57.58%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|71.72%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|49.06%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|62.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHOAX % Rank
|US
|72.96%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|81.84%
|Non US
|21.38%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|13.98%
|SHOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|38.28%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|88.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|34.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|87.07%
|SHOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|7.34%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SHOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|12.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|42.40%
|SHOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|37.97%
|SHOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SHOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.78%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|7.34%
|SHOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 04, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 04, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 05, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2014
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2013
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2013
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2013
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2013
|$0.075
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2013
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2012
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2012
|$0.081
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2012
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2012
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2012
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2012
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2011
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2011
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2011
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2011
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2011
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2011
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2011
11.3
11.3%
Mr. Pokrzywinski is the Lead High Yield Portfolio Manager for SiM. He has 28+ years of experience in the fixed income financial markets. He currently manages the Morningstar 5-star*, American Beacon SiM High Yield Opportunities mutual fund, and prior to founding SiM managed the Morningstar 5-star**, Principal High Yield mutual fund from its inception in April 1998 to May 2009. Prior to SiM, He was the CIO and a High Yield Portfolio Manager for Edge Asset Management (and its predecessor), an affiliate of Principal Financial Group. He worked for Edge and its predecessor from 1992 to 2009. Prior, Mr. Pokrzywinski was an investment officer/portfolio manager for Firstar Investment Services Co. He received a bachelor's degree in finance and management information systems from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Mr. Pokrzywinski earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1989 and is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2011
11.3
11.3%
Mr. Placzek is the High Yield Portfolio Manager for SiM. He has 30+ years of experience in investment management and financial analysis, and currently manages the Morningstar 5-star*, American Beacon SiM High Yield Opportunities mutual fund. Prior to SiM, Mr. Placzek was Head of Fixed Income/Research at Edge Asset Management, an affiliate of Principal Global Investors. At Edge he worked with Mr. Pokrzywinski on the Principal High Yield Mutual Fund from its inception in 1998 until the Mr. Pokrzywinski’s departure in 2009. Mr. Placzek worked at Edge (and its predecessor) from 1990 to 2010. Prior to Edge he had been at Washington Mutual Bank, where he worked as an investment grade and high yield bond analyst/trader. Mr. Placzek earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1994, is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle and received a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Seattle University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Mr. Larson is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the SiM APEX Value Fund LP. Mr. Larson is responsible for portfolio management, investment research and analytics. He has 8 years of experience in investments. Prior to SiM, Mr. Larson was a research analyst at Caelum Capital, a Los Angeles based equity long-short hedge fund, from 2009 to 2010. Before Caelum Capital, Mr. Larson worked under the direction of a Managing Director at Wells Fargo in Seattle, Washington from 2008 to 2009. Mr. Larson earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2012 and is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle. Mr. Larson is also a member of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA). Mr. Larson graduated with honors from Brown University with a bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Organizations and Entrepreneurship.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
