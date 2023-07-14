●

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies of any size, including small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund will primarily invest in common stock of companies traded on U.S. exchanges with market capitalization in excess of $1 billion. The Russell 3000® Index is the Fund’s benchmark which represents a broad-based U.S. equity index. The Russell Midcap® Index and the Russell 2000® Index are indices which include companies with market capitalizations within the mid-cap and small-cap universe. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 35% of its net assets in common stock of companies with market capitalizations similar in size to companies within the Russell Midcap® Index and Russell 2000® Index.