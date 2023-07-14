Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
22.7%
1 yr return
15.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
Net Assets
$56.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.5%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SSGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|69.46%
|1 Yr
|15.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|58.03%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|17.68%
|5 Yr
|8.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|13.07%
|10 Yr
|6.3%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|29.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|66.58%
|1 Yr
|15.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|54.02%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|17.91%
|5 Yr
|8.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|15.53%
|10 Yr
|6.3%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|58.15%
* Annualized
|SSGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSGFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|56.6 M
|189 K
|222 B
|89.79%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3509
|90.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.9 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|89.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.51%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|17.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSGFX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.35%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|95.90%
|Cash
|7.65%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|3.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|79.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|80.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|79.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|78.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSGFX % Rank
|Technology
|35.78%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|49.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.97%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|48.85%
|Healthcare
|11.40%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|62.30%
|Basic Materials
|9.56%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|1.72%
|Communication Services
|8.86%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|68.03%
|Financial Services
|8.38%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|57.46%
|Consumer Defense
|5.87%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|18.44%
|Industrials
|4.19%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|72.38%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|85.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|94.43%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|90.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSGFX % Rank
|US
|92.35%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|64.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|97.13%
|SSGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|71.95%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|10.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|SSGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|22.34%
|SSGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSGFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|82.30%
|SSGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SSGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSGFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.20%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|16.75%
|SSGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.942
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2005
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2015
7.18
7.2%
Mr. Klimo is vice president and chief investment officer of Saturna Capital and a deputy portfolio manager of Amana Income and Amana Developing World Funds. He joined Saturna Capital in 2012 as director of research. He received his BA in Asian Studies from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY and also attended the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Mandarin Training Center in Taipei, Taiwan. Scott has more than 20 years experience in the financial industry with the first several years of his career spent living and working in a variety of Asian countries and the past 10 years working as a senior analyst, research director and portfolio manager covering global equities. He is a supporter of various environmental organizations and served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. Outside of work, Mr. Klimo is an avid cyclist, private pilot, and scuba diver.From 2001 to 2011, he served as a senior investment analyst, research director, and portfolio manager at Avera Global Partners/Security Global Investors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Mr. Christopher E. Paul MBA, CFA®, portfolio manager of Sextant International Fund and equity portfolio manager of Sextant Core Fund, joined Saturna Capital in 2016. From 2008 to 2015, Mr. Paul served as director of research and research analyst with Cannell Capital, an alternative investment manager.Mr. Paul's experience includes research and management positions at asset management firms and investment banks, as well as finance and operations roles at technology companies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
