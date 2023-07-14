Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.7%
1 yr return
20.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$970 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.0%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SGDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-4.6%
|16.1%
|72.06%
|1 Yr
|20.9%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|60.29%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-28.1%
|34.5%
|38.24%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.5%
|10.8%
|1.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|6.4%
|79.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|SGDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|42.65%
|2021
|-6.0%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|50.00%
|2020
|9.7%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|29.41%
|2019
|N/A
|0.2%
|11.9%
|77.97%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|79.66%
|Period
|SGDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-17.0%
|12.6%
|66.18%
|1 Yr
|20.9%
|-36.7%
|33.1%
|49.28%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-28.1%
|35.1%
|46.38%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.5%
|19.6%
|1.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|6.2%
|77.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|SGDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|42.65%
|2021
|-6.0%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|50.00%
|2020
|9.7%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|29.41%
|2019
|N/A
|0.2%
|11.9%
|81.36%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|83.05%
|SGDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|970 M
|13.4 M
|12.7 B
|39.71%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|21
|309
|21.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|515 M
|6.31 M
|8.13 B
|36.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.95%
|36.4%
|80.8%
|81.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGDIX % Rank
|Stocks
|83.51%
|50.78%
|100.00%
|86.96%
|Other
|12.51%
|-2.11%
|49.22%
|13.04%
|Cash
|3.97%
|0.00%
|7.35%
|17.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|76.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGDIX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|100.00%
|93.10%
|100.00%
|56.52%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|76.81%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|76.81%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.81%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|76.81%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.81%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|76.81%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.88%
|76.81%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.81%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|76.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.75%
|76.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGDIX % Rank
|Non US
|77.52%
|47.39%
|95.10%
|72.46%
|US
|5.99%
|3.39%
|26.20%
|89.86%
|SGDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.33%
|3.83%
|47.83%
|Management Fee
|0.86%
|0.35%
|1.18%
|85.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.25%
|61.54%
|SGDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|SGDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|52.94%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SGDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|114.00%
|31.88%
|SGDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.10%
|30.43%
|SGDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SGDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.13%
|-18.00%
|5.11%
|67.65%
|SGDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 1998
23.94
23.9%
John Hathaway, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Mr. Hathaway joined Tocqueville in 1997 where he is a co‐portfolio manager of the Tocqueville Gold Fund as well as other investment vehicles in the Gold Equity strategy. He is also the portfolio manager of private funds. Prior to joining Tocqueville, Mr. Hathaway co‐founded and managed Hudson Capital Advisors followed by seven years with Oak Hall Advisors as the Chief Investment Officer in 1986. In 1976, he joined the investment advisory firm David J. Greene and Company, where he became a Partner. Mr. Hathaway began his career in 1970 as an Equity Analyst with Spencer Trask & Co. Mr. Hathaway earned a B.A. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. Mr. Hathaway is also the Chairman of Tocqueville Management Corporation, the General Partner of Tocqueville. He also holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2012
10.42
10.4%
Douglas B. Groh is a Portfolio Manager at Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. He joined Tocqueville in 2003. Prior to joining Tocqueville, Mr. Groh was Director of Investment Research at Grove Capital from 2001 to 2003 and from 1990 to 2001 held investment research and banking positions at J.P. Morgan, Merrill Lynch and ING Bank. Mr. Groh began his career as a mining and precious metals analyst in 1985 at U.S. Global Investors. Mr. Groh earned a B.S. in Geology and Geophysics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an M.A. from the University of Texas at Austin, where he focused on mineral economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2020
1.47
1.5%
Shree began his career at Sprott Asset Management LP in May 2010 as an Analyst Intern. Subsequently, he joined the firm as a full-time analyst and was then promoted to an Associate Portfolio Manager. In 2017, Shree was promoted to the role of Portfolio Manager. Shree develops long and short ideas across various geographies and markets. He also leverages his expertise in derivatives across various mandates and implements strategies for risk mitigation, income generation and improving upside capture.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2020
1.47
1.5%
Maria joined Sprott Asset Management LP as a Research Associate in May 2005, and was appointed Associate Portfolio Manager in February 2010, Portfolio Manager in March 2014 and Senior Portfolio Manager in May 2017. She began her career at Excel Funds Management as Operations Manager, and subsequently worked in Product Development at Fidelity Investments. Maria holds an MBA degree from the Rotman School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. She has been a CFA charterholder since 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.25
|34.34
|11.37
|6.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...