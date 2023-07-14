Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
7.1%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$30 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Using the sub-adviser’s proprietary Defined Risk Strategy (“DRS”) to select the Fund’s investments, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing directly, or indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), in:
|●
|foreign (including emerging markets) equity securities, including American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), of any market capitalization,
|●
|exchange-traded long-term put options on U.S. exchanges for hedging purposes, and
|●
|buying and selling exchange-traded put and call options on various ETFs and foreign equity indices to generate additional returns.
The DRS seeks to provide risk-managed growth of capital by matching or exceeding the long-term performance of the stock market while seeking to minimize the traditional losses incurred during bear markets. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in securities economically tied to foreign developed markets and at least 15% of its assets in securities tied to emerging markets. Foreign developed market countries are those represented by the MSCI EAFE Index. Emerging market countries are those represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
The sub-adviser executes ETF trades through an exchange rather than trading directly with a fund.
The DRS philosophy is based upon the sub-adviser’s research indicating that market timing and/or stock selection is extremely difficult, may produce volatile returns and that asset allocation is limited in its risk reduction. Using DRS, the sub-adviser seeks to “define risk” by seeking to protect against large losses by hedging the equity securities in the Fund’s portfolio through investments in index or ETF put options. Additionally, the sub-adviser seeks to increase returns by buying and selling call and put options on several ETFs or indices using hedging strategies. A call option is a contract that entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any appreciation in the value of the reference index over a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option. A put option is a contract that entitles the purchaser to receive from the seller a cash payment equal to the amount of any depreciation in the value of the reference index below a fixed price as of the valuation date of the option.
Defined Risk Strategy
The DRS was created in 1997 by Randy Swan, President of the Adviser and sub-adviser. The objective of the DRS is to provide risk-managed growth of capital by offering a strategy that seeks to match or exceed the long-term performance of the stock market while seeking to minimize the traditional losses incurred during foreign bear markets. The DRS philosophy is based upon the sub-adviser’s research indicating that market timing and/or stock selection is extremely difficult and that asset allocation is limited in its risk reduction properties.
Hedging Process
The sub-adviser applies a put hedging strategy to hedge the Fund’s equity exposure. The Fund invests in long-term put options (referred to as paying a premium) that gives the Fund the right to sell a security or index at a set (strike) price or sell the long-term put option on an option exchange. The put strategy is executed using exchange-traded index and ETF put options to hedge the portfolio and to reduce volatility. The put strategy seeks to limit downside loss. Generally, index and ETF put options have an inverse relationship to the applicable underlying index or security.
Option Writing
To generate additional returns, the sub-adviser buys and sells short-term (generally 1-3 month) put and call options on (i) ETFs, (ii) foreign equity indices, (iii) foreign equity securities, and (iv) futures on a regular basis. Additionally, the sub-adviser regularly engages in various spread option strategies. Spread option strategies involve, for example, selling a 1-month call option while buying a 2-month call option.
Rebalancing
The sub-adviser may rebalance the portfolio to avoid excessive exposure to one economic sector or foreign country/region. Long-term protective put options are typically traded annually to protect capital and/or allow for profit potential by re-establishing a current-market strike price which depends on whether or not the market has increased or decreased.
The sub-adviser intends on having very little portfolio turnover since most of the ETF portfolio is held indefinitely. Written options are bought back when the sub-adviser believes they present an unfavorable risk and reward profile. Purchased options are sold when the sub-adviser believes they present an unfavorable risk and reward profile or when more attractive investments are available.
|Period
|SDJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.1%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|82.61%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|75.22%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|87.18%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|89.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|SDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDJCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30 M
|25
|17.4 B
|80.90%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|2
|508
|72.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.3 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|67.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.3%
|100.0%
|16.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDJCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.99%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|61.07%
|Cash
|3.99%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|31.30%
|Other
|0.02%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|19.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|76.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|77.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|78.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDJCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.76%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|17.65%
|Industrials
|15.14%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|7.56%
|Healthcare
|13.37%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|36.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.73%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|77.73%
|Consumer Defense
|10.18%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|8.82%
|Technology
|8.96%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|89.92%
|Basic Materials
|8.29%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|7.98%
|Communication Services
|5.19%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|93.28%
|Energy
|4.25%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|21.85%
|Utilities
|3.20%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|13.45%
|Real Estate
|2.93%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|13.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDJCX % Rank
|Non US
|95.82%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|4.58%
|US
|0.17%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|86.64%
|SDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.78%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|6.58%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|80.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|96.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|SDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|68.29%
|SDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|41.96%
|SDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDJCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|79.18%
|SDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDJCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.32%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|65.57%
|SDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Randy Swan, President, is the founder of Swan Capital Management, LLC and Swan Global Management, LLC. Oversees the team that runs all of the firm's investment activities. Before starting the Sub-Adviser in 2014, the Adviser in 2012 and Swan Global Investments, LLC in 1997, Randy was a KPMG senior manager working in their Financial Services Group, primarily with insurance companies and risk managers. It was here where Randy conceived Swan’s investment strategy of using the options market to manage portfolio risk, similar to how the insurance companies were managing their insurance portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Rob manages and implements the Swan Defined Risk Strategy as a Portfolio Manager, including investment management and trading as well as development and maintenance of proprietary technology, enabling Swan to scale and execute the DRS across multiple platforms and thousands of accounts. He also provides daily oversight of Swan operations as COO. Prior to joining Swan, Rob’s previous positions have ranged from flight-test engineering and computer aided design software development at the Boeing Company, to director of operations and part owner of Object Publisher Web Services, the leading web service automation provider for custom brochure and catalog publishing. His analytical, technical, and computing skills have been developed and applied since 1988 in production software development, computer automation, process design and standardization, business and technical process modeling, and aerodynamics engineering.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Chris is the Director of Risk Management and Chief Market Technician at Swan and assists in the daily operations and trading for all Defined Risk Strategy investments and positions. Before joining Swan, Chris started his career as an investment banking analyst before transitioning to the trading pits of Chicago. In 1996, Chris became a market-maker for Wolverine Trading, LLC where he worked on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, trading options on the S&P 500 futures index, and on the Pacific Stock Exchange, trading options on Microsoft. In April 1999 as Senior Trader, Chris joined an options broker-dealer (STC, LLC) founded and managed by Anthony Saliba. During that same period, he also served as lead instructor for the International Trading Institute Ltd., teaching option strategies and risk management techniques to market makers and traders from around the world. In January 2002, Chris joined CAZ Investments in Houston, TX, where he held the position of Senior Vice President. He re-joined Mr. Saliba in a new venture, Saliba Portfolio Management, as Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Portfolio Strategist in January 2004 and ultimately became the Director of Trading Operations in January 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
