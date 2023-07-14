Using the sub-adviser’s proprietary Defined Risk Strategy (“DRS”) to select the Fund’s investments, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing directly, or indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), in:

● foreign (including emerging markets) equity securities, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), of any market capitalization,

● exchange-traded long-term put options on U.S. exchanges for hedging purposes, and

● buying and selling exchange-traded put and call options on various ETFs and foreign equity indices to generate additional returns.

The DRS seeks to provide risk-managed growth of capital by matching or exceeding the long-term performance of the stock market while seeking to minimize the traditional losses incurred during bear markets. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities economically tied to foreign developed markets and at least 15% of its assets in securities tied to emerging markets. Foreign developed market countries are those represented by the MSCI EAFE Index. Emerging market countries are those represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The sub-adviser executes ETF trades through an exchange rather than trading directly with a fund.

The DRS philosophy is based upon the sub-adviser’s research indicating that market timing and/or stock selection is extremely difficult, may produce volatile returns and that asset allocation is limited in its risk reduction. Using DRS, the sub-adviser seeks to “define risk” by seeking to protect against large losses by hedging the equity securities in the Fund’s portfolio through investments in index or ETF put options. Additionally, the sub-adviser seeks to increase returns by buying and selling call and put options on several ETFs or indices using hedging strategies. A call option is a contract that entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any appreciation in the value of the reference index over a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option. A put option is a contract that entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any depreciation in the value of the reference index below a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option.

Defined Risk Strategy

The DRS was created in 1997 by Randy Swan, President of the Adviser and sub-adviser. The objective of the DRS is to provide risk-managed growth of capital by offering a strategy that seeks to match or exceed the long-term performance of the stock market while seeking to minimize the traditional losses incurred during foreign bear markets. The DRS philosophy is based upon the sub-adviser’s research indicating that market timing and/or stock selection is extremely difficult and that asset allocation is limited in its risk reduction properties.

Hedging Process

The sub-adviser applies a put hedging strategy to hedge the Fund’s equity exposure. The Fund invests in long-term put options (referred to as paying a premium) that gives the Fund the right to sell a security or index at a set (strike) price or sell the long-term put option on an option exchange. The put strategy is executed using exchange-traded index and ETF put options to hedge the portfolio and to reduce volatility. The put strategy seeks to limit downside loss. Generally, index and ETF put options have an inverse relationship to the applicable underlying index or security.

Option Writing

To generate additional returns, the sub-adviser buys and sells short-term (generally 1-3 month) put and call options on (i) ETFs, (ii) foreign equity indices, (iii) foreign equity securities, and (iv) futures on a regular basis. Additionally, the sub-adviser regularly engages in various spread option strategies. Spread option strategies involve, for example, selling a 1-month call option while buying a 2-month call option.

Rebalancing

The sub-adviser may rebalance the portfolio to avoid excessive exposure to one economic sector or foreign country/region. Long-term protective put options are typically traded annually to protect capital and/or allow for profit potential by re-establishing a current-market strike price which depends on whether or not the market has increased or decreased.

The sub-adviser intends on having very little portfolio turnover since most of the ETF portfolio is held indefinitely. Written options are bought back when the sub-adviser believes they present an unfavorable risk and reward profile. Purchased options are sold when the sub-adviser believes they present an unfavorable risk and reward profile or when more attractive investments are available.