John Hathaway, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Mr. Hathaway joined Tocqueville in 1997 where he is a co‐portfolio manager of the Tocqueville Gold Fund as well as other investment vehicles in the Gold Equity strategy. He is also the portfolio manager of private funds. Prior to joining Tocqueville, Mr. Hathaway co‐founded and managed Hudson Capital Advisors followed by seven years with Oak Hall Advisors as the Chief Investment Officer in 1986. In 1976, he joined the investment advisory firm David J. Greene and Company, where he became a Partner. Mr. Hathaway began his career in 1970 as an Equity Analyst with Spencer Trask & Co. Mr. Hathaway earned a B.A. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. Mr. Hathaway is also the Chairman of Tocqueville Management Corporation, the General Partner of Tocqueville. He also holds the CFA designation.