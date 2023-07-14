Under normal circumstances, the International Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, participation notes and depositary receipts. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities of issuers of all capitalization ranges that are located in at

least three countries other than the U.S. It is expected that at least 40% of the Fund's assets will be invested outside the U.S. The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in developed countries, but may also invest in companies located in emerging markets. Generally, the Fund will invest less than 20% of its assets in emerging markets. Emerging market countries are those countries that: (i) are characterized as developing or emerging by any of the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Finance Corporation, or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (ii) are included in an emerging markets index by a recognized index provider; or (iii) have similar developing or emerging characteristics as countries classified as emerging market countries pursuant to sub-paragraph (i) and (ii) above, in each case determined at the time of purchase. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the Fund's adviser. One or more Sub-Advisers may apply a quantitative investment style, which generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors.

The Fund may invest in futures contracts, forward contracts and options for hedging purposes, including seeking to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk.

The Fund may purchase futures contracts or shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities or other instruments directly.