Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Sextant Growth Fund

mutual fund
SGZFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$43.53 +0.08 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (SSGFX) Primary Inst (SGZFX)
SGZFX (Mutual Fund)

Sextant Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$43.53 +0.08 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (SSGFX) Primary Inst (SGZFX)
SGZFX (Mutual Fund)

Sextant Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$43.53 +0.08 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (SSGFX) Primary Inst (SGZFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sextant Growth Fund

SGZFX | Fund

$43.53

$56.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.9%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

Net Assets

$56.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sextant Growth Fund

SGZFX | Fund

$43.53

$56.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.51%

SGZFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sextant Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sextant Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Klimo

Fund Description

The Fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing in common stocks of US companies. The Fund diversifies its investments across industries and companies. The Fund looks for companies with growing revenues and earnings, favoring companies trading for less than the adviser's assessment of intrinsic value, which typically means companies with low price/earning multiples, low price to cash flow, and higher dividend yields. The Fund principally invests in securities of companies with market capitalizations greater than $1 billion.
Read More

SGZFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGZFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.9% -41.7% 64.0% 69.13%
1 Yr 15.7% -46.2% 77.9% 56.80%
3 Yr 5.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 17.59%
5 Yr 8.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 12.71%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 73.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGZFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -85.9% 81.6% 18.10%
2021 6.3% -31.0% 26.7% 34.15%
2020 9.1% -13.0% 34.8% 37.93%
2019 7.3% -6.0% 10.6% 12.37%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 2.0% 19.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGZFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.9% -41.7% 64.0% 66.26%
1 Yr 15.7% -46.2% 77.9% 53.03%
3 Yr 5.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 17.82%
5 Yr 8.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 15.25%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 72.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGZFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -85.9% 81.6% 18.10%
2021 6.3% -31.0% 26.7% 34.15%
2020 9.1% -13.0% 34.8% 37.93%
2019 7.3% -6.0% 10.6% 12.37%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 38.57%

NAV & Total Return History

SGZFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGZFX Category Low Category High SGZFX % Rank
Net Assets 56.6 M 189 K 222 B 89.71%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 88.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.9 M -1.37 M 104 B 89.84%
Weighting of Top 10 54.51% 11.4% 116.5% 17.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp 9.09%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.37%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.73%
  5. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.64%
  6. Abbott Laboratories 4.32%
  7. Adobe Inc 3.90%
  8. Lowe's Companies Inc 3.86%
  9. DocuSign Inc 3.31%
  10. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 3.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGZFX % Rank
Stocks 		92.35% 50.26% 104.50% 95.82%
Cash 		7.65% -10.83% 49.73% 3.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 20.90%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 26.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 15.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 15.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGZFX % Rank
Technology 		35.78% 0.00% 65.70% 49.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.97% 0.00% 62.57% 48.61%
Healthcare 		11.40% 0.00% 39.76% 62.21%
Basic Materials 		9.56% 0.00% 18.91% 1.64%
Communication Services 		8.86% 0.00% 66.40% 67.95%
Financial Services 		8.38% 0.00% 43.06% 56.97%
Consumer Defense 		5.87% 0.00% 25.50% 18.36%
Industrials 		4.19% 0.00% 30.65% 72.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 39.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 71.80%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 59.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGZFX % Rank
US 		92.35% 34.69% 100.00% 64.84%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 87.70%

SGZFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGZFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.01% 20.29% 89.40%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.50% 10.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

SGZFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SGZFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGZFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 316.74% 21.04%

SGZFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGZFX Category Low Category High SGZFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 25.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGZFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGZFX Category Low Category High SGZFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -6.13% 1.75% 8.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGZFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGZFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Klimo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2015

7.18

7.2%

Mr. Klimo is vice president and chief investment officer of Saturna Capital and a deputy portfolio manager of Amana Income and Amana Developing World Funds. He joined Saturna Capital in 2012 as director of research. He received his BA in Asian Studies from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY and also attended the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Mandarin Training Center in Taipei, Taiwan. Scott has more than 20 years experience in the financial industry with the first several years of his career spent living and working in a variety of Asian countries and the past 10 years working as a senior analyst, research director and portfolio manager covering global equities. He is a supporter of various environmental organizations and served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. Outside of work, Mr. Klimo is an avid cyclist, private pilot, and scuba diver.From 2001 to 2011, he served as a senior investment analyst, research director, and portfolio manager at Avera Global Partners/Security Global Investors.

Christopher Paul

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mr. Christopher E. Paul MBA, CFA®, portfolio manager of Sextant International Fund and equity portfolio manager of Sextant Core Fund, joined Saturna Capital in 2016. From 2008 to 2015, Mr. Paul served as director of research and research analyst with Cannell Capital, an alternative investment manager.Mr. Paul's experience includes research and management positions at asset management firms and investment banks, as well as finance and operations roles at technology companies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×