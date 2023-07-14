Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$1.44 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SHOYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 6.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon SiM High Yld Opps Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Feb 14, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gary Pokrzywinski

Fund Description

This Fund seeks to maximize current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities that are generally rated below investment grade (such as Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc.) or, if unrated, are deemed to be below investment grade by the Fund’s sub-advisor, Strategic Income Management, LLC (“SiM”). These types of securities are commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in non-investment grade securities and/or financial instruments that provide exposure to non-investment grade securities. These financial instruments include futures contracts, foreign currency forward contracts, warrants, swap agreements and structured notes whose underlying assets are rated below investment grade.
The non-investment grade securities in which the Fund may invest include: (1) corporate bonds, (2) convertible securities, including convertible preferred securities, (3) preferred stock, (4) bank and senior loans, (5) variable and floating rate loans, (6) municipal securities, and (7) asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets. The Fund has no limitations regarding the maturities of the debt securities it can buy, the market capitalization of the issuers of those securities or whether the securities are rated. The Fund can invest in securities that are not registered and thus restricted in their ability to be traded.
The Fund’s investments in derivative instruments include futures contracts, foreign currency forward contracts, swap agreements (including equity swaps, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, credit default swaps and currency swaps), warrants and structured notes. The Fund may use these derivative instruments to enhance total return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to manage the effective duration of its portfolio, and to manage certain investment risks or as a substitute for purchase or sale of the underlying currencies or securities.
The Fund may have exposure to non-U.S. currencies, including emerging market currencies, for investment or hedging purposes by purchasing or selling forward currency exchange contracts, including non-deliverable foreign currency forwards, and non-U.S. currency futures contracts. The Fund may also make direct investments in non-U.S. currencies and in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. Investments in currencies and currency hedging are established to extract value or reduce risk.
The remainder of the Fund’s assets may be invested in any other securities that SiM believes are consistent with the Fund’s objective, including investment grade fixed-income securities, U.S. government securities and securities of government-sponsored enterprises, Treasury futures, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), loan participation interests, “covenant-lite” obligations, and income-producing equity securities, such as master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and income trusts and income deposit securities (“IDSs”). The Fund may also hold certain equity securities, including common stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges, from time to time as a result of a restructuring transaction involving a fixed income security. The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds, and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to gain exposure on cash balances.
In selecting investments for the Fund, SiM uses an approach that combines different aspects of top-down and bottom-up analysis. As part of its top-down analysis, SiM utilizes a core philosophy to identify positive long-term trends. SiM then invests in sectors, industries and companies that will benefit from these trends. Concurrent with this core philosophy, SiM’s management seeks to take advantage of market volatility by analyzing and potentially investing in sectors, industries and companies undergoing a change in dynamics that has not been fully recognized by the market. Market volatility continually provides opportunities to capture value from these types of situations. Once potential investment opportunities are identified, SiM utilizes bottom-up research to assess the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of each individual company and the best risk/reward security is chosen for inclusion in the portfolio. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Consumer Staples sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Consumer Staples sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.
SiM may reduce or sell the Fund’s portfolio securities for a variety of reasons, including if, in SiM’s opinion, a security’s value becomes fully recognized or there is a reassessment of the fundamental attributes of the security.
Read More

SHOYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -7.1% 10.3% 81.28%
1 Yr 1.0% -9.9% 18.7% 64.69%
3 Yr 0.2%* -11.1% 72.2% 10.81%
5 Yr -1.7%* -14.2% 37.5% 24.35%
10 Yr -1.6%* -9.1% 19.0% 31.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.0% -33.4% 3.6% 16.84%
2021 1.5% -4.3% 5.4% 12.90%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 70.9% 59.84%
2019 1.4% -1.1% 5.1% 79.07%
2018 -1.4% -4.0% 0.1% 22.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -14.3% 7.8% 78.37%
1 Yr 1.0% -18.1% 22.2% 59.10%
3 Yr 0.2%* -11.1% 72.2% 10.60%
5 Yr -1.7%* -14.2% 37.5% 27.56%
10 Yr -1.6%* -9.1% 19.0% 43.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.0% -33.4% 3.6% 16.69%
2021 1.5% -4.3% 5.4% 13.05%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 70.9% 59.84%
2019 1.4% -1.0% 5.1% 79.23%
2018 -1.4% -4.0% 0.2% 36.75%

NAV & Total Return History

SHOYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SHOYX Category Low Category High SHOYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.44 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 28.86%
Number of Holdings 101 2 2736 93.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 255 M -492 M 2.55 B 22.33%
Weighting of Top 10 19.52% 3.0% 100.0% 16.62%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SHOYX % Rank
Bonds 		94.34% 0.00% 154.38% 48.78%
Convertible Bonds 		6.22% 0.00% 17.89% 3.03%
Stocks 		4.13% -0.60% 52.82% 5.31%
Preferred Stocks 		2.07% 0.00% 14.10% 4.76%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 63.11%
Cash 		-6.77% -52.00% 100.00% 97.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHOYX % Rank
Energy 		91.84% 0.00% 100.00% 18.13%
Real Estate 		8.16% 0.00% 86.71% 15.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.81%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 62.95%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.03%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 55.44%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.14%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 75.39%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 67.10%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHOYX % Rank
US 		4.13% -0.60% 47.59% 5.19%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 62.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHOYX % Rank
Corporate 		99.60% 0.00% 129.69% 3.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.40% 0.00% 99.98% 91.20%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 57.72%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 71.86%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 49.21%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 62.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHOYX % Rank
US 		72.96% 0.00% 150.64% 81.99%
Non US 		21.38% 0.00% 118.12% 14.12%

SHOYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SHOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.03% 18.97% 60.24%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.84% 88.35%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 87.93%

Sales Fees

SHOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SHOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 14.06%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SHOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 1.00% 255.00% 42.56%

SHOYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SHOYX Category Low Category High SHOYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.32% 0.00% 37.22% 28.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SHOYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SHOYX Category Low Category High SHOYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.10% -2.39% 14.30% 5.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SHOYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SHOYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gary Pokrzywinski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2011

11.3

11.3%

Mr. Pokrzywinski is the Lead High Yield Portfolio Manager for SiM. He has 28+ years of experience in the fixed income financial markets. He currently manages the Morningstar 5-star*, American Beacon SiM High Yield Opportunities mutual fund, and prior to founding SiM managed the Morningstar 5-star**, Principal High Yield mutual fund from its inception in April 1998 to May 2009. Prior to SiM, He was the CIO and a High Yield Portfolio Manager for Edge Asset Management (and its predecessor), an affiliate of Principal Financial Group. He worked for Edge and its predecessor from 1992 to 2009. Prior, Mr. Pokrzywinski was an investment officer/portfolio manager for Firstar Investment Services Co. He received a bachelor's degree in finance and management information systems from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Mr. Pokrzywinski earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1989 and is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Brian Placzek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2011

11.3

11.3%

Mr. Placzek is the High Yield Portfolio Manager for SiM. He has 30+ years of experience in investment management and financial analysis, and currently manages the Morningstar 5-star*, American Beacon SiM High Yield Opportunities mutual fund. Prior to SiM, Mr. Placzek was Head of Fixed Income/Research at Edge Asset Management, an affiliate of Principal Global Investors. At Edge he worked with Mr. Pokrzywinski on the Principal High Yield Mutual Fund from its inception in 1998 until the Mr. Pokrzywinski’s departure in 2009. Mr. Placzek worked at Edge (and its predecessor) from 1990 to 2010. Prior to Edge he had been at Washington Mutual Bank, where he worked as an investment grade and high yield bond analyst/trader. Mr. Placzek earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1994, is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle and received a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Seattle University.

Ryan Larson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mr. Larson is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the SiM APEX Value Fund LP. Mr. Larson is responsible for portfolio management, investment research and analytics. He has 8 years of experience in investments. Prior to SiM, Mr. Larson was a research analyst at Caelum Capital, a Los Angeles based equity long-short hedge fund, from 2009 to 2010. Before Caelum Capital, Mr. Larson worked under the direction of a Managing Director at Wells Fargo in Seattle, Washington from 2008 to 2009. Mr. Larson earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2012 and is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle. Mr. Larson is also a member of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA). Mr. Larson graduated with honors from Brown University with a bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Organizations and Entrepreneurship.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

