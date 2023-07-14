Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
-2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$72.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.4%
Expense Ratio 1.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SBTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|65.92%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|75.42%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|68.29%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|50.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SBTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.7%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|40.23%
|2021
|3.0%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|50.60%
|2020
|0.3%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|60.49%
|2019
|0.3%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|88.24%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|11.49%
|SBTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBTIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.9 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|59.22%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|3
|2670
|88.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|69.9 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|30.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.38%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|2.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBTIX % Rank
|Cash
|51.86%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|32.75%
|Stocks
|48.14%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|63.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|40.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|54.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|38.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|52.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBTIX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|12.00%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.33%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|58.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.22%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|38.00%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|26.67%
|Industrials
|8.27%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|64.67%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|31.33%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|49.33%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|28.67%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|27.33%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|59.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBTIX % Rank
|US
|47.63%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|57.31%
|Non US
|0.51%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|70.76%
|SBTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.94%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|58.29%
|Management Fee
|1.45%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|75.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|64.36%
|SBTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SBTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SBTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|40.43%
|SBTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBTIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|52.22%
|SBTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SBTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBTIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.68%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|46.07%
|SBTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Mr. Guptill is the Founder and serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Broadmark Asset Management. Mr. Guptill began his career in 1979 at Paine, Webber, Jackson & Curtis. In 1994 Mr. Guptill joined McKinley Capital Management, as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He later became the firm's Chief Equity Strategist. Additionally, Mr. Guptill developed, launched and co-managed the firm's highly successful alternative investment portfolios. Mr. Guptill is a graduate of California State University, Chico with a B.A. in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
