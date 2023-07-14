The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of instruments that provide exposure to U.S. and non‑U.S. equity securities. These instruments generally include futures and options on securities, securities indices and shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in equity securities (such as common stocks, preferred stocks and shares of investment companies, including ETFs) of U.S. and non‑U.S. issuers, which may include emerging market issuers, in any industry sector and in all market capitalization ranges, including small capitalization stocks, without limitation.

The Fund may hold a substantial portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market instruments, commercial paper and short-term securities issued by U.S. and non‑U.S. issuers, and in fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non‑U.S. issuers that are of investment grade and of any maturity. Such fixed-income instruments include corporate bonds, government securities, and bank debt. The Fund may also invest in futures, options, and swaps on fixed-income instruments, credit indices, and interest rates such as futures on government securities and options on interest rate swaps.

Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s (the “Sub‑Advisor”) investment approach for managing the Fund’s assets focuses on identifying securities and other instruments that the Sub‑Advisor believes are undervalued, or overvalued, relative to their intrinsic values, and that offer the greatest risk-adjusted potential for returns. In evaluating whether a particular market, sector or

industry is undervalued or overvalued, the Sub‑Advisor considers a variety of factors, including valuation and monetary conditions, investor sentiment and returns over a calendar year or other time period. The Sub‑Advisor seeks to invest in futures, options and options on futures on indices, equity securities, and other instruments in sectors and industries or groups of industries that the Sub-Advisor believes are attractive on a relative basis. Consistent with this approach, the Sub‑Advisor may also sell short options and futures on indices, equity securities and other instruments that it believes are less attractive on a relative basis. The Sub‑Advisor’s investment approach also involves using strategies designed to create less downside volatility than the HFRX Equity Hedge Index. With respect to the Fund, the Fund’s principal investment strategies include seeking to create less market exposure during equity market downturns. If this strategy is successful, having less equity market exposure during equity downturns, as determined by the Sub‑Advisor’s investment process, will result in the Fund having less downside volatility than the HFRX Equity Hedge Index.

The Fund may also enter into forward foreign currency exchange contracts. For hedging and non‑hedging (speculative) purposes, the Fund may also invest in options on foreign currencies, foreign currency futures and options and foreign currency exchange-related securities like foreign currency warrants and other instruments linked to foreign currency exchange rates. The Fund may write (sell) covered and uncovered put and call options, and may purchase put and call options, on securities, securities indices, shares of ETFs and other instruments. In addition, for purposes of adjusting risk and return of its investment positions, the Fund may purchase or write a combination of options (i.e., simultaneously writing call options and purchasing put options).

In addition to purchasing, or taking “long” positions in equity securities, the Fund may employ both leveraged investment techniques (e.g., investments in futures and options) as well as short positions on target securities, which allow the Fund a net exposure which can range from 200% net long to 100% net short in its portfolio, as measured at the time of investment. For example, if the Fund invests 130% of its net assets in long positions and 30% of its net assets in short positions, the Fund is “100% net long.” When the Fund’s outstanding short positions equal its net assets, the Fund is “100% net short.” The Fund may employ short positions independently of (and without regard to) its existing long positions and such short positions may not offset, or correlate directly to, long positions.

The percentage of the Fund’s assets held in cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate depending on various factors, including the Sub‑Advisor’s current assessment of markets, valuation and monetary conditions, investor sentiment, risks and other investment factors, the Fund’s current requirements for liquidity, and the Fund’s need to satisfy margin requirements with respect to its use of derivative instruments.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective.