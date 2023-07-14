Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|SFHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|33.45%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|33.00%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|37.28%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|24.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|YTD
|2.6%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|35.93%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|31.21%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|37.50%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|27.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|Net Assets
|318 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|79.93%
|Number of Holdings
|372
|12
|1447
|53.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.9 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|66.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.65%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|46.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFHIX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.88%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|52.23%
|Cash
|7.08%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|41.58%
|Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|72.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|65.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|74.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|69.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFHIX % Rank
|Corporate
|92.92%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|33.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.08%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|56.01%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|58.08%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|73.10%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|51.03%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|59.66%
|SFHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|82.82%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|13.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|41.43%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SFHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.89%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|51.83%
|SFHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SFHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2014
7.63
7.6%
Mark R. Shenkman founded Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. in 1985. With 46 years of investment experience, and 38 years of high yield investment experience, he is considered one of the pioneers of the high yield bond and loan markets. Prior to founding Shenkman in 1985, Mr. Shenkman was President and Chief Investment Officer of First Investors Asset Management in New York. He also was Co-Manager and Vice President of the High Yield Bond Department at Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb in New York, where he established one of Wall Street’s earliest departments dedicated to the research, selling and trading of high yield securities. Mr. Shenkman was a research analyst and an equity portfolio manager at Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. From 1977 to 1979, he managed the first high yield bond mutual funds at Fidelity. Additionally, Mr. Shenkman is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UCONN Foundation. He is a member of the Board of Trustees at The George Washington University; Vice Chairman of the Board at Wilbraham & Monson Academy since 1969; and he currently serves on the College of William and Mary, Mason School of Business Board of Advisors. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Hillel Foundation in Washington D.C. Mr. Shenkman received a BA in Political Science from the University of Connecticut (1965) and an MBA from The George Washington University (1967). Mr. Shenkman also received a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, from the University of Connecticut (2007).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2014
7.63
7.6%
David Lerner joined Shenkman Capital in 2013. He has 30 years of experience in the bank loan industry. Mr. Lerner leads Shenkman Capital’s Loan, CLO and Structured Credit Platform and is a shareholder of the firm. Additionally, Mr. Lerner is a member of the Management Committee of Romark Credit Advisors and oversees the day-to-day operations of Romark CLO Advisors, an affiliate of Shenkman Capital. Prior to joining Shenkman Capital, Mr. Lerner was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager in Credit Suisse’s Credit Investments Group where he was responsible for directing investment decisions and managing portfolio risk and was primarily responsible for managing the US loan and CLO platform. Mr. Lerner joined Credit Suisse in 2000 through the merger with Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette (DLJ). Before working at DLJ, Mr. Lerner worked at First Dominion Capital, LLC as a Senior Vice President. First Dominion was acquired by DLJ in September 2000. Previous to First Dominion, he worked at Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation as a Vice President in the Leveraged Finance Group. Prior to that, he served as a Vice President at Banque Francaise du Commerce Exterieur in their Corporate Finance Group. Mr. Lerner began his career as an Associate at The Chase Manhattan Bank in 1990. Mr. Lerner is currently serving his second term on the board and is a Vice Chair of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). Mr. Lerner received a BBA in Finance from The George Washington University (1990).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Jeffrey Gallo joined Shenkman Capital in 2005. He has 20 years of high yield research experience, having previously worked at Invesco and J&W Seligman & Co. as a Senior Credit Analyst from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Gallo began his career in high yield as an analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston / Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette where he worked from 2000 to 2001. Mr. Gallo graduated cum laude with a BS degree in Finance and Management from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business (2000). In addition, he is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2016
5.84
5.8%
Justin W. Slatky joined Shenkman Capital in 2011. He has 21 years of investing experience in high yield and distressed securities. Prior to joining Shenkman Capital, Mr. Slatky was Co-Head and Managing Director of the Distressed Bond business in New York and London for Goldman Sachs. He was also a member of the Credit Investment Committee charged with reviewing proprietary investments within the Credit Department. Before joining the distressed bond business in 2002, Mr. Slatky was a telecom high yield analyst and a recipient of Institutional Investor’s Runner-Up award. He joined Goldman Sachs from Credit Suisse First Boston in 1999, where he worked as a high yield analyst as part of an II ranked telecom team. Mr. Slatky graduated magna cum laude with a BS in Economics (1998) and an MBA (1999) from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Brian Goldberg joined Shenkman Capital in 2016 after covering the firm from the sell side for 5 years. He has over 18 years of leveraged finance banking and market experience and has specialized in the loan market for more than 12 years. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Goldberg was a Director on Deutsche Bank’s Leveraged Loan Sales and Trading team covering large, institutional investors for primary transactions, secondary trading and CLO issuance. He has worked across multiple disciplines including origination, structuring, syndication and relationship management capitalizing on his strong fundamental and technical background. He received a BS from the University at Albany (1995) and an MBA from Columbia Business School (2002).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
