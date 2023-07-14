Home
Trending ETFs

SBHAX (Mutual Fund)

SBHAX (Mutual Fund)

Segall Bryant & Hamill All Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.87 -0.04 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (SBHAX) Primary Adv (SBRAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill All Cap Fund

SBHAX | Fund

$19.87

$149 M

0.37%

$0.07

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

Net Assets

$149 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill All Cap Fund

SBHAX | Fund

$19.87

$149 M

0.37%

$0.07

0.87%

SBHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill All Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Suresh Rajagopal

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund will primarily invest in common stock of companies traded on U.S. exchanges with market capitalization in excess of $1 billion. The Russell 3000® Index is the Fund’s benchmark which represents a broad-based U.S. equity index. The Russell Midcap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index are indices which include companies with market capitalizations within the mid-cap and small-cap universe. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 35% of its net assets in common stock of companies with market capitalizations similar in size to companies within the Russell Midcap® Index and Russell 2000® Index.
The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets opportunistically based on market information and does not limit its investment analysis approach to value, growth, or core investment styles.
The Adviser believes that returns in excess of general market returns can be achieved by actively managing investment portfolios. The Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes have superior growth potential and are trading at a discount to the Adviser’s estimate of the companies’ intrinsic value.
The Adviser’s investment process is driven by fundamental research utilizing a combination of external and proprietary research in its selection process. Through a combination of quantitative analysis (which may encompass techniques such as evaluation of financial data or statistical/mathematical modeling), fundamental analysis (which may include assessments of a company’s holdings or key characteristics, as well as broader economic factors) and experienced judgment, the Adviser seeks to identify companies that have historically generated, or are positioned to generate, superior returns on investments.
The team considers a company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within its investment processes. Specifically, the team evaluates the materiality of ESG exposures for companies in the strategy universe, benchmarks exposures against industry peers, and lastly integrates exposures into the team’s valuation process.
The Fund expects to only invest in securities of companies whose stock is traded on U.S. markets, including depositary receipts or shares issued by companies incorporated outside of the United States (e.g., ADRs).
Stocks may be sold when conditions have changed and the company’s prospects are no longer attractive, its stock price has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
Read More

SBHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -41.7% 64.0% 96.88%
1 Yr 2.4% -46.2% 77.9% 90.90%
3 Yr 3.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 32.02%
5 Yr 5.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 23.67%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -85.9% 81.6% 13.93%
2021 7.6% -31.0% 26.7% 25.72%
2020 7.6% -13.0% 34.8% 56.37%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 19.02%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 2.0% 40.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -41.7% 64.0% 92.61%
1 Yr 2.4% -46.2% 77.9% 86.72%
3 Yr 3.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 31.75%
5 Yr 5.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 31.52%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -85.9% 81.6% 13.93%
2021 7.6% -31.0% 26.7% 25.63%
2020 7.6% -13.0% 34.8% 56.37%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 19.02%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 3.1% 60.86%

NAV & Total Return History

SBHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SBHAX Category Low Category High SBHAX % Rank
Net Assets 149 M 189 K 222 B 81.05%
Number of Holdings 59 2 3509 55.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.7 M -1.37 M 104 B 86.23%
Weighting of Top 10 29.26% 11.4% 116.5% 94.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.50%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.88%
  3. Quanta Services Inc 3.13%
  4. Marvell Technology Group Ltd 2.92%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.62%
  6. TJX Companies Inc 2.60%
  7. Chevron Corp 2.59%
  8. Zebra Technologies Corp Class A 2.55%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 2.55%
  10. Reinsurance Group of America Inc 2.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.08% 50.26% 104.50% 72.46%
Cash 		2.93% -10.83% 49.73% 23.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 75.57%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 76.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 75.25%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 74.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHAX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.30% 0.00% 43.06% 6.39%
Technology 		18.04% 0.00% 65.70% 96.39%
Healthcare 		17.12% 0.00% 39.76% 16.23%
Industrials 		14.04% 0.00% 30.65% 5.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.40% 0.00% 62.57% 78.20%
Energy 		6.37% 0.00% 41.09% 6.15%
Consumer Defense 		5.53% 0.00% 25.50% 22.54%
Communication Services 		5.26% 0.00% 66.40% 86.97%
Basic Materials 		2.94% 0.00% 18.91% 17.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 81.80%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 92.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBHAX % Rank
US 		90.54% 34.69% 100.00% 73.61%
Non US 		6.54% 0.00% 54.22% 24.02%

SBHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SBHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.01% 20.29% 57.93%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 59.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.02% 0.52%

Sales Fees

SBHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SBHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 26.98%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SBHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 316.74% 47.45%

SBHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SBHAX Category Low Category High SBHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.37% 0.00% 41.31% 77.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SBHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SBHAX Category Low Category High SBHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.07% -6.13% 1.75% 31.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SBHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SBHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Suresh Rajagopal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2013

8.84

8.8%

Suresh Rajagopal is a Principal and Director of All/Mid Cap Strategies, with both portfolio management and research responsibilities. Mr. Rajagopal has Portfolio Manager responsibilities on SBH’s All Cap, All Cap Concentrated and Mid Cap strategies, while his primary research coverage includes the Healthcare sector. Prior to joining SBH, he was a co-manager on the Munder Healthcare Fund and a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering Healthcare at Munder Capital Management. Mr. Rajagopal holds a B.A. from Alma College and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. He has been in the financial services industry since 1991 and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Ralph Segall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2013

8.84

8.8%

Mr. Segall is Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Segall Bryant & Hamill as well as Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to co-founding SBH, Mr. Segall was a senior vice-president of Stein Roe & Farnham, managing a variety of accounts including a mutual fund. Mr. Segall has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. He provides SBH with valuable market insight and is responsible for setting the tone of all investment and portfolio management related activities. He organized the Global Discovery Fund, LLC, an alternative investment fund, in 1998 and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Investment Counselor designations. Mr. Segall is the chair of the Investment Committee of the Evanston Community Foundation, a trustee of Goucher College (Baltimore, MD) and co-chair of the Investment Committee of it's endowment fund, and a member of the Pooled Endowment Portfolio Committee of the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

