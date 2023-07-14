Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$149 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.3%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|●
|Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund will primarily invest in common stock of companies traded on U.S. exchanges with market capitalization in excess of $1 billion. The Russell 3000® Index is the Fund’s benchmark which represents a broad-based U.S. equity index. The Russell Midcap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index are indices which include companies with market capitalizations within the mid-cap and small-cap universe. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 35% of its net assets in common stock of companies with market capitalizations similar in size to companies within the Russell Midcap® Index and Russell 2000® Index.
|●
|The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets opportunistically based on market information and does not limit its investment analysis approach to value, growth, or core investment styles.
|●
|The Adviser believes that returns in excess of general market returns can be achieved by actively managing investment portfolios. The Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes have superior growth potential and are trading at a discount to the Adviser’s estimate of the companies’ intrinsic value.
|●
|The Adviser’s investment process is driven by fundamental research utilizing a combination of external and proprietary research in its selection process. Through a combination of quantitative analysis (which may encompass techniques such as evaluation of financial data or statistical/mathematical modeling), fundamental analysis (which may include assessments of a company’s holdings or key characteristics, as well as broader economic factors) and experienced judgment, the Adviser seeks to identify companies that have historically generated, or are positioned to generate, superior returns on investments.
|●
|The team considers a company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within its investment processes. Specifically, the team evaluates the materiality of ESG exposures for companies in the strategy universe, benchmarks exposures against industry peers, and lastly integrates exposures into the team’s valuation process.
|●
|The Fund expects to only invest in securities of companies whose stock is traded on U.S. markets, including depositary receipts or shares issued by companies incorporated outside of the United States (e.g., ADRs).
|●
|Stocks may be sold when conditions have changed and the company’s prospects are no longer attractive, its stock price has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
|SBRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBRAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|149 M
|189 K
|222 B
|81.13%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|2
|3509
|55.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.7 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|86.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.26%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|94.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBRAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.08%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|72.54%
|Cash
|2.93%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|23.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|80.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|80.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|80.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|79.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBRAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.30%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|6.48%
|Technology
|18.04%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|96.48%
|Healthcare
|17.12%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|16.31%
|Industrials
|14.04%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|5.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.40%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|78.28%
|Energy
|6.37%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|6.23%
|Consumer Defense
|5.53%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|22.62%
|Communication Services
|5.26%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|87.05%
|Basic Materials
|2.94%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|17.46%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|85.66%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|94.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBRAX % Rank
|US
|90.54%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|73.69%
|Non US
|6.54%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|24.10%
|SBRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|61.35%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|60.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|0.77%
|SBRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SBRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SBRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|47.54%
|SBRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBRAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.35%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|82.54%
|SBRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SBRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBRAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.06%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|30.65%
|SBRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2013
8.84
8.8%
Suresh Rajagopal is a Principal and Director of All/Mid Cap Strategies, with both portfolio management and research responsibilities. Mr. Rajagopal has Portfolio Manager responsibilities on SBH’s All Cap, All Cap Concentrated and Mid Cap strategies, while his primary research coverage includes the Healthcare sector. Prior to joining SBH, he was a co-manager on the Munder Healthcare Fund and a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering Healthcare at Munder Capital Management. Mr. Rajagopal holds a B.A. from Alma College and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. He has been in the financial services industry since 1991 and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2013
8.84
8.8%
Mr. Segall is Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Segall Bryant & Hamill as well as Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to co-founding SBH, Mr. Segall was a senior vice-president of Stein Roe & Farnham, managing a variety of accounts including a mutual fund. Mr. Segall has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. He provides SBH with valuable market insight and is responsible for setting the tone of all investment and portfolio management related activities. He organized the Global Discovery Fund, LLC, an alternative investment fund, in 1998 and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Investment Counselor designations. Mr. Segall is the chair of the Investment Committee of the Evanston Community Foundation, a trustee of Goucher College (Baltimore, MD) and co-chair of the Investment Committee of it's endowment fund, and a member of the Pooled Endowment Portfolio Committee of the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
