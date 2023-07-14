This Fund seeks to maximize current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities that are generally rated below investment grade (such as Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc.) or, if unrated, are deemed to be below investment grade by the Fund’s sub-advisor, Strategic Income Management, LLC (“SiM”). These types of securities are commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in non-investment grade securities and/or financial instruments that provide exposure to non-investment grade securities. These financial instruments include futures contracts, foreign currency forward contracts, warrants, swap agreements and structured notes whose underlying assets are rated below investment grade.

The non-investment grade securities in which the Fund may invest include: (1) corporate bonds, (2) convertible securities, including convertible preferred securities, (3) preferred stock, (4) bank and senior loans, (5) variable and floating rate loans, (6) municipal securities, and (7) asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets. The Fund has no limitations regarding the maturities of the debt securities it can buy, the market capitalization of the issuers of those securities or whether the securities are rated. The Fund can invest in securities that are not registered and thus restricted in their ability to be traded.

The Fund’s investments in derivative instruments include futures contracts, foreign currency forward contracts, swap agreements (including equity swaps, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, credit default swaps and currency swaps), warrants and structured notes. The Fund may use these derivative instruments to enhance total return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to manage the effective duration of its portfolio, and to manage certain investment risks or as a substitute for purchase or sale of the underlying currencies or securities.

The Fund may have exposure to non-U.S. currencies, including emerging market currencies, for investment or hedging purposes by purchasing or selling forward currency exchange contracts, including non-deliverable foreign currency forwards, and non-U.S. currency futures contracts. The Fund may also make direct investments in non-U.S. currencies and in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. Investments in currencies and currency hedging are established to extract value or reduce risk.

The remainder of the Fund’s assets may be invested in any other securities that SiM believes are consistent with the Fund’s objective, including investment grade fixed-income securities, U.S. government securities and securities of government-sponsored enterprises, Treasury futures, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), loan participation interests, “covenant-lite” obligations, and income-producing equity securities, such as master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and income trusts and income deposit securities (“IDSs”). The Fund may also hold certain equity securities, including common stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, from time to time as a result of a restructuring transaction involving a fixed income security. The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds, and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure on cash balances.

In selecting investments for the Fund, SiM uses an approach that combines different aspects of top-down and bottom-up analysis. As part of its top-down analysis, SiM utilizes a core philosophy to identify positive long-term trends. SiM then invests in sectors, industries and companies that will benefit from these trends. Concurrent with this core philosophy, SiM’s management seeks to take advantage of market volatility by analyzing and potentially investing in sectors, industries and companies undergoing a change in dynamics that has not been fully recognized by the market. Market volatility continually provides opportunities to capture value from these types of situations. Once potential investment opportunities are identified, SiM utilizes bottom-up research to assess the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of each individual company and the best risk/reward security is chosen for inclusion in the portfolio. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Consumer Staples sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Consumer Staples sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.