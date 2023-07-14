Dividend Investing Ideas Center
11.8%
1 yr return
-5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
Net Assets
$45.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.7%
Expense Ratio 2.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.86%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund typically invests in a broad range of U.S. common stocks which Sparrow Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s adviser, believes have above-average prospects for appreciation, based on a proprietary investment model developed by the adviser. The model looks at a variety of factors to select stocks that the adviser believes demonstrate strong earnings momentum. These growth momentum factors include expanding profit margins, accelerating earnings, positive earnings surprises, positive earnings estimate revisions, and positive relative price strength. At times, the Fund may focus its investments in the healthcare and/or technology sector.
The Fund may invest in stocks of all market capitalization ranges based on the adviser’s assessment of the relative opportunities and risks of each category. Stocks are sold when there is a significant decline in earnings momentum, a better stock is found, or a significant breakdown in relative price performance occurs.
|Period
|SGFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|83.89%
|1 Yr
|-5.8%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|93.29%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|55.08%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|30.86%
|10 Yr
|5.7%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|23.85%
* Annualized
|2022
|-36.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|78.83%
|2021
|-5.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|76.56%
|2020
|25.0%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|4.55%
|2019
|5.7%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|54.19%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|3.87%
|Net Assets
|45.3 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|89.96%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|20
|3702
|85.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|25.7 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|86.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.68%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|12.68%
|Stocks
|100.52%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|0.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|49.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|52.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|44.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|47.01%
|Cash
|-0.52%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|99.82%
|Financial Services
|25.26%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|3.17%
|Technology
|22.90%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|80.63%
|Healthcare
|12.83%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|83.98%
|Communication Services
|11.74%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|4.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.74%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|70.60%
|Consumer Defense
|9.72%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|1.23%
|Industrials
|3.72%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|92.61%
|Energy
|2.10%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|43.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|58.10%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|88.20%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|85.56%
|US
|100.52%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|0.35%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|94.01%
|Expense Ratio
|2.31%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|3.76%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|93.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|91.14%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|44.86%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|54.12%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|49.12%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.24%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|100.00%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
Oct 02, 1998
23.68
23.7%
Mr. Sparrow is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Sparrow Capital Management Inc and guides the growth, development, and overall investment philosophy of Sparrow Capital Management Inc. Mr. Sparrow has over 20 years of investment management experience. In addition to his responsibilities at Sparrow Capital Management Inc, Mr. Sparrow also serves as the general partner of a private investment partnership. Mr. Sparrow graduated summa cum laude from the University of Missouri with a BS in Business in 1985 and he received an MBA from Washington University in 1987. Mr. Sparrow has served as a portfolio manager for the Fund since its inception in 1998.
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
