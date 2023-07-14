Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$11.62
$4.16 B
1.79%
$0.21
0.83%
YTD Return
16.1%
1 yr return
22.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$4.16 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.1%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$11.62
$4.16 B
1.79%
$0.21
0.83%
Under normal circumstances, the International Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, participation notes and depositary receipts. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities of issuers of all capitalization ranges that are located in at
least three countries other than the U.S. It is expected that at least 40% of the Fund's assets will be invested outside the U.S. The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in developed countries, but may also invest in companies located in emerging markets. Generally, the Fund will invest less than 20% of its assets in emerging markets. Emerging market countries are those countries that: (i) are characterized as developing or emerging by any of the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Finance Corporation, or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (ii) are included in an emerging markets index by a recognized index provider; or (iii) have similar developing or emerging characteristics as countries classified as emerging market countries pursuant to sub-paragraph (i) and (ii) above, in each case determined at the time of purchase. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the Fund's adviser. One or more Sub-Advisers may apply a quantitative investment style, which generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors.
The Fund may invest in futures contracts, forward contracts and options for hedging purposes, including seeking to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk.
The Fund may purchase futures contracts or shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities or other instruments directly.
|Period
|SEFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.1%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|8.62%
|1 Yr
|22.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|8.45%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|66.47%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|63.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|37.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|SEFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|43.41%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|86.07%
|2020
|3.3%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|35.90%
|2019
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|42.05%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|52.44%
|Period
|SEFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.1%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|8.62%
|1 Yr
|22.4%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|8.45%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|65.91%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|68.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|34.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|SEFCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|43.41%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|86.07%
|2020
|3.3%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|35.90%
|2019
|4.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|42.05%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|64.98%
|SEFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEFCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.16 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|18.91%
|Number of Holdings
|773
|1
|10801
|16.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|593 M
|0
|34.5 B
|25.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.09%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|83.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEFCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.32%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|77.18%
|Cash
|3.30%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|23.55%
|Other
|0.38%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|11.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|33.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|27.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|35.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEFCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.75%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|7.77%
|Industrials
|15.69%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|31.51%
|Financial Services
|15.00%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|78.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.63%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|15.54%
|Consumer Defense
|10.24%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|37.99%
|Technology
|8.93%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|72.66%
|Basic Materials
|8.41%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|45.18%
|Energy
|5.76%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|30.79%
|Communication Services
|3.69%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|85.76%
|Utilities
|2.44%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|55.40%
|Real Estate
|0.46%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|71.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEFCX % Rank
|Non US
|93.53%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|66.01%
|US
|2.79%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|37.52%
|SEFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|63.01%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|34.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.45%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|96.79%
|SEFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SEFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SEFCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|78.07%
|SEFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEFCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.79%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|66.67%
|SEFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SEFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEFCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.44%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|54.03%
|SEFCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2018
|$0.017
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Joseph W. Runnels , CFA, has been Vice President of Portfolio Management since March 2003. Mr. Runnels joined Intech in June 1998. Mr. Runnels holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Murray State University. Mr. Runnels implements the day-to-day portfolio management and trading process for client portfolios. He also handles brokerage relationships and supervises the daily execution of trading for client accounts. Mr. Runnels holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Adrian Banner, Ph.D., is chief investment officer, a position he's held since January 2012. Dr. Banner served as chief executive officer from November 2012 to March 2022. He joined Intech in August 2002 and since that time has been an integral part of the firm’s Princeton-based research team. In 2009, he was named the firm’s co-chief investment officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2010
11.68
11.7%
Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2015
6.88
6.9%
Pete has been working with WCM since 2001; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1998, Pete’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Analyst, Templeton Private Client Group, and as Managing Director at Centurion Alliance. He earned his B.A. (with honors) in Communications from San Jose State University (California), and his J.D. at the Monterey College of Law (California).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2015
6.88
6.9%
Paul joined WCM in 1989; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1983, Paul’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Manager with Wells Fargo Private Banking Group, and at Bank of America. Paul earned his B.S. in Finance from California State University, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2015
6.88
6.9%
Kurt joined WCM in 1984; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Before he began his investment career in 1984, Kurt’s analytical background includes a position as Section Head, Computer-aided Design and Analysis, at Hughes Electronics Santa Barbara Research Center. He earned his B.A. in Physical Science from Westmont College (California), and his B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University (California). Kurt is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2020
1.89
1.9%
Nudgem Richyal is a Senior Fund Manager working closely with Christopher Lees, Senior Fund Manager; in the management of JOHCM's Global Select and International Select Equity Strategies. Additionally, Nudgem is the Senior Fund Manager for the Global Sharia Compliant Equity Strategy. Prior to joining JOHCM, Nudgem was an Investment Director within the Global Equity Group of Baring Asset Management (working closely with Christopher since July 2001) and Investment Manager of one of the largest Latin American funds in London. Further responsibilities included the construction of a soft commodities portfolio and the development of global sector strategies. He previously worked at Hill Samuel Asset Management in London. Nudgem is a CFA Charterholder and holds a first class BSc (Hons) in Chemistry from the University of Manchester.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 10, 2020
1.89
1.9%
Christopher Lees is Senior Fund Manager for the Global Select and International Select Equity Strategies. Prior to joining JOHCM, Christopher spent more than 19 years at Baring Asset Management, most recently as Head of the firm’s Global Sector Teams. In addition to this role, Christopher was Baring’s Lead Global High Alpha Manager and Lead Manager for the strong performing EAFE portfolios. Prior to 2002, he held positions as Senior Portfolio Manager (US Equity team) in Boston and as an Analyst in the UK Stock Selection as well as the firm’s Global Asset Allocation teams. Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and holds a BSc (Hons) in Geography from University of London. He has lived and worked in the USA, Europe and Asia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2021
1.35
1.4%
Klaus Petersen is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Petersen has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Previously, he worked for ATP, Denmark’s largest pension fund, beginning in 1999 as a senior portfolio manager and later in the role as team leader of the technology, media, and telecommunications team. He joined Codan Bank in 1996, first as a senior sales analyst and later as a senior portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
