Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

-3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$45.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.86%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SGNFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sparrow Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sparrow
  • Inception Date
    Nov 09, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gerald Sparrow

Fund Description

The Fund typically invests in a broad range of U.S. common stocks which Sparrow Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s adviser, believes have above-average prospects for appreciation, based on a proprietary investment model developed by the adviser. The model looks at a variety of factors to select stocks that the adviser believes demonstrate strong earnings momentum. These growth momentum factors include expanding profit margins, accelerating earnings, positive earnings surprises, positive earnings estimate revisions, and positive relative price strength. At times, the Fund may focus its investments in the healthcare and/or technology sector.

The Fund may invest in stocks of all market capitalization ranges based on the adviser’s assessment of the relative opportunities and risks of each category. Stocks are sold when there is a significant decline in earnings momentum, a better stock is found, or a significant breakdown in relative price performance occurs.

Read More

SGNFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGNFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -26.9% 59.5% 81.42%
1 Yr -3.5% -43.3% 860.3% 92.76%
3 Yr -2.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 49.54%
5 Yr 3.9%* -28.3% 82.5% 24.61%
10 Yr 6.8%* -18.3% 13.6% 17.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGNFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 73.49%
2021 -5.4% -52.0% 83.9% 74.18%
2020 25.5% -17.6% 195.3% 4.17%
2019 5.9% -16.0% 9.5% 48.54%
2018 0.0% -13.6% 24.1% 3.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGNFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -53.4% 55.3% 78.05%
1 Yr -3.5% -60.3% 860.3% 89.22%
3 Yr -2.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 49.91%
5 Yr 3.9%* -27.6% 82.5% 27.87%
10 Yr 6.8%* -17.1% 15.4% 32.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGNFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 73.49%
2021 -5.4% -52.0% 83.9% 74.18%
2020 25.5% -17.6% 195.3% 4.17%
2019 5.9% -16.0% 9.5% 48.54%
2018 0.0% -13.6% 24.1% 7.33%

NAV & Total Return History

SGNFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGNFX Category Low Category High SGNFX % Rank
Net Assets 45.3 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 90.14%
Number of Holdings 43 20 3702 85.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.7 M 360 K 10.9 B 86.80%
Weighting of Top 10 48.68% 5.5% 92.1% 12.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.17%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 6.12%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 6.10%
  4. Microsoft Corp 6.03%
  5. Apple Inc 6.00%
  6. Charles Schwab Corp 5.55%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 3.29%
  8. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 3.12%
  9. Sea Ltd ADR 3.09%
  10. eXp World Holdings Inc 2.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGNFX % Rank
Stocks 		100.52% 23.99% 100.52% 0.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 78.35%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 78.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 77.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 77.99%
Cash 		-0.52% -0.52% 26.94% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGNFX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.26% 0.00% 43.01% 3.35%
Technology 		22.90% 0.04% 62.17% 80.81%
Healthcare 		12.83% 0.00% 43.77% 84.15%
Communication Services 		11.74% 0.00% 18.33% 5.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.74% 0.00% 57.41% 70.77%
Consumer Defense 		9.72% 0.00% 16.40% 1.41%
Industrials 		3.72% 0.00% 38.23% 92.78%
Energy 		2.10% 0.00% 62.10% 43.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 83.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 95.42%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 95.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGNFX % Rank
US 		100.52% 23.38% 100.52% 0.53%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 98.06%

SGNFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGNFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.02% 19.28% 31.48%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 95.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 50.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

SGNFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SGNFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGNFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.86% 0.00% 250.31% 54.31%

SGNFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGNFX Category Low Category High SGNFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 79.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGNFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGNFX Category Low Category High SGNFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.23% -2.24% 2.75% 88.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGNFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGNFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gerald Sparrow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 1998

23.68

23.7%

Mr. Sparrow is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Sparrow Capital Management Inc and guides the growth, development, and overall investment philosophy of Sparrow Capital Management Inc. Mr. Sparrow has over 20 years of investment management experience. In addition to his responsibilities at Sparrow Capital Management Inc, Mr. Sparrow also serves as the general partner of a private investment partnership. Mr. Sparrow graduated summa cum laude from the University of Missouri with a BS in Business in 1985 and he received an MBA from Washington University in 1987. Mr. Sparrow has served as a portfolio manager for the Fund since its inception in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

