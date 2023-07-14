Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Sprott Gold Equity Fund

mutual fund
SGDLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.23 -0.11 -0.25%
primary theme
Precious Metals Industry Equity
share class
No Load (SGDLX) Primary Inst (SGDIX)
SGDLX (Mutual Fund)

Sprott Gold Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.23 -0.11 -0.25%
primary theme
Precious Metals Industry Equity
share class
No Load (SGDLX) Primary Inst (SGDIX)
SGDLX (Mutual Fund)

Sprott Gold Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.23 -0.11 -0.25%
primary theme
Precious Metals Industry Equity
share class
No Load (SGDLX) Primary Inst (SGDIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sprott Gold Equity Fund

SGDLX | Fund

$44.23

$970 M

0.00%

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.5%

1 yr return

21.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$970 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sprott Gold Equity Fund

SGDLX | Fund

$44.23

$970 M

0.00%

1.40%

SGDLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -18.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sprott Gold Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sprott
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    15256500
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Hathaway

Fund Description

SGDLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -4.6% 16.1% 77.94%
1 Yr 21.0% 0.0% 33.3% 58.82%
3 Yr -6.8%* -28.1% 34.5% 48.53%
5 Yr 5.8%* -15.5% 10.8% 51.61%
10 Yr 1.9%* -12.4% 6.4% 43.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -32.9% 2.5% 41.18%
2021 -6.1% -30.0% 34.1% 54.41%
2020 9.6% 3.4% 18.1% 30.88%
2019 7.8% 0.2% 11.9% 76.56%
2018 -3.5% -12.8% -1.5% 63.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.5% -17.0% 12.6% 70.59%
1 Yr 21.0% -36.7% 33.1% 47.83%
3 Yr -6.8%* -28.1% 35.1% 56.52%
5 Yr 5.8%* -15.5% 19.6% 51.61%
10 Yr 1.9%* -12.4% 6.2% 57.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGDLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -32.9% 2.5% 41.18%
2021 -6.1% -30.0% 34.1% 54.41%
2020 9.6% 3.4% 18.1% 30.88%
2019 7.8% 0.2% 11.9% 76.56%
2018 -3.5% -12.8% -1.5% 63.93%

NAV & Total Return History

SGDLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGDLX Category Low Category High SGDLX % Rank
Net Assets 970 M 13.4 M 12.7 B 41.18%
Number of Holdings 68 21 309 23.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 515 M 6.31 M 8.13 B 37.68%
Weighting of Top 10 44.95% 36.4% 80.8% 82.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Gold Bullion 13.43%
  2. Gold Bullion 13.43%
  3. Gold Bullion 13.43%
  4. Gold Bullion 13.43%
  5. Gold Bullion 13.43%
  6. Gold Bullion 13.43%
  7. Gold Bullion 13.43%
  8. Gold Bullion 13.43%
  9. Gold Bullion 13.43%
  10. Gold Bullion 13.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGDLX % Rank
Stocks 		83.51% 50.78% 100.00% 88.41%
Other 		12.51% -2.11% 49.22% 14.49%
Cash 		3.97% 0.00% 7.35% 18.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 78.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGDLX % Rank
Basic Materials 		100.00% 93.10% 100.00% 57.97%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 78.26%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 78.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.26%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 78.26%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.26%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 78.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.88% 78.26%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 78.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGDLX % Rank
Non US 		77.52% 47.39% 95.10% 73.91%
US 		5.99% 3.39% 26.20% 91.30%

SGDLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.33% 3.83% 28.99%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.35% 1.18% 86.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.05%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.10% 0.25% 69.23%

Sales Fees

SGDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SGDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 58.82%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGDLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 114.00% 33.33%

SGDLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGDLX Category Low Category High SGDLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.10% 40.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGDLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGDLX Category Low Category High SGDLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -18.00% -18.00% 5.11% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGDLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGDLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Hathaway

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 1998

23.94

23.9%

John Hathaway, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Mr. Hathaway joined Tocqueville in 1997 where he is a co‐portfolio manager of the Tocqueville Gold Fund as well as other investment vehicles in the Gold Equity strategy. He is also the portfolio manager of private funds. Prior to joining Tocqueville, Mr. Hathaway co‐founded and managed Hudson Capital Advisors followed by seven years with Oak Hall Advisors as the Chief Investment Officer in 1986. In 1976, he joined the investment advisory firm David J. Greene and Company, where he became a Partner. Mr. Hathaway began his career in 1970 as an Equity Analyst with Spencer Trask & Co. Mr. Hathaway earned a B.A. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. Mr. Hathaway is also the Chairman of Tocqueville Management Corporation, the General Partner of Tocqueville. He also holds the CFA designation.

Douglas Groh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2012

10.42

10.4%

Douglas B. Groh is a Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. He joined Tocqueville in 2003. Prior to joining Tocqueville, Mr. Groh was Director of Investment Research at Grove Capital from 2001 to 2003 and from 1990 to 2001 held investment research and banking positions at J.P. Morgan, Merrill Lynch and ING Bank. Mr. Groh began his career as a mining and precious metals analyst in 1985 at U.S. Global Investors. Mr. Groh earned a B.S. in Geology and Geophysics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an M.A. from the University of Texas at Austin, where he focused on mineral economics.

Maria Smirnova

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2020

1.47

1.5%

Maria joined Sprott Asset Management LP as a Research Associate in May 2005, and was appointed Associate Portfolio Manager in February 2010, Portfolio Manager in March 2014 and Senior Portfolio Manager in May 2017. She began her career at Excel Funds Management as Operations Manager, and subsequently worked in Product Development at Fidelity Investments. Maria holds an MBA degree from the Rotman School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. She has been a CFA charterholder since 2002.

Shree Kargutkar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2020

1.47

1.5%

Shree began his career at Sprott Asset Management LP in May 2010 as an Analyst Intern. Subsequently, he joined the firm as a full-time analyst and was then promoted to an Associate Portfolio Manager. In 2017, Shree was promoted to the role of Portfolio Manager. Shree develops long and short ideas across various geographies and markets. He also leverages his expertise in derivatives across various mandates and implements strategies for risk mitigation, income generation and improving upside capture.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×