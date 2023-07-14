Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$72.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.4%
Expense Ratio 2.19%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SBTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|69.27%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|77.09%
|3 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|70.73%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|54.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|SBTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.9 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|59.78%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|3
|2670
|89.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|69.9 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|30.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.38%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|3.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBTAX % Rank
|Cash
|51.86%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|33.33%
|Stocks
|48.14%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|63.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|41.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|55.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|39.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|53.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBTAX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|12.67%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.00%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|59.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.22%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|38.67%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|27.33%
|Industrials
|8.27%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|65.33%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|32.00%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|50.00%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|29.33%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|28.00%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|60.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBTAX % Rank
|US
|47.63%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|57.89%
|Non US
|0.51%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|71.35%
|SBTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.19%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|46.86%
|Management Fee
|1.45%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|75.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|39.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|63.54%
|SBTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|51.85%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SBTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SBTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|41.13%
|SBTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|52.78%
|SBTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SBTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.95%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|56.74%
|SBTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Mr. Guptill is the Founder and serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Broadmark Asset Management. Mr. Guptill began his career in 1979 at Paine, Webber, Jackson & Curtis. In 1994 Mr. Guptill joined McKinley Capital Management, as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He later became the firm's Chief Equity Strategist. Additionally, Mr. Guptill developed, launched and co-managed the firm's highly successful alternative investment portfolios. Mr. Guptill is a graduate of California State University, Chico with a B.A. in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
